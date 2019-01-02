Andrew Cuomo: New York to lead U.S. out of ‘great social depression’ brought about by Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged in his inauguration Tuesday night that his state will lead the nation out of a “great social depression” brought about by the Trump administration.
Speaking at Ellis Island at his third inaugural, Mr. Cuomo said the U.S. is confronting “a cancer that is spreading throughout our society.”
“As our nation once confronted a great economic depression, we now confront a great social depression,” Mr. Cuomo said. “People’s frustration turning to fear and the fear turning to anger and the anger turning to division. It is impossible to overstate how dangerous, how malignant this condition is.”
He blamed Washington for promoting divisions within America.
“We reject the path of divide and conquer,” the Democrat said. “This federal government has sought to demonize our differences, and make our diversity our greatest weakness rather than our greatest strength.”
Mr. Cuomo, who has repeatedly said he won’t seek the presidency in 2020, mentioned President Trump only once as he spoke of Ellis Island and New York’s role as a beacon for immigrants.
“This is the harbor where Frederick Trump arrived from Germany, and whose grandson would become president of the United States,” Mr. Cuomo said. “Don’t you tell me Ellis Island isn’t real and true, and a promise that made America lives today, because it does.”
He pointed out that is father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, died four years ago, and that his grandparents all came through Ellis Island from Europe.
“My grandparents were the people at the southern border today,” he said, referring to the administration’s grappling with the problem of migrants at the border with Mexico. “My father may be gone. But … I can hear his voice, and I can imagine his pain and anger if he could see his beloved country today. He would say this is an outrage, this is un-American, it violates everything we fought for. He would implore us all, each and everyone, to stand against the tide, to fight back, and that New York should lead by example.”
Referring to the partial federal government shutdown, Mr. Cuomo said, “The federal government may shut itself down, but it will never extinguish the Statue of Liberty’s torch. It will never erase the words of her poem, they will never close our harbor, they will never close our hearts, they will never close this hall of dreamers. It is New York’s duty … to lead the way through the darkness.”
He promised “the most progressive agenda this state has ever seen” in his third term, including stricter gun control laws, a state abortion law modeled on Roe v. Wade, legalized marijuana and a state minimum wage that rose to $15 per hour on Tuesday.
Yes, we are in trouble from a cancer spreading through our society. It is called Liberalism, and it has metastasized from a mental disorder to full moon-howling insanity. Violent criminals are being released onto the streets to commit more crimes, and Liberals will criticize us if we say this is wrong. The residents of New York are now insane.
99% of Liberals are insane, immoral, and self-worshipping.
The U.S. has been plunged into the social chaos resulting from an ideological civil war that the Democrats have declared on President Trump, his family, his administration, supporters of the President, the nation’s electoral process, and the rule of law. I find it to be quite ironic that an aggressor in this ideological civil war like Governor Cuomo would claim to have a solution for the “great social depression” that his party has created.
Dems should stop their seeds of destruction and the Gov should stop his political positioning advancing more hate in his bidding for the WH.
Progressives have no choice but conflate illegal trespassing with legal immigration at every turn, because the former is indefensible without lending it the moral cover of the latter. You’ll note Cuomo didn’t say, “This is the harbor where Frederick Trump snuck into the United States…”
Pro Tip: If you have to distort the facts to support your position, you’re doing it wrong.
So a state deep in debt and outlandish taxes is going to lead our country out of social depression, hope he was joking.
Gov. Cuomo….did your grandparents come here legally or illegally?
he looks a little like joesph goebbles in the face and a lot like him in his manuerisms as a propagandist.
What a ridiculous statement by Andrew Cuomo ! HIS grandparents came through Ellis Island LEGALLY, just as MINE did. They DIDN’T climb over fences to get into this Country, and when they did get here, they did NOT get any help, or FREE stuff from the Government. They took care of their families on their OWN.
Lied right out of the gate, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.
All of us came here from other countries originally. All of our ancestors left behind what they knew to come here, riddled with communicable diseases and unskilled in any profession at all. All of our ancestors jumped the border fence by cover of night and shot several border agents who tried to stop them. All of our ancestors ran drugs and stabbed/raped any families living close to the border who tried to…
Oh wait. Never mind.
This is what it looks like when the Deep State bureaucrats and their elected lackeys are challenged. The manufactured narrative here is “A great social depression” caused by Trump. Translation – Our dominance is in jeopardy so we need to create high moral sounds bytes to sway the great unwashed to our side.
The fact that Trump is merely a messenger of millions of Americans who want to change what has been going on for decades is not even a consideration. These lowlifes learned from Hillary’s suicidal comments about the “deplorables” that attacking their true enemy is self-defeating. No, they need to have a target they can concentrate on with slanderous accusations and demagoguing those in the public too ignorant to know the difference (the mushy middle).