Angry child lectures world on climate change; Fox News apologizes for comments of guest

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg lectured world leaders about their inaction at the United Nations on Monday, vowing that “we will not let you get away with this.”

Thunberg, 16, insisted during an impassioned speech at the Climate Action Summit that proposed emission cuts only have a 50% chance of having the desired impact.

“Maybe 50% is acceptable to you,” said Thunberg. “But those numbers don’t include tipping points, most feedback loops, additional warming hidden by toxic air pollution, or the aspects of justice and equity. They also rely on my and my children’s generation sucking hundreds of billions of tons of your CO2 out of the air with technologies that barely exist. So a 50% risk is simply not acceptable to us — we who have to live with the consequences.”

The teen, who is from Sweden, indicated that she “should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.”

“Yet you have come to us young people for hope,” she said. “How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.

“If you choose to fail us, we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this,” she added.

Multiple leaders vowed to do more about climate change after Thunberg spoke. President Trump stopped by the summit, but did not comment.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the UN’s special climate envoy, thanked Trump for stopping by, but added that it might prove useful “when you formulate climate policy.”

Trump has denied climate change, called it a Chinese hoax and repealed U.S. carbon-reduction policies.

With News Wire Services

A Fox News guest’s statement Monday night that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is “mentally ill” was so obnoxious the network’s bosses quickly apologized.

Michael Knowles, a right-wing podcaster, spoke during Fox News’s “The Story” about what he called the “climate hysteria movement.”

“The climate hysteria movement is not about science,” said Knowles. “If it were about science, it would be led by scientists rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

Christopher Hahn, a Fox News regular, ripped into Knowles’ comment. “You are a grown man. Shame on you,” he said.

When Knowles tried to speak further, Hahn went on: “Relax, skinny boy. I got this … You are despicable for talking about her like that and you should apologize on national television right now.”

Knowles dug himself in. “She is mentally ill … She is mentally ill … She has autism, she has compulsive disorder.”

Thunberg’s Twitter bio says: “16 year old climate activist with Asperger’s.”

Fox News issued a statement, first reported by the Daily Beast: “The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful — we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 7.4/10 (5 votes cast)

, 7.4 out of 10 based on 5 ratings

0 Shares









