Another LGBT Hoax

The subway rider who claimed two attackers yelled gay slurs and beat him bloody actually started the brawl by drunkenly spitting on straphangers, officials said.

The 25-year-old subway rider told cops that he was verbally abused and roughed up on an uptown A train near the Chambers St. station. But police interviewed multiple people who witnessed the incident, and they said he was the aggressor.

The witnesses said the man was drunk and began spitting on people. Two passengers tried to get him to stop and then subdued him. No gay slurs were directed at the man, cops said.

Medics took the man to New York Downtown Hospital, where he received eight stitches for a small laceration on his head, cops said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is not looking into the attack, as previously reported.

Cops said the man will not be arrested for filing a false report.

