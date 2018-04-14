Another hate crime hoax: Teen girl claimed man ripped off head scarf

Woodbridge, VA, a suburb of Washington DC is the scene of the latest hate crime hoax involving a muslim girl and the false claim of anti-Islamic bigotry:

The 13-year-old girl was walking in the area of Jato Court and Riverview Lane around 3:50 p.m. when she was confronted by an unknown man, police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said Monday afternoon. The man pulled out a small knife and placed it against the girl’s arm as he called her a “terrorist,” Probus said. The man then removed the girl’s head scarf and put his hands over her mouth when she attempted to scream. The man fled the area on foot down Riverview Lane toward Gordon Boulevard after a passing motorist saw the incident, Probus said. The girl told family members when she arrived home and they contacted police. She suffered minor injuries.The man wasn’t located after an extensive canvass of the area. Detectives believe that the girl was targeted because of her religious attire. Within 24 hours police had turned their interest on the teenager and have now charged her with filing a false report. It never happened.

The incident is yet another hoax that gained intense media attention when first reported but then disappears into the ether when the facts finally come to light. The multiple reports of so-called hate crimes against Latinos and Muslims miraculously appeared after the 2016 presidential election and the media breathlessly reported on each instance in an effort to describe a larger trend of hate in America inspired by Donald Trump.

Hate crimes in nine U.S. metropolitan areas rose more than 20 percent last year, fueled by inflamed passions during the presidential campaign and more willingness for victims to step forward, a leading hate crimes researcher said on Monday.

Bias crimes appeared to increase in some cities following the Nov. 8 election of President Donald Trump, a trend that has extended into this year with a wave of bomb threats and desecrations at synagogues and Jewish cemeteries, according to California researcher Brian Levin.

The White House could not be reached immediately for comment on the research.

During the wave of fake reports, Ann Coulter made an effective and devastating indictment of the accusers and the media’s desire to paint a false picture of America as a hateful, bigoted gulag under the new, racist Trump regime.

But this latest story, reported by the Washington Post and syndicated by the Associated Press, was picked up world-wide as yet another example of the climate of hate and bigotry in Trump’s America that just doesn’t exist.

Last month, the Virginia House of Delegates debated expanding the state’s hate crime laws to include sexual orientation and immigration status. The measure died in committee, but at no point in the debate was there discussion of increasing penalties against the false claim of a biased crime.

As we approach election day in November, look for an increase in these false reports as the media happily and eagerly promotes the notion that America is a more bigoted place as long as Trump and his party hold office. It doesn’t matter if these reports are true, it’s the larger narrative that matters, after all.

