Another Blue Bell ice cream licker caught in the act

He must have really wanted last licks.

A 36-year-old Louisiana man was caught in the act licking Blue Bell ice cream in a supermarket after a similar video featuring a Texas teen went viral.

Lenise Martin III was arrested on Saturday and charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and with tampering with property, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both charges are misdemeanors, and he remains behind bars until bond can be set.

“We are treating it seriously because it is a terrible health issue,” Public Information Officer Lonny Cavalier told the Daily News on Monday. “We are warning people, please do not attempt to do it because we will pursue criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

Video appears to show Martin pulling the ice cream off the shelf at Big B’s Supermarket earlier Saturday. He then opens the container and takes a lick with a mischievous look on his face. Martin would return to the store and show a receipt for the ice cream, but he was later arrested.

A Texas teen was previously seen taking a big lick from Blue Bell ice cream at a Walmart in Lufkin before returning the container to a shelf. The assailant was identified last week and her case was handed to the juvenile justice system.

Authorities are warning ice cream lovers against repeating the pair’s antics. One grocery store in Texas even went as far as using police officers to guard its ice cream.

“Ain’t nobody licking our Blue Bell!” the Bellaire Police Officer’s Association posted on Facebook, along with a photo of two officers standing guard.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings