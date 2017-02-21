Angela Merkel urges Europe to take MORE refugees as she says Islam ‘isn’t the source of terror’

Angela Merkel has urged Europe to take in more refugees and said Islam is ‘not the source of terror’.
Speaking at the Munich security conference, the German chancellor said Europe has an obligation to take displaced refugees from Syria and Iraq.
Mrs Merkel, who has been critical of a U.S. ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, also underlined that Islam itself was not the source of terrorism.
She added that battling extremism can only be done in cooperation with Muslim countries and vowed to work closely with Vladimir Putin’s Russia to fight ISIS in the Middle East.
How CLUELESS and DISHONEST can this “leader” really be? “Islam is not the source of terror?” Then, pray tell, what IS the source? Don’t see anybody ELSE out there lopping off heads, raping, murdering, burning people alive, setting off bombs in crowded public places, etc.
I guess technically, she is right. Islam is NOT the source of terror. SATAN is–ISLAM is just the EVIL instrument he uses to accomplish it.
I don’t think she will be a ‘leader’ much longer with comments like that! She may think she can ‘whistle in the dark’ and the bogey man will go away, but the voters of Germany are not that stupid!
How quickly we forget what happened at the Christmas marketplace. Angela needs to ease off the steins of whatever she is drinking these days.
she reminds me of how most germans didnt believe the nazis were evil either.
and there wereclose ties to islam and the nazis.
Why on earth do the German people keep electing merkel? She has done a great deal of damage to Germany and the German people.
Why do the other countries let her order them around? Trash the EU now.
Take a look at the EU and UN to see what the future of Globalization will be like.
The problem isn’t JUST terrorism. It’s their refusal to assimilate, sharia law, etc. These are problems that will be around long after terrorism is defeated.
According to what I have read, Sharia Law approves of violence against non-Muslims. It also urges the murder of anyone who leaves the Muslim faith.
In some countries, the Imams (Priests) have removed these violent passages from the Korans that school children study. These people really grow up to be peaceful people! I wish all of Islam would follow their lead.
Connie, “some imams take out terroristic passages from the koran??I would need to see the source of THAT belief. The islamic schools, by and large, teach children to hate and want to kill non muslims. When a person is indoctrinated at such a young age it is very hard to change those beliefs. We are seeing the results. Studies show more than 10% of muslims believe it is OK to kill non believers – that means 10% of 2.2 BILLION want to kill you if you are not muslim. If you can do the math, that is a pretty scary number and that is putting it conservatively.
WHAT!! Merkel has LOST her mind!! Radical Islam definitely IS the source of terrorism.. What is God’s name does she think ISIS is? Time for the German people to wake up and do not vote her back into office.. time for her to go.. she is NOT FIT FOR OFFICE… SHE DEFINITELY DOES NOT CARE ABOUT THE CITIZENS OF GERMANY
No matter how stupid you believe liberals to be, you will always be exponentially underestimating their ability to be far more stupid than you ever thought possible, even in your wildest dreams.
Do not attempt to find the bottom of the liberal stupidity barrel. It does not exist. When you think you’ve seen the most blatant example of liberal stupidity that you can imagine, I can assure you that not too much further down the road, another example will come along which will surpass the one which you thought could not possibly be exceeded.
The liberal stupidity barrel is a bottomless pit of unceasing idiocy. The bottom does not exist.
You could replace the word “stupid” with the word “evil” and come to the same conclusion. Great post Conservative.
In other words, get them out of Germany!
A great education:
Must Watch: 1400 yrs of Islam history in a few minutes… https://youtu.be/guXBTgAxhIw
Do you see the parallel with Fra Merkel not seeing the evil unleashed on Germany by her unwise decision to bring in the Muslims that are causing so many problems in Germany and the Democrats in this country who can’t understand why the American people are rejecting them because of their greater than thou attitude?
Let the other Arab nations who have wealth and same culture refugees, We don’t need more Muslim in this country whose very way of life is an affront to their existence.
Almost all not just extreme want the world to beleive in Allah. Any speech saying they are willing to accept others is just a way for them to get in and take over. I feel they are willing to wait 1000 years to take over the world and kill and eliminate all other religions. That’s just the way they are even those that say they want to become part of the US and way of life it is not compatible and they really don’t mean it just saying so to get in.
I vote we send $150,000,000,000 to Iran!…”not” … EDUCATE YOURSELF & REPOST!
http://m.clarionproject.org/news/isis-graphic-video-kids-shooting-exercise-living-targets
Angela, you are far past the model of compassion. Hopefully, and prayerfully, you have not lingered too long to embrace common sense.
This insane woman must be removed from office and put to work cleaning
up the raped women of Germany and the bodies of murder victims. She
is and agent of hell………….William
There are political alternatives that Germans are leaning toward, PEGIDA and AfD. They’ve had a belly full of these muslim refugees already. I don’t have to tell anyone what happened the last time they got sick of outsiders.
Given the following:
* 2015/12/31 there was a grotesque crime-spree in Köln, and 2016/12/31 crime-sprees in MORE German cities, of which perps were all Muslims
* number of felonies reported in Germany 2016/01/01 to 2016/01/31 was 7,000 higher than for previous year
* longer-running crime sprees (such as Rotherham in UK) outside Germany
* number of beheadings (other than executions — some done obviously by “kangaroo courts”, but all had official seal — by the various countries) done in Europe 1066-1996 — ZERO. Several done 1996-2016 — all perps muslims
Either the problem is the basal European and Limey culture or the anti-culture anti-civilisation known as pisslam — and given the rise in beheadings since 2006 from nil, basal European culture is ruled out.
Is this girl as stupid as she looks? Are we, for paying any attention to her? Don’t answer that!
The fool woman is living in la-la land, totally delusional!
Oh boy!!! my fellow commenters here are so “reactionary”. Heck I thought she had come to her senses and was greasing the skids to unload some of the many “deplorables” that she stupidly let into the fatherland on the unwary and even stupider other EU countries and places like London. In as much as I “heart” all you folks I guess I’ll have to admit I was wrong…..My bad. But still not a bad idea. Happy Presidents day to all!