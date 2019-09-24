Home » News

Angry child lectures world on climate change; Fox News apologizes for comments of guest

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 11:55 am September 24, 2019
22

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg lectured world leaders about their inaction at the United Nations on Monday, vowing that “we will not let you get away with this.”

Thunberg, 16, insisted during an impassioned speech at the Climate Action Summit that proposed emission cuts only have a 50% chance of having the desired impact.

“Maybe 50% is acceptable to you,” said Thunberg. “But those numbers don’t include tipping points, most feedback loops, additional warming hidden by toxic air pollution, or the aspects of justice and equity. They also rely on my and my children’s generation sucking hundreds of billions of tons of your CO2 out of the air with technologies that barely exist. So a 50% risk is simply not acceptable to us — we who have to live with the consequences.”

The teen, who is from Sweden, indicated that she “should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.”

“Yet you have come to us young people for hope,” she said. “How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.

“If you choose to fail us, we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this,” she added.

Multiple leaders vowed to do more about climate change after Thunberg spoke. President Trump stopped by the summit, but did not comment.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the UN’s special climate envoy, thanked Trump for stopping by, but added that it might prove useful “when you formulate climate policy.”

Trump has denied climate change, called it a Chinese hoax and repealed U.S. carbon-reduction policies.

With News Wire Services

A Fox News guest’s statement Monday night that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is “mentally ill” was so obnoxious the network’s bosses quickly apologized.

Michael Knowles, a right-wing podcaster, spoke during Fox News’s “The Story” about what he called the “climate hysteria movement.”

“The climate hysteria movement is not about science,” said Knowles. “If it were about science, it would be led by scientists rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

Christopher Hahn, a Fox News regular, ripped into Knowles’ comment. “You are a grown man. Shame on you,” he said.

When Knowles tried to speak further, Hahn went on: “Relax, skinny boy. I got this … You are despicable for talking about her like that and you should apologize on national television right now.”

Knowles dug himself in. “She is mentally ill … She is mentally ill … She has autism, she has compulsive disorder.”

Thunberg’s Twitter bio says: “16 year old climate activist with Asperger’s.”

Fox News issued a statement, first reported by the Daily Beast: “The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful — we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

Angry child lectures world on climate change; Fox News apologizes for comments of guest
Max daddy
Max daddy
12:03 pm September 24, 2019 at 12:03 pm

“Yet you have come to us young people for hope,” she said. “How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.

Maybe children represent hope but I don’t go to kids for solutions to problems that do not exist.
Your dreams were replaced by a leftists nightmare not man made global warming.

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:07 pm September 24, 2019 at 12:07 pm

brainwashing children into thinking the sky is falling and man is the reason for it.
man can not control the weather on this planet god does this.
we are but specs on this planet and the green/red movement gives man to much credit for the changes in weather.
the real purpose of this movement is control of the masses.
control over your lights,your thermostat, your cars gas tank,your ability to live free.

overlord
overlord
12:59 pm September 24, 2019 at 12:59 pm

She’s going to look back at this and regret it for being a puppet of the left.

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:07 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    See, there IS hope!

    “When I was a child I thought as a child….”

    Wasn’t she in the original Willy Wonka?

rta545
rta545
1:00 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm

CHILDREN OF THE CORN, she has been brainwashed by her family and did a very bad job a crisis acting.

ConservativeNotRepublican
ConservativeNotRepublican
1:04 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:04 pm

What a pompous, arrogant, little btch she is.

    TIMedWork
    TIMedWork
    1:25 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    I think she is more a victim. Those weren’t her words.

      Max daddy
      Max daddy
      1:33 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:33 pm

      She is a victim of socialism. But she sounds just like my daughter at 16. JUST like my daughter.

      At home the show usually ended with a floor pounding tantrum. She learned it all at Lake Washington School District, in Redmond, WA.

Archbishop Gregori
Archbishop Gregori
1:07 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:07 pm

The face of Greta Thunberg is not the face of a sweet innocent 16 year old child, but rather the face of a demon possessed, totally brainwashed, disrespectful, hate filled and enraged twit, the result of what leftist controlled indoctrination camps, posing as schools, has done to the children of the world. It is only going to get worse folks. The U.K. is preparing legislation that will ban all private schools and home schooling. How long do you think it will take for this to spread around the world?

One can feel sorry and have compassion for Greta and others like her, but do not lose site of the fact that she has been indoctrinated and brainwashed to the point that she is just as dangerous as any of the indoctrinated Nazi youth of the past who turned against their own parents and neighbors causing many to be sent to prison or death camps. I do not apologize for my statements, as I do not apologize for the truth.

    PoliticalWoman
    PoliticalWoman
    1:25 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Well said about being brainwashed. She is a very angry child and her venom is something to be watched as she grows older. An Antifa in the making.

GetMeOuttaHere
GetMeOuttaHere
1:13 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:13 pm

So let’s see – the meeting took place in New York, right? This chick is from Sweden. How did she arrive in New York? Pony Express? Carrier pigeon? Swim? Rowing across the ocean? I’ll take a chance and say it was by plane.

It takes a lot of cajones to lecture people on climate change when you’re sucking up fuel so you can yell at the world about climate change. Darn..I confused myself trying to type this mess.

Maybe Knowles was a little out of line in calling this kid mentally ill on TV but it’s the truth, something these communist ninnies have no use for.

jondarmes
jondarmes
1:15 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:15 pm

Fox news is now a joke, last I heard Aspergers is a compulsive disorder.

historybuff
historybuff
1:16 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:16 pm

You saw the video of Greta Thunberg speaking at the UN 2019 Climate Change Summit, surrounded by adoring idiots…ooops…adults. A most embarrassing presentation. Who taught this 16-year old Asperger Syndrome child to hate? Parents? Greens? I don’t want to be unkind to her, but she must face reality at some time, as she is being used as a “useful idiot,” a cynical term coined by ideologues and tyrants. Generally, when their use is over, they are discarded, not rewarded.

In political jargon, a useful idiot is a derogatory term for a person perceived as propagandizing for a cause without fully comprehending the cause’s goals, and who is cynically used by the cause’s leaders.

Rich Knoch
Rich Knoch
1:18 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:18 pm

Gregori . . . she looks to be in a “hyper-vigilant-state” and suffering from PTSD.

I would bet the suicide rate among these brain-washed kids will spike over the next 10-15 years . . . and the only ones to blame are Leftist’s, NWO operatives and for Greta, her parent(s) who may be walking zombies(?).

The fable of Hansel and Gretel comes to mind, except this Greta is the wicked witch whose specialty is brainwashing locked up kids.

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
1:22 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:22 pm

Did you know thee were four ships that sailed to the new world with Columbus?
There was the Nina, the Pinta, the Santa Maria, and the one that fell off the edge of the world.

Glad to see we are all alive and doing well since then, as the earth became round shortly there after.

johnw1120
johnw1120
1:22 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:22 pm

Another leftist brainwashed little fool, reminds me of little boss hogg on the gun control brainwashing out of Parkland Fla fiasco. This should tell you something, the socialist left will destroy the minds of children to reach their goal of total control, and think nothing of it. Remember when you vote, this is the socialist democrat party in all of it’s glory.

Kstephens
Kstephens
1:23 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:23 pm

Knowles is right and should not have to apologize for speaking the truth. This snot nosed little psycho is being used by her leftist parents and far left zealots in their persuit of a new tax on America and a scheme for redistribution of our wealth. There is no man made climate warming, these same idiots in the ‘70’s told us that we were going into another ice age, now it’s warming, which is it? Fox doesn’t have to apologize to its viewers for Knowles comments, we overwhelmingly agree with him. Quit pandering to these leftist loonies Fox!!

Ed Gilroy
EFG2
1:25 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:25 pm

Drops out of school to lecture us about science.

yep, we should all listen to her…

Has the world gone insane?

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
1:27 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:27 pm

Once again the left will use children to perpetuate their desire for power over everyone. I wonder how many hours they worked with Greta, to get her worked up to deliver her angry rant. The left will kill children in the womb, those that escape that fate are used as tools. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t allow children to make my decisions in life.

mack2
mack2
1:32 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:32 pm

“We will not let you get away with this” So what is the little angry child going to do about it? Hold her breath and stomp her feet until she gets what she wants? Sorry ‘child’, you throwing a toddler’s temper tantrum at the UN isn’t going to cut it.

Jota_
Jota_
1:34 pm September 24, 2019 at 1:34 pm

She sure looks crazy in the picture for this article

