Andrew Yang: Democrats increase odds of 2020 loss if ‘Donald Trump bad’ is their big pitch

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang says the Democratic Party will be doing President Trump a favor if its 2020 message boils down to “Donald Trump bad. Impeach Donald Trump.”

The entrepreneur sat down with the ladies of ABC’s “The View” to discuss his campaign and the current political climate when he was asked about the possible impeachment of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Yang offered support for starting the impeachment process, given what he’s heard about the president’s private conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but he also warned the party of wearing de facto impeachment blinders.

“This is the trap,” Mr. Yang said Thursday. “Anytime we’re talking about Donald Trump, Donald Trump is winning and Democrats need an affirmative vision that people are just as excited about. Like, if the Democratic message is ‘Donald Trump: bad. Impeach Donald Trump,’ then we’re actually increasing the chances of him getting a second term.”

The candidate, a supporter of Universal Basic Income, also discussed his rising popularity and a recent Emerson poll showing him ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris in her home state of California.

“I think we’re doing so well … because we’re talking about problems Americans see around them every day,” he told co-host Meghan McCain. “The fact that 30% of our stores and malls are closing because of Amazon — and Amazon is paying zero in taxes in return — and when I say that to Americans around the country they see it around them. The fact that we can build an economy that works for us. That vision will help address the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place. Americans are very smart. We understand what’s going on around us.”

2020 candidate @AndrewYang says he’s “on board with the decision to impeach Donald Trump,” adding it’s “the right thing to do regardless of the political calculation.”“We’re a country of laws, you have to enforce the laws.” https://t.co/4P9nADoa3S pic.twitter.com/eviAgY3OVX

— The View (@TheView) September 26, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









