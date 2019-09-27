Andrew Yang: Democrats increase odds of 2020 loss if ‘Donald Trump bad’ is their big pitch
Presidential candidate Andrew Yang says the Democratic Party will be doing President Trump a favor if its 2020 message boils down to “Donald Trump bad. Impeach Donald Trump.”
The entrepreneur sat down with the ladies of ABC’s “The View” to discuss his campaign and the current political climate when he was asked about the possible impeachment of Mr. Trump.
Mr. Yang offered support for starting the impeachment process, given what he’s heard about the president’s private conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but he also warned the party of wearing de facto impeachment blinders.
“This is the trap,” Mr. Yang said Thursday. “Anytime we’re talking about Donald Trump, Donald Trump is winning and Democrats need an affirmative vision that people are just as excited about. Like, if the Democratic message is ‘Donald Trump: bad. Impeach Donald Trump,’ then we’re actually increasing the chances of him getting a second term.”
The candidate, a supporter of Universal Basic Income, also discussed his rising popularity and a recent Emerson poll showing him ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris in her home state of California.
“I think we’re doing so well … because we’re talking about problems Americans see around them every day,” he told co-host Meghan McCain. “The fact that 30% of our stores and malls are closing because of Amazon — and Amazon is paying zero in taxes in return — and when I say that to Americans around the country they see it around them. The fact that we can build an economy that works for us. That vision will help address the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place. Americans are very smart. We understand what’s going on around us.”
2020 candidate @AndrewYang says he’s “on board with the decision to impeach Donald Trump,” adding it’s “the right thing to do regardless of the political calculation.”“We’re a country of laws, you have to enforce the laws.” https://t.co/4P9nADoa3S pic.twitter.com/eviAgY3OVX
— The View (@TheView) September 26, 2019
© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Dems increase their 2020 loss odds because they have gone to great lengths to make it perfectly clear that they are all corrupt lying hypocrites & fanatical lunatics with no idea how to govern or represent the social / economic interests of US citizens.
Think majority of citizens would rather listen to a group of pigs squealing than be subjected to the bullying, intimidation, lies, hysterics, fake self righteousness & the contempt & vicious hate that Dems & their propaganda media see fit to harass & persecute us with on 24/7 basis.
I don’t listen to, much less vote, for any Dems because they are all obvious tyrants & amoral criminals who will brazenly lie, cheat, slander, openly rig elections, oppress free speech & even incite mobs to assault & violently silence any political opposition on streets, in businesses & on campuses in order to gain absolute political power.
Sadly for us citizens, many Repubs are sold out toadies to the highest corporate bidder, especially when it comes to the unlimited millions of unidentified, unskilled & indigent foreign aliens here illegally that both political parties have forced us to sacrifice ourselves to support & be victimized by to the detriment of our own children & needy citizens.
We are in real danger of being dictated to by a relatively small incestuous cabal of ultra rich oligarchs, liberal left globalists & Socialist autocrats who want absolute power over every breath & step we take in our social / economic lives.