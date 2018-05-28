Announcer says no national anthem before softball game; crowd sings it anyway

Before Clovis High played Buchanan for the Central Section softball championship, the announcer stated there wouldn’t be a national anthem prior the Friday night game.

Those in attendance at Fresno State’s Margie Wright Diamond weren’t having any of that.

Following a loud chorus of boos, the patriotic crowd decided to stand up and begin singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” a cappella.

Many removed their hats and placed their hand over their heart. Others simply stood tall with pride.

Players stopped their pregame warmups to turn around and face the American flag that waved beyond the center-field wall.

When the song was over, the crowd burst into a round of applause.

The teams went on to play ball.

Event coordinator Bob Kayajanian said it was a mistake on his part.

“The national protocol is the first game of the session you have the national anthem,” he said. “The games after that are just played. We got caught (off-guard). Both the teams turned to face the field and they all started singing the national anthem. They started to play some music and the people took that as the national anthem and they all started singing, which I think is obviously a wonderful thing to show off their patriotism.

“We try to follow with what normally gets done. It’s all a learning experience for everyone and we’re playing the national anthem at every game.”

