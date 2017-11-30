Angela Lansbury sparks fury for saying women ‘must sometimes take the blame’ for harassment

Angela Lansbury sparked criticism online Tuesday after she suggested that women must share part of the blame for Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment.
The 92-year-old “Murder, She Wrote” actress, who is starring in BBC1’s upcoming mini-series “Little Women,” told the U.K.’s Radio Times this week that “there are two sides to this coin,” regarding the recent avalanche of sexual harassment allegations levied against prominent male figures in Hollywood.
“We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive,” Ms. Lansbury said. “And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today.
“We must sometimes take blame, women,” she added. “I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”
Ms. Lansbury clarified that she doesn’t believe there is any excuse that would justify sexual harassment.
“Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be!” she said. “There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now — it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”
Ms. Lansbury, who got her start on the big screen in the 1944 Oscar-winning film “Gaslight,” said she never experienced any harassment or abuse from male executives, Radio Times reported.
Ms. Lansbury’s comments garnered criticism online, with many commenters accusing her of blaming the victims of sexual abuse.
Unaired Murder She Wrote ending: Murderer: I did it. I murdered her. Angela Lansbury: Well, look how she was dressed. You are both to blame.
— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) November 28, 2017
Stupidity, She Wrote. https://t.co/rhAaiDUl7F
— Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) November 28, 2017
Angela Lansbury, star of the 1944 version of Gaslight, which gave us the term ‘Gaslighting’, has just declared that attractive women share the blame for sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/x3ruL22cIR
— Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) November 28, 2017
“MURDER SHE WROTE” would have been such a different show if Angela Lansbury had spent every episode trying to deduce how the victim brought it upon herself.
— Cole Haddon (@colehaddon) November 28, 2017
Angela Lansbury is cancelled pic.twitter.com/U4Flbn8OWj
— Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 28, 2017
Angela Lansbury went 92 years without being controversial but decided victim-blaming was the opinion to throw herself under the bus over. pic.twitter.com/WrRKsT5vOg
— Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) November 28, 2017
Fun fact: Angela Lansbury earned an Oscar nom playing Nancy, the young maid who was manipulated by Gregory & turned against Paula in the movie, “Gaslight,” from which the popular term “gaslighting” comes! Seems apt? https://t.co/HBPkokVwfT
— Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) November 28, 2017
Others pointed to Ms. Lansbury’s age and said she be left alone.
OK so “they’re from a different time” isn’t exactly an excuse, but Angela Lansbury grew up in the Hollywood era where harassment was the norm. She’s a victim of that culture, not a perpetrator. I’m putting my lighter and my effigy down.
— Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) November 28, 2017
Angela Lansbury’s comments show an attitude that does real harm. But most of all I feel very sad for her and all the other women who have lived by these rules and placed blame at their own door and I think reactions should contain compassion and reflection on generational change.
— Laura Waddell (@lauraewaddell) November 28, 2017
When you’re deciding what your hot take on Angela Lansbury will be, remember that Gabby Douglas also attributed sexual assault to how women dress and we later learned she herself had been assaulted. Taking on that blame can be a sign of having lived through something awful.
— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) November 28, 2017
Leave Angela Lansbury alone. (Yes, what she said was offensive and unhelpful. Still. Leave *92-year-old* Angela Lansbury alone. And now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go listen to the original Broadway cast recording of Mame.)
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) November 28, 2017
Angela Lansbury is 92 years old. Getting mad at her on twitter because she doesn’t have the most modern ideas about sexual harassment is pointless and kind of dumb.
— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 28, 2017
The only thing I blame the women for, is that they should speak up right away and take any sexual harassment claims, not only to their Human Resources, but blast these clowns that harass them on a station like Fox News Business, with Stuart Varney or Lou Dobbs. That will give the women (who have been legitimately harassed) a voice, if their Human Resources Department, does nothing!
Exactly! Why wait DECADES?!! I don’t buy the excuses! If someone hurts me I will hurt back immediately!
Really? What happened to the women who spoke up when they were assaulted by Bill Clinton? Lost jobs, no possibility of getting another job, public humiliation, dead pets, threats to family and self. Who got hurt more? Bill Clinton or the women he attacked that reported it?
The same holds true for the other women who didn’t speak up at news networks and other businesses. Their male attackers held all the power. They could fire the women and bury their reports. Do you really believe that NBC didn’t know about Matt Lauer? They had to have helped him cover it up. What would they have done to a woman who reported it 20 years ago?
You can’t convince me there aren’t men out there covering up the sexual demands of their female bosses too. Power can cover a lot of sins and it really isn’t that hard to see why people don’t speak up.
I also realize that not all late reports are true. When there is proof or the culprit admits it, I believe the victim and I understand why they didn’t report it at the time. No proof, no admittance, that’s a different story. Maybe it’s true, maybe it’s not.
Angela Lansbury is a smart woman and a lady in the finest sense of the word. She knows what she’s talking about.
With age and experience comes wisdom and Angela wears her 92 years of wisdom well, unlike her “National Velvet 1940s fellow child co-star Liz Taylor who never caught on but hung out with her Homey sexual predator Michael Jackson., elevated by secular Liberals as an icon. Hillary also does not get off scot free for the miscreant sexual behavior of her husband. Had she satiated is sexual needs as was her wifely duty he might just have become a great President. When it comes to accusation of political sexual misconduct,, where there is smoke, there is usually fire, which is sparked equally on both male and female sides. So long as both understand the meaning of NO, and when to stop, nobody should have to pay legal penalties or lose a job with 20 years employment.
I just thank God every day that I’ve been married to a wonderful woman for almost 30 years now.
My wife still isn’t quite sure how she ended up with me, but that story involves a drunken night on the strip in Las Vegas and an Elvis impersonator Justice of the Peace, so I’m not about to tell her.
Even so, in all this time, my wife has never considered divorce….murder on occasion…but never divorce.
She says we have a strange and wonderful relationship. I’m strange and she’s wonderful.
Yes, I’ve found the secret to a good marriage is always holding hands….cause if I let go, she goes shopping.
That’s why in my house, I’m the King of the Castle, the Ruler of the Throne, and I make all of the important decisions….well, I mean as long as my wife gives me her okay first of course.
Really, the only problem with my marriage is that my wife says I don’t listen to her….or something like that.
That aside, my wife says she wouldn’t trade me for the world. Actually, it wouldn’t take nearly that much. If someone was to offer her a few acres of useless swampland, she’d be askin’ them what time they could come pick me up.
Truth: My wife is the love of my life. I’m blessed beyond words.
Angela is right. Women should be modest and men must be respectful. Our culture from the very beginning has been founded on religious principals and for the last half-century those principals have been heavily under attack and this is where we are now. Historically, ever culture that has moved away for those principals, and did not return, have been destroyed. Yes, I know, the “experts” will of course deny that so they can continue in their evil and destructive ways. But, the Truth IS the Truth.
One problem with the current spate of sexual harassment claims from the past, is that our social standards have changed dramatically over the past 2-3 decades. While some male behavior was considered “crass” in the past, it was not, at that time, legally actionable, nor likely to result in serious social consequences. Bringing it up now, and applying today’s consequences is probably inappropriate. I’m not talking about things like actual rape here, that sort of thing was punished in the past too. Consider this though: suppose, say 20 years from now, it becomes totally inappropriate, and punishable through court action or social ostracism (firing, etc.) for a person to utter the “F-word” in public. Would it be appropriate, or fair, to call up all the old videos of comedians and other public figures who are doing so today, and subject them to current consequences/punishment under the new standards? In some cases, that is what is happening now. What was merely considered crass behavior in 1975, may be considered “sexual harassment” today. Is it fair to hold a person accountable under today’s standards, for how he behaved back then?
oldshooter I know where you are coming from and I agree that it is unfair to apply todays standards to behavior that was tolerated thirty or forty years ago. However that being said, I have to say that fair or unfair it has always been the case that the next generation judges the past generation using the current standards of conduct. They apply those standards to both actions and inactions. We did the same thing to our forbearers also most of us just don’t remember it.
I’m not quite as old as Angela, but I’m old enough to remember the start of the feminist movement in the 60’s. I also know what it’s like to be harassed when I was in my late 20’s/early 30’s. I was going to go to HR, but then a older male co-worker, whom I respected, said don’t do it, unless you’re prepared to give up your job. And then try finding one, because in the line of work I was in, commodities, the old boy network would close ranks. So I didn’t file a complaint, but the harassment stopped (‘ol boy to ‘ol boy communication).
With that said, I understand and agree with Angela. The Kardashian babes and their style of dress that some women follow can bring on open season. But my bigger concern in reading these stories, is the phrase, “everyone knew,” especially in the cases of Charlie Rose, Weinstein and Lauer. Those who knew and did nothing are as responsible for the continuation of the bad behavior as the perps. Wish Savannah Guthrie would be “devastated” for Lauer’s victims, not just Lauer.
I have to agree to a certain extent with Miss Angela. But not for the reason she gave. See their blame is that they did nothing. They do absolutely nothing about it. Now I understand that they wanted to work but at a minimum hey could have at least slapped or better yet kicked their harasser or abuser whatever you want to call them. I mean America has lost it’s backbone. When I was younger if someone was a bully those who were picked on got together and beat the crap out of the bully and they stopped. If a woman was touched in some way or even exposed to a sexist remark she would either slap the offender or if the act was bad enough she would place a powerful kick to the offenders family jewels as they are called to be polite. Now after 8 years under Obozo the Clown who went around making America into a joke by accepting the blame for all the workd’s Problems. Now we need to stop whining and take these punks and bullies down. But sadly that will not happen because as they did when Slick Willie was in office the LIBERALS will have their Media luckiest hook into a Republican or better yet a Conservative who has done the same and they the Liberals will slink back into the dark from which they came and they will start over again.