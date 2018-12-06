Another student charged in race hoax: ‘He has a lot of built-up anger’

A biracial student at Goucher College near Baltimore has been charged after confessing to targeting himself and several other black students with racist graffiti, police said.Baltimore County police said Fynn Arthur, 21, scrawled the phone numbers of three black students, including himself, along with a swastika and a racially motivated threat on a campus bathroom stall last month. Two weeks later, he scrawled the last names of four black students, including himself, along with swastikas and “KKK” in a different bathroom stall, police said.
More than 100 black students protested the alleged racism during a Nov. 16 campus rally demanding social justice workshops and safe spaces for underrepresented students, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Earlier this week: Drake University student admits to race hoax
Goucher President José Bowen and Bryan Coker, the vice president and dean of students, released a joint statement Friday responding to Mr. Arthur’s arrest, saying he had since been banned from campus and will face a disciplinary hearing.
“Today our community is facing mixed emotions, as we are immensely grateful that the individual responsible for the two recent hate crimes has been identified and removed from our campus, while also being shocked and saddened that these acts were committed by a member of our own College community,” they wrote. “Let us be clear — we view these incidents as hate crimes. We are disappointed that the suspect has not yet been charged with a hate crime, and we are encouraging the State’s Attorney Office to do so. These acts of hate have consumed our community, and we feel strongly that the suspect should receive the strongest charges, which reflect the seriousness of these crimes. ”
Mr. Arthur was arrested Thursday after confessing to the crimes, a local NBC affiliate reported.
“When asked why he would do something like that, he replied that he has a lot of built-up anger with no way to vent on campus,” police charging documents read, NBC reported. “When asked what caused him to commit the second graffiti incident, he replied he had been drinking and just did something dumb.”
Mr. Arthur was released to his parents on his own recognizance. He faces two counts of malicious destruction of property.
No surprise here that it was self-inflicted to incite others which is why these schools should revise their policies and not allow any campus protest rallies to further incite more individuals until any and all investigations are completed. At least in this case the individual was named, arrested and banned from the school’s campus. I’m also sure that some of the school’s Bolshevik professors bear some responsibility by what they indoctrinate these student’s minds with- pure racist propaganda that tries to pass for some type of credible educational curriculum.
BUT why is this all he is facing?? Why not charges of stirring up violence on campus? Why no hate crime??
Like Obama said, “Never let a crisis go to waste”, and regarding race, if you can’t find a good racial crisis to use, just create one. Maybe it’s just me but most people like Arthur above, created from two different races or cultures have way more mental and emotional problems than people who mate with similar DNA or culture. They say a watched pot never boils. Not true when it comes to the American Melting pot, thanks to Liberal fools unable to reconcile the racial or ethnic diversity within their own being, who burn with hate for their unreconciled selves and impart their hate onto others, which causes them to stoke the fire of hate IN others so the world will make sense, and become just like themselves. WE THE PEOPLE were designed to be the American Melting pot, not the socially created American melting snowflake. Just thank your local liberal social pyromaniac university professor who will never profess it is mostly their fault.
He’s simply following the script put forth by the Media and the government bureaucracy. If you have a complaint that is based upon some kind of identity politics you will be favored in the end. Even if you are ceremonially hand slapped your particular cause will be expanded and supported on various public forums.
How long until he sues and gets reinstated with a full scholarship? That should make him feel better.
With the # of idiot libtard judges out there, i can actually SEE Him winning said lawsuit.. Which is not just sad, but damn right offensive.
Doesn’t matter that it was hoax…the so called authorities will still count it against people because they have white skin color! What the heck happened to the common sense in this country?
The leftists have banned it, hounded it to almost extinction..
Expel him, and purge all record of him ever having attended. Any credits he may have accumulated are Gone With The Wind.
I’d rather see him sent to jail. Not just expelled.
BUT i’d also ban him from ever going to any college in the US ever again.
Another self-loathing liberal. Small wonder they act so ignorantly – between their racist attitudes and trying to rationalize their murderous actions (abortion), their brains must be fried. Want proof? Look at the leaders of the democrat party.
“…he has a lot of built-up anger with no way to vent on campus…” Well, no wonder. He needs a good, honest, physical job, NOT in government.
But, anger about what exactly? Do you think you are the only one with built up anger? If trump was angry would you say he can do whatever he thinks will make HIM feel better?
Perhaps you get so much bigotry coming at you that you have to fabricate more to make yourself feel…Better? How does this work exactly?
My four years old grandson has a better functioning reality than you do.
Maybe he should go to a Gym if he has ‘anger he needs to vent”..
I just wonder how many of the race issues, mosques burnings, etc are perpetrated by members themselves? I know there was a case her that a mosque member started the fire himself to get sympathy.
Once it was discovered , like in these two recent instances, it was self imposed…it simply disappeared from the media!
AND till WE the people start punishing the media FOR sweeping this stuff under the rug, so to speak, they will keep doing it.
TURN OFF THE Channel. Boycott that network. Call up all advertizers who sponsor that network, to get THEM TO leave..
guess this is a case of if there is not a problem create one
This kids problem is exactly why obama is an America hater ! obama and this kid are both pissed that they are biracial and its white peoples fault ! Like his parents had no responsibility for his predicament ?? Another statement about mixed race marriages ! What do mixed race marriages do to the kids ??? The parents sure as hell don’t care !
HE HAS BUILT UP ANGER!!!
How about the rest of us having to put up with the type of c**p he and his kind are always subjecting us to.
I would like to string up and use him as a piñata. Let’s see how much anger he as after that.
Sadly, as I’ve been saying for a long time now, the race hustlers are having such a HARD TIME finding ACTUAL incidents of “racism” or “racial harassment” or “hate crimes”that they are MANUFACTURING their own, because their status as a privileged class of “professional victims” DEPENDS upon it!