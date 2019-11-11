Home » News

Another reason to be glad you don’t live in San Francisco

GOPUSA StaffSacramento Bee Posted On 6:55 am November 11, 2019
38

Andres Petreselli paints a mural on the side of a building depicting Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

An immense mural of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is turning heads in downtown San Francisco as it nears completion, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The gigantic portrait of Thunberg will adorn the Native Sons building on Mason Street near Union Square, KPIX reported.

The 16-year-old from Sweden has won international fame for her work and addressed the United Nations on the topic of global climate change, NBC News reported.

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean,” a fiery Thunberg scolded the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September. “Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

The San Francisco mural is being painted by Argentinian artist Andres “Cobre” Petreselli, KPIX reported.

“We’re pretty much at the beginning of our extinction, so if we don’t do anything right now, it’s going to be too late,” said Petreselli, who is donating his time, CNN reported.

Paul Scott, executive director of One Atmosphere, commissioned the work after a previous Petreselli mural of actor Robin Williams in San Francisco had been demolished, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Scott said he doesn’t know if Thunberg is aware of the project, but said most people have responded positively to it, CNN reported.

“They’re struck by the image and want to learn more,” he said, according to the station. “If they take the time to learn more about what she’s trying to share, that I think has an impact on most people. Makes them want to help.”

The mural’s expected to be completed later this week, KPIX reported.

___

(c)2019 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)

Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.3/10 (19 votes cast)
Another reason to be glad you don't live in San Francisco, 1.3 out of 10 based on 19 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


38 Comments

Jimbones72
Jimbones72
8:55 am November 11, 2019 at 8:55 am

I guess people don’t care about facts along with this young teenager. Unfortunately for her she had been taught lies to further the agenda of power hungry leaders of the U.N. and others. This is a prime example of the indoctrination of our very vulnerable youth.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (34 votes cast)

    vinnie
    vinnie
    10:09 am November 11, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Unfortunately, she, like many others has become another “Useful Idiot” for the Environmental Nazis who are indoctrinating a new generation of “Chicken Littles.”

    It is time we revamp our entire Educational System purging the UnAmerican, AntiAmerican Propagandists masquerading as teachers!

    Enough is Enough.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (17 votes cast)
DrGadget
DrGadget
9:02 am November 11, 2019 at 9:02 am

I’d be real quick painting a little Hitler mustache on that.

All emotion. No logic. And she makes it look like we’re the monsters. Familiar pattern?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (35 votes cast)

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:22 am November 11, 2019 at 9:22 am

    Another reason children should be seen but not heard, and when they grow up to be still children but in adult bodies, never elected to office.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (14 votes cast)
    captjellico
    captjellico
    9:29 am November 11, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Nice!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.3/5 (7 votes cast)
    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    1:36 pm November 11, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    That was my though also. So the loony Left is making a god of this mentally ill little girl. Just when you thought they couldn’t get any loonier….

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
pitter
pitter
9:08 am November 11, 2019 at 9:08 am

Only God can change the weather. The media has made this young women a star, just like that did the young man David. With the lies these young people have been told, that the world will disappear in 10 or 13 years. In 20 years another set of young people will give the earth 10 years. If the young were to read the Bible, God’s word, they would know that God is in control not people.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (23 votes cast)

brendajane
brendajane
9:13 am November 11, 2019 at 9:13 am

If she is so concerned about ‘Global Warming’, then why isn’t she taking her protest to China?!!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (28 votes cast)

    captjellico
    captjellico
    9:30 am November 11, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Yeah, funny that. Why is the focus always on the country that has done THE MOST to reduce carbon emissions, rather than those who are the biggest offenders. It’s almost as if it has nothing to do with the environment in the first place.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (23 votes cast)
      Max daddy
      Max daddy
      11:30 am November 11, 2019 at 11:30 am

      It’s the only one that is a threat to slave labor, the Left’s favorite way of getting things done.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
    Beaux
    Beaux
    9:46 am November 11, 2019 at 9:46 am

    AND India.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (20 votes cast)
    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    11:31 am November 11, 2019 at 11:31 am

    They would never let her in.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)
      DrBarbara
      DrBarbara
      1:37 pm November 11, 2019 at 1:37 pm

      Bingo!

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
sam236
sam236
9:42 am November 11, 2019 at 9:42 am

Passion untempered by wisdom makes Thunberg a tiresome scold. She is a “useful idiot” being manipulated by those seeking power. The adults in her life should get her home and back in school.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (25 votes cast)

    wyoman
    wyoman
    10:15 am November 11, 2019 at 10:15 am

    Facts? She don’t need no stinking facts. My apology to a really great movie.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)
      jbscpo
      jbscpo
      12:23 pm November 11, 2019 at 12:23 pm

      That should be the byline for the Left, FACTS? We don’t need no stinking facts! Even Biden would agree, “We prefer OUR facts to the truth!”

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    1:41 pm November 11, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    The adults in her life are the ones that have made her into a tiresome scold. She has Asperger’s Syndrome which is a type of Autism. The people who suffer from this illness are prone to anger and paranoia. Her parents know this and yet they set her out to perform like a trained monkey. Don’t be surprised if she takes her own life. Being indoctrinated by lies that she has no hope of a future would send a mentally strong child into depression, think what it could do to a mentally ill child.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
9:44 am November 11, 2019 at 9:44 am

Paul Scott needs to commission the funds to clean up all the SF streets of crap. Now that would be money well spent.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (20 votes cast)

roy32
roy32
9:47 am November 11, 2019 at 9:47 am

With venom and anger this 16 year old, Greta, lambasted the rulers of the world at the UN implying they aren’t doing enough to control and impose more regulations on all civilian’s to behave better. Her generation will regret the day they demanded more ‘behavior control’ from this pit of vipers at the UN.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (16 votes cast)

Beaux
Beaux
9:48 am November 11, 2019 at 9:48 am

THE SOLUTION TO “GLOBAL WARMING”…PLANTS!!!

The Role Of Chlorophyll In Plants:

In addition to giving plants their green color, chlorophyll is vital for photosynthesis as it helps to channel the energy of sunlight into chemical energy. With photosynthesis, chlorophyll absorbs energy and then transforms water and carbon dioxide into oxygen and carbohydrates.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    1:43 pm November 11, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    But Beaux~~ that makes way too much sense to fit into the loony liberals’ agenda.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
braintrust49
braintrust49
9:57 am November 11, 2019 at 9:57 am

The mural couldn’t look more 1984-ish; the all-seeing eyes watching our every move. Couldn’t look more creepy, either.

Greta is not a hero, but a demigod, purportedly sent here to push us back to the stone age.

I’m guessing she regrets being born, as her activities have certainly increased human contribution of atmospheric carbon.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (10 votes cast)

dleeper47
dleeper47
9:58 am November 11, 2019 at 9:58 am

One day this will be an enormous embarrassment to Greta. But she’ll be a case study in the Left’s indoctrination and exploitation of the young.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (16 votes cast)

jondarmes
jondarmes
10:44 am November 11, 2019 at 10:44 am

Being more attached to reality than this squealing brat or the citizens of blighted San Francisco I foresee a major problem with looking up admiringly at the mural of this tantrum throwing brat as you wade through the FECES littered streets.

BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

Bob Green
Radman
10:45 am November 11, 2019 at 10:45 am

If this uneducated little twit really wanted to be a hero, speak truth to power and maybe make a positive impact on the environment and public health TODAY, she would be scolding the Democrat politicians in San Francisco and so many other cities who facilitate homeless encampments and the hazards associated with public urination/defecation on sidewalks, under freeways and in parks, not to mention all of the very dangerous used hypodermic needles that are being discarded on the ground by drug abusers.

Pay attention now friends: The entire AGW/climate change/climate disruption apocalyptic rhetoric has NEVER been about “saving the planet;” it’s “ALL about the Benjamins”… how they will be redistributed and to whom.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

fredex8
fredex8
11:10 am November 11, 2019 at 11:10 am

Not happy with just feces on the streets. Now, some more miasma on their buildings. These people never learn and they deserve the lousy kind of political leaders they have. Power is a matter of perception. If you believe you have it even if you don’t, you will have it. If you believe you don’t have it, even if you do, you won’t. These people either believe they have no power to make changes or they actually like it the way it is. So be it.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
11:12 am November 11, 2019 at 11:12 am

I cannot help wonder about the psychological harm being done to this girl

“Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

She is being exploited and she is knows it but like her other error is mistaken about who

She is as wrong about climate change as she is about who is exploiting her

They should be ashamed of themselves but that would mean the left has suddenly grown a conscience. A Latin word meaning knowledge within oneself.

That is why they exploit children and go on crusades to save something, anything, from one imaginary disasters after another, they lack knowledge within themselves, rather choosing to believe lies.

2Ti_3:7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.

Joh 3:16 For G-d so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    1:47 pm November 11, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    I don’t think she knows she being exploited. She suffers from Asberger’s Syndrome, a form of Autism. The people who suffer from this are prone to anger and paranoia. She has been fed so many lies I think she is truly terrified by what her parents and the loony liberals have taught her.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Max daddy
Max daddy
11:26 am November 11, 2019 at 11:26 am

Golly! I hope that paint is bio-degradable!

Here is ONE case of a foreigner doing a job an American would not want!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

PaulMc1003
PaulMc1003
11:35 am November 11, 2019 at 11:35 am

Did anyone see the picture of Greta in the Antifa tee shirt? She said she borrowed it and doesn’t support Antifa. She said she didn’t know about it, but then pictures of her parents in the same teeshirt showed up.

https://www.newswars.com/gretas-parents-pictured-in-antifa-gear-after-climate-activist-denies-ties-to-violent-group/

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    12:16 pm November 11, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Gee, it would appear that little Greta is a thoroughly brainwashed STONE COMMUNIST LIAR, among her other faults!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:04 pm November 11, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    They want to be referred to as antifa.

    They are in all reality Anti-F.A.. Their 1st goal is to eliminate the First Amendment that guarantees Freedom Of Speech.

    Conservatives should always refer to them as Anti-F.A. or Anti-First Amendment in order to force the distinction.

    He who controls the language controls the outcome.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
Terry Gillham
elderal
11:51 am November 11, 2019 at 11:51 am

May the ‘great’ Greta enjoy her 15 minutes of fame.

Indeed, may she enjoy a very long life even after she matures to the point that even she recognizes the fact that climate change is a pathetic political hoax. Hopefully, she (and all sane people) will apply the biological truth about photosynthesis as a total cure for any potential climate chance possibility.

warming –> longer growing season > more photosynthesis –> less carbon dioxide –> less warming –> problem solved –> end of the story for rational people

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
11:54 am November 11, 2019 at 11:54 am

“We’re pretty much at the beginning of our extinction …. ”

Not sure how that is possible since the Left are already the walking dead, at least their brain

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Elder John
Elder John
12:01 pm November 11, 2019 at 12:01 pm

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!”
No, I don’t come to you for hope. Children should be seen and not heard – or in the case of irresponsible brats like you they should not even be seen. She needs a good butt warming and a trip to the corner. I wouldn’t come to her to get her to pick up the trash. And we all know that at least 4 people had to fly in order for two people to sail but how is she travelling all over the US? Walking? Biking? Sailing? Or is it in an air conditioned bus?
And another thing; she entered the United States on a business visa in order to attend the Romper Room Climate Summit. It ended like 2 months ago so why is she still here? Is she an illegal alien? An illegal alien coming here to corrupt the morals of our children? Don’t they have a cage for her at the border?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
12:07 pm November 11, 2019 at 12:07 pm

Venezuelan artist? So . . . a COMMUNIST artist painting a COMMUNIST-style “cult of personality” mural in the COMMUNIST city of San Francisco! What a concept!

This CHILD is nothing but a deluded JUNIOR “USEFUL IDIOT!” Why would anybody want to enshrine her and her SHRILL Globalist/Communist “climate change” BS on the side of a buliding?

PS: It is UNCONSCIONABLE the way the Globalist/Communists are TERRORIZING children with this “climate change” BS, which is nothing more than a vehicle to drive a Global/Communist government into power by taxing Western-style democracies that oppose it into OBLIVION with wealth redistribution “climate change” taxes.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Wes Cordeau
Wes Cordeau
12:21 pm November 11, 2019 at 12:21 pm

OMG! Crazies on the left, crazies on the right!
The title of the article is correct!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

charlie
charlie
12:31 pm November 11, 2019 at 12:31 pm

Why would any sane person want to live in the same city as senile Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)??

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat