Another transgender wins women’s gold medals

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:52 am July 16, 2019
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard, originally Gavin Hubbard, participates in the women's +90kg weightlifting final the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The transgender conquest of women’s sports continued over the weekend as a New Zealand weightlifter took home multiple gold medals at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Laurel Hubbard won two gold medals and a silver in the three heavyweight categories, for women weighing more than 87 kilograms, or 192 pounds, finishing first in the snatch-lift and combined categories and second in the clean-and-jerk.

The 41-year-old weightlifter was born as Gavin Hubbard and reportedly transitioned while in the mid-30s.

According to Caldron Pool, a Christian website that reported the outcome, the woman in second place was Samoa’s Feagaiga Stowers, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last year after Hubbard withdraw with an injured elbow.

capricorn1
11:54 am July 16, 2019 at 11:54 am

tainted gold medals for an abomination.

