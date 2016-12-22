The hits keep coming for the Internal Revenue Service, where personnel reportedly mishandled some emails containing taxpayers’ personal information last year in flagrant violation of the agency’s rules, according to an audit.
A sample of 80 employees’ email from the IRS’ small business/self-employment division in 2015 found hundreds of unencrypted emails that were sent and potentially leaked taxpayers’ information, according to the audit. Over four weeks the audit found that about 32 employees (40 percent) broke the rules by sending hundreds of unencrypted messages containing “tax return information” from more than 8,000 taxpayers, according to The Washington Times. IRS employees sent some emails to their personal accounts, The Washington Free Beacon reports.
Most of the problematic emails remained within the tax agency’s firewall, according to the audit. Nevertheless, those unencrypted emails “violated IRS requirements,” according to Inspector General J. Russell George.
The IRS in its official response said the review didn’t confirm that information had, in fact, fallen into the wrong hands. But the agency said it has since improved its in-house checks.
The same temerity was evident when initial reports uncovered IRS targeting of certain conservative groups’ nonprofit applications for extra scrutiny.
This mindset must change at the IRS and other government agencies that exhibit such a loose regard for Americans’ security.
___
(c)2016 The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.)
Visit The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.) at www.triblive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Another IRS imbroglio,
WE the people need to make it easier to fire Federal Employees, regardless of Unions, seniority, race, position or whatever. When proven incompetent, workers in the REAL WORLD get fired. What makes federal employees more privileged and protected? Did Obama EVER fire anyone capable of voting for him no matter how they broke the laws or were proven of malfeasance in office? How come THE PEOPLE get to remove candidates in elections, but not their ensconced minions placed to keep all federal employed incompetents in place and their leaders in power? This has proven a recipe for failure and disaster.
I am wondering just how many of those 8000 taxpayers are conservatives or republicans? Thinking , Thinking ——
Make a 10% flat tax (not a fair tax adjusted for the nebulous “poverty line”).
Everyone pays something. Everyone feels the pinch. Everyone has skin in the game. Everyone feels righteous indignation when politicians waste money on worthless junk.
The calculation is simple. If you make $50,000 you pay $5000 in taxes. Just move the decimal over. It frees up an estimated $500 billion in effort every year for people to do their taxes. Now they can take another job, go to school, or just sleep. It’s all good.
We can then fire about 90% of the people working at the IRS. There’s no need to review all those taxes. Make it so people are 100% audit-proof unless they make over 10 million a year. That would mean about 12 audits a year, taking all of 20 minutes. You don’t need an army of accountants for that.
Swamp drained.