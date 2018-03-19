Andrew McCabe’s ‘lack of candor’ a serious FBI breach

When Attorney General Jeff Sessions accused former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe of “lack of candor,” he was lodging one of the most damning accusations for a bureau man to have lodged against him.
While much of Washington has been focused on the politics of the firing, which came 48 hours before the 21-year FBI veteran was set to officially retire, agents focused on the seriousness of the breach of which Mr. McCabe stands accused.
One of an FBI agent’s most important jobs is testifying to the truthfulness of investigations in open court. Defense attorneys are granted access to any disciplinary action or investigation taken against a witness through discovery. That makes the agent’s credibility a strong target for sharp attorneys and can sink testimony and a case.
“If your candor has been challenged or it has been proven that you lack candor, how can you be any type of formidable witness when you have that hanging over your head?” said Danny Defenbaugh a former agent who has investigated lack of candor cases. “That is why lack of candor for an FBI agent is such an irreplaceable mark against their integrity.”
FBI brass is said to be so concerned about lack of candor accusations against employees that the topic is covered on the first day of training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
In Mr. McCabe’s case, the accusations stem from his role in FBI investigations surrounding the 2016 presidential election, including the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and handling of classified information. Many Republicans say the investigation was botched and tainted by politics.
An inspector general reviewing Mr. McCabe’s behavior said he showed a lack of candor, including while under oath and “on multiple occasions,” Mr. Sessions said. The FBI’s office of professional responsibility, which reviewed the inspector general’s report, concurred and recommended Mr. McCabe’s firing.
“The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability,” Mr. Sessions said in a statement. “As the OPR proposal stated, ‘all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand.'”
Mr. Sessions, in his statement, said Mr. McCabe also leaked information to the press without authorization.
The inspector general’s report has not been publicly released.
Mr. McCabe has denied the lack of candor charges. He said President Trump has wrongly accused him of undermining the special counsel investigation.
“The attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement and intelligence professionals more generally,” Mr. McCabe said in a statement after he was fired.
“It is part of this administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work,” he said.
Mr. McCabe, appointed deputy director in 2016, sought the permanent FBI director’s post after Mr. Trump fired James B. Comey, but Mr. Trump picked Christopher A. Wray instead. Mr. McCabe then signaled last year that he would retire.
He sped up the retirement in January, announcing he would take extended leave and remain on the payroll until he turned 50 — which he did this weekend — to become eligible for early retirement.
Mr. Sessions was faced with that deadline in his decision to fire Mr. McCabe.
David Stebenne, a professor at Ohio State University who has authored books on the history of the FBI, said releasing the inspector general’s report would give the public a chance to judge the accusations against Mr. McCabe.
“If the internal investigation proves he did something wrong and was terminated for cause, I think the political aspects stay in the background,” Mr. Stebenne said. “But if he is exonerated, I don’t know how that would play out. I imagine all the political aspects would come back to the forefront.”
Former agents said the bureau had to deal sternly with the lack of candor accusations.
Lewis Schiliro, a former head of the agency’s New York office, said lack of candor is one of the most common reasons agents get fired.
“The credibility of an FBI agent is critical to doing the job,” he said. “Once you no longer have credibility, you can longer be an FBI agent.”
He and Mr. Defenbaugh said they have seen lack of candor cases that include lying in a criminal report and falsifying an expense account.
Sometimes agents also face criminal charges. For example, an agent who submits a false expense report could face charges of defrauding the federal government.
No criminal charges have been brought against Mr. McCabe.
Mr. Defenbaugh said he has investigated cases where the initial offense was not severe, but it became much worse because of an official’s lack of candor during an interview. In those cases, he said, the punishment for lack of candor exceeded what the agent would have faced if the truth had been told from the start.
The agents said they are not surprised by Mr. McCabe’s firing. In addition to losing his job, his pension might be eliminated or delayed, another sanction common in lack of candor firings.
“The punishment seems fair to me,” Mr. Defenbaugh said. “McCabe was treated like any other FBI agent or support staff because that’s how severe a lack of candor charge is. An individual who lacks candor cannot do their job at the FBI. It’s as simple and as severe as that.”
Mr. Schiliro agreed. “From the top officials to the rank and file, everyone is subject to discipline for lack of candor,” he said. “There is no leeway here. You lie, and you are going to be disciplined. A high-ranking FBI official is not immune from that.”
Lack of candor = lying! Hey McCabe, like former Assistant Director of the FBI, James Kallstrom indicated, the whole seventh floor of the FBI stinks of corruption and you are part of that. You were part of the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe. Hillary and her cohorts smashed their cell phones with hammers, Hillary had a private server for State Department business (that is a felony), Hillary giving her e-mails to her personal attorney (that is a felony), the FBI destroying computers from Hillary’s people, which is a destruction of evidence, exonerating Hillary before she and her cohorts were interviewed, the Fake Dossier which you used to get a warrant to spy on the Trump Campaign, Uranium One where we gave up 20% of our Uranium in exchange for one hundred forty five million dollars going to the Clinton Foundation and you clowns at the FBI did nothing.
McCabe, what you deserve is justice. A perp walk in an orange jump suit with Hillary, Obama, Holder, Ashton Carton, James Clapper, Brennan, Steele, DNC leadership, State Dept. personnel, DoJ personnel, FBI personnel, etc. for 20 years in solitary in Gitmo, forfeiture of pensions, and no future involvement in government for egregious sedition.
In other words, Lock Him Up….
I heard on another site, he was actually cited for ordering FBI investigators to LIE on their 302 forms, which are forms that they fill out after interrogating someone. All, so his boys could get flynn and some other trumpites..
I am all for Mc Cabe receiving the life time pension that is due him: A curb walk, the book thrown at him, bars one his window, a cot to sleep on, three meals a day, and the companionship of fellow felons.
Cry me a river , glad my tax dollars are not supporting another government employee . Espically one
who’s motive was to rig an election .
Schools need armed security . He should be able to take care of that type job. 10 bucks an hour.
I disagree that McCabe could “take care of that type job”. He put himself before his duty to our country. He put himself before his obligation to the FBI. He put himself before his oath to uphold the Consititution. He has demonstrated his true character and should never hold a meaningul job again.
The same now, should be done with Lerner, Holder AND lynch!
After an independent and thorough investigation conducted by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General was reviewed by the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the agency recommended that Andrew McCabe be fired from his position as Deputy Director. Of course, McCabe and his supporters are crying foul and blaming President Trump’s tweets for the termination that was effective just a few hours before McCabe was eligible for a full retirement. AG Session’s decision to fire McCabe was especially galling to the Democrats since, under the Obama Administration, misconduct against the opposition was tolerated and the few administration officials who were “caught in the act” were protected and rarely disciplined. It is a sad chapter in the history of the FBI that a few bad actors at he top of the agency have badly tarnished it’s reputation. Hopefully, with the firing of McCabe, the FBI will be embarking on a path that will lead to reforms that will restore the integrity of the agency.
Ron, I pray that you are correct, that this was done by “only a few bad actors”. Let us see that IG report!
[ Hopefully, with the firing of McCabe, the FBI will be embarking on a path that will lead to reforms that will restore the integrity of the agency.]
IMO there needs to be a hell of a lot more firings to come CLOSE to restoring the integrity of the FBI..
Amazing that we hold some people responsible for “lack of candor” (formerly known as lying), yet we allow democrats to hold public office. To a “d”, “lack of candor” seems to be a highly prized qualification.
Worse, if you are a convicted felon, you are STILL FREE to run for office as a Democrat…
“Lack of Candor”… This guy was involved in a cover-up, probably suppressed evidence and represented false claims as factual evidence. He is a horrible example of government run amok. He now must be indicted and tried for his crimes against the American citizenry. All of his co-conspirators must be rooted out and prosecuted appropriately.
Actually as someone representing LE, i feel he should be treated MUCH HARSHER than if joe blow average did what he did..
We need to set one thing straight that the MSM isn’t being honest about. McCabe did not, repeat did not, lose his pension. When he reaches retirement age he will be able to draw his FBI pension. What he lost was the ability to draw his pension at age 50 and that’s an important distinction that the MSM isn’t telling.
As to what he did, it’s a known fact that he lied to Congress, a fireable offense. The Inspector General has stated that McCabe changed Strzok’s interview notes of Gen. Flynn and deleted the originals so we don’t have a true record of the interview. That’s a fireable offense. We suspect he was using his office to influence the Clinton investigations and Trump investigations, that’s a fireable offense. When the IG report comes out I think many will be surprised at the lengths this man went in opposition of his position.
And Flynn was destroyed, job wise and money wise, for his supposed ‘lack of candor!’
Since when does the LSM care about telling the truth?
I’m kind of stuck on the fact that this guy is 49 years old and is taking 90 days of terminal-leave until full retirement. Having accrued 3 months of leave??? FULL-retirement at age 50???
Wasn’t the FBI still requiring a law degree or CPA as a minimum entrance criteria 25 years ago? Even if he started right out of college, the earliest he could have joined up as a Jr. G-man would have been 25 years old.
I would have suggested that the public-service unions have done a GREAT job of negotiating benefits–but guys at his pay-grade aren’t covered by unions or their contract negotiations. With these kinds of sweet-heart deals, no wonder the belt-way is crammed with applicants for government jobs.
Normally, I’m told that retirements are so plush to make up for the fact that their regular pay is so poor–but, the news is reporting McCabe has an estimated net-worth of $11M )Did he marry Paris Hilton’s Aunt?). So, I’m even LESS inclined to feel sorry for him doing things TWO YEARS AGO (given that he stayed on the FBI payroll) that are JUST NOW catching up with him! …And of course, we taxpayers are footing the bill for everything.
Personally, I think he’s getting off easy. He (and Louis Learner) should have been suspended IMMEDIATELY and THEN FIRED after the internal report confirmed his guilt…such that he could be made to reimburse the government for the last two years of pay–and then no pension!