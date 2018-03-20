Another school shooting… but with a different result, shooter dead

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.
The officer and the student both fired a single shot at that point, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he took his own life or was killed by the officer’s bullet, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron said. The other students – a boy and a girl – were hospitalized in critical condition, and the officer was unharmed.
“When the shooting took place, our school resource officer, who was stationed inside the school, was alerted to the event and the shots being fired. He pursued the shooter and engaged the shooter, during which that engagement he fired a round at the shooter,” Cameron said.
“Simultaneously the shooter fired a round as well. So, in the hours to come, in the days to come, through a detailed investigation, we will be able to determine if our SRO’s round struck the shooter.”
The shooter has been identified as Austin Wyatt Rollins, age 17.
The shooter’s motive also is being investigated, the sheriff said.
“I’m alerted to a number of things that are out there on social media about the potential relationship between the shooter and any of the victims. At this time, we can’t confirm any of that,” Cameron said.
Agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined deputies at the scene.
This shooting at Great Mills High School comes as lawmakers nationwide face pressure to take action against gun violence following the Valentine’s Day killings of 17 people at a Florida high school by a teenager with an assault weapon.
Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer praised the first responders, saying the officer at the school “answered the call this morning with swiftness, professionalism, and courage.” He said it’s now for Congress to take action.
“We sympathize. We empathize. We have moments of silence. But we don’t have action,” Hoyer said. “Wringing our hands is not enough.”
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., also spoke to reporters near the high school, and expressing anger and saying that at a minimum, universal background checks and a ban on assault-style weapons are needed. He said he believes momentum is building for reform, fueled by student activism.
“These students are literally just not taking ‘no’ for an answer,” Cardin said. “I can tell you that Americans are listening to our students. I think our political system will respond.”
Maryland’s Senate joined the House on Monday night to ban bump stocks, which enable a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic weapon. Teachers union leaders issued statements Tuesday saying more policies must be changed nationwide to keep schools safe.
Great Mills High School has about 1,600 students and is near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Washington. On Tuesday, ambulances, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles crowded the parking lot and the street outside, where about 20 school buses lined up in the rain to take students to nearby Leonardtown High School to be picked up by their parent or guardians.
Many students across the country are calling for effective gun controls, leading up to Saturday’s March For Our Lives rally in the nation’s capital against gun violence in schools. The violence hasn’t abated since the massacre in Parkland, Florida; A high school student in Birmingham, Alabama, was killed this month when a classmate fired a gun inside a classroom. Threats against schools have proliferated as well, and Great Mills High has not been immune.
Just last month, the school’s principal, Jake Heibel, told parents in a letter posted on the local news site The Bay Net that two students were interviewed after they were overheard mentioning a school shooting, and they were found to pose no threat. Heibel said the school increased its security nevertheless after social media posts about a possible school shooting “circulated quite extensively.”
Also last month, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s office said it arrested two teenage boys for “Threats of Mass Violence” and a 39-year-old man on related charges after the teens made threats about a potential school shooting at Leonardtown High School, a high school about 10 miles from Great Mills. Police said they obtained a search warrant that led to them finding semi-automatic rifles, handguns and other weapons, along with ammunition.
Associated Press contributors include Alex Brandon, Brian Witte, Matthew Daley, Alan Suderman, Sarah Rankin, David McFadden and Courtney Columbus.
Good guy with a gun puts an end to a planned mass shooting. Never happens claim the Useful Idiots. Lets see how much press this gets…
Good riddance to the shooter. The shooter can rot in you know where! God Bless the school officer that engaged the shooter. Anyone who thinks a ban on assault rifles will stop violence in schools is a fool.
WE do NOT have assault weapons as banned many decades before. We do have rifles for hunting or practicing at the range. Give thanks that this school actually had an officer on ground to take down the shooter whether by his shot or the self-inflicted shot. Somehow I also think the school knew this shooter and his ongoings in the school, but took the Obama reg about protection of the bad students and hence more violence because now all the bad students know that maybe they can get revenge with no consequences, except in this case. Smart school to have this officer there and with no compunction not to bring down the shooter. If not a student, then another who knows they can do the dirty generally without being killed. We can think the leftists/democrats for all this crap!
It was getting some press, just they were saying “we had a shooting, no deaths but 2 wounded students.. NO MENTION of the perp being killed by the SRO..
Black? Sure am happy gun control is so effective.
They don’t even know what type of gun he used and they are already making noises about banning “Assault” weapons.
The pooling of ignorance to gain knowledge by the typical anti-gun group has created this confusion. Whether a gun, bomb, knife, car, or poison gas, there is evil in the world and it will take “good guys” to stop it as it happens. Getting all frothy and emotional about the word “assault” solves no problems. When we know more about this unbalanced creature we might gain some insight as to what could be done, without denying the innocent of their rights. I really like Joefriday’s comment, pointing to the ludicrousness of emotion over thought.
One of the local radio shows, had a lady on, who said “IN her eyes, anything other than revolvers and shotguns should count as assault weapons..”. THAT’s how dumb these liberal idiots are..
So to HER a .22 air rifle is an assault weapon? A .38 semi-auto pistol is an assault weapon??
What total idiocy..
This school must not have participated in the gun control walk-out that is expected to heal the hearts of all gun-toting sociopaths (while simultaneously turning law-abiding gun owners into criminals).
Good guy with a gun, stops a bad buy with a gun. There are many, many, many more good guys with guns than bad guys with guns.
AND like all too often, we don’t HEAR ABOUT the good guy with the gun stopping the bad guy with a gun.
It’s NOT rocket science Folks!!! All they need is steel entry and exit doors at every school entrance (a maximum of 2 per school) with a metal detector to loudly ring out when any metal is entering or leaving (coming in the wrong way and advising the office at the same time), then ALL doors simultaneously and automatically close and the trained armed monitor checks out the subject(s) who set off the metal alarm, calls local PD (which the office should have already done)….. Problem solved…No biggy but maybe too simple for politician types but it would save the lives of children for a minimum investment which is the base purpose!!!…….
Hope Scott Peterson and the Broward county sheriff’s department are taking notes!
What notes they’d probably take is “Lets not have an armed SRO in the area of campus!!”
Oh no! The kid was white. What a tragedy that the officer shot him.
j/k
I’m glad the officer dropped the little punk before anyone died. Hopefully those two students pull through and lead normal lives.
But if this kid was black, how many Jesse Jackson types would be denouncing all cops for killing what was “probably an innocent black child”? And then show only pictures of him from when he was 8 years old, long before he became a deadly thug.
Crime is crime. I’m not looking at color here*. All lives matter, at least all innocent lives. This white thug wanted to extinguish innocent life and has paid the proper price for his actions. It would be true if he was white, brown, black, yellow, olive, red, albino, or any other color people might be.
* See if the BLM crowd can agree with these obvious truths.
I don’t like making this about race, but if I didn’t, the BLM people would forget all about it in a week. You need to point these things out when they’re fresh.
A world of difference in outcomes between Great Mills and Parkland. The “protector” didn’t hesitate to take action. God bless him.
How could this happen? The school was no doubt a ‘gun-free zone’ and yet a student entered the school with a gun. What the liberals fail to comprehend is that a person with criminal intent isn’t going to worry about following the law. They’ll get a gun illegally and they’ll use it illegally. Entering a school with a gun is illegal, shooting at someone who is not attacking you is illegal, this dead shooter already broke a minimum of two laws.
Right. Students are taking action and their actions are being choreographed by the left, financed by Soros and publicized by the leftist media. Most these students only know that they can get out of class if they follow the instructions by their teachers and principals to go outside and protest. Any student that makes any move to defend the 2nd Amendment is threatened with being thrown into a police car.
The kids who are protesting for gun control are the first generation to protest so their rights are taken away. They are brainwashed products of a broken education system that has long been taken over by Communists.