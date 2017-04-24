Analysis: France rejects the establishment

Elections in France have been turbulent and full of surprises, and continue to evoke fear and hope in France as well as in the whole region as the last round approaches.
Thousands of young people welcomed French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris on Sunday evening, where his En Marche! movement chose to celebrate his victory in the first round of the presidential election.
The large venue and the spacious press hall with its hundreds of journalists from across the globe reflected the enormous expectations fulfilled by the candidate in his first-ever electoral test. A 39-year-old man who had never been elected to any political position and who has no political party is now on his way to the Elysee Palace.
Indeed, a turbulent first phase of the election campaign ended on Sunday night with a political bang: Independent candidate Macron and extreme-right candidate Marine Le Pen, with 23.7% and 21.7%, respectively, will confront each other on May 7, in the second and decisive round. In a rarity for France, neither right-wing candidate François Fillon nor ruling Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon made it to the runoff.
On Sunday, the French showed their preference for two candidates who represented themselves and their own personal ideas, over backing any representative of the big parties to be the next president. Many of the voters no longer feel that the big parties address their concerns.
In recent days, as surveys gave all four leading candidates between 19% and 25% of the votes, pundits evoked the possibility of an extreme-extreme second round; a Marine Le Pen-Jean-Luc Melanchon duel where the extreme Right challenges the extreme Left. Such a scenario has been avoided, but at what cost? A series of surprises and scandals shook up this long campaign, leading up to these results. Right-wing candidate Fillon, designated at the beginning of the race as an almostsure winner, lost credibility and support over allegations that he employed his wife as a parliamentary assistant, without her actually working. Fillon paid dearly for these revelations, arriving in third/fourth place – head-to-head with extremeleft candidate Melanchon; both men received 19.5% of the votes, according to initial results.
Melanchon became the second surprise of the campaign.
His anti-establishment attitude and direct style turned out to be a winning formula, and he managed to push Hamon down from the fourth place to fifth; a situation that profited Macron. Suddenly, Macron became the real candidate of the Left, replacing Hamon.
And this was Macron’s greatest achievement – he attracted both left-wing and right-wing votes for an agenda that was accused of lacking clarity and trying to please all.
Socialist Benoit Hamon was the first candidate to react to the election results, assuming responsibility for his failure and calling upon his supporters to vote for Macron in the second round, in order to block Le Pen.
But the real forces behind the French voters’ change of heart probably lie outside of the country. The Brexit vote by the British and Donald Trump’s victory in the US election created an atmosphere in which “everything is possible” and played in favor of the non-establishment candidates.
The same nationalist reasoning which propelled the Brexit vote last June – fear of growing immigration into Europe from Syria, Iraq and Africa – benefited Le Pen, even though France has welcomed many fewer Syrian migrants than Germany or even Sweden.
And the same anti-establishment sentiments that propelled the Trump vote were exploited by Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Melanchon.
Having served as economy minister in the Valls government, Macron was considered by many as part of the establishment.
But by quitting the Hollande administration and creating his En Marche! movement, instead of founding a party, Macron succeeded in joining this anti-establishment wave, at least partially, presenting himself as a fresh, new political force.
Sunday also saw Marine Le Pen’s greatest personal victory.
When her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, faced incumbent Jacques Chirac in the 2002 presidential elections, pundits estimated that his success in the first round was an exceptional episode in French political life.
Marine Le Pen’s victory Sunday evening indicates that this is not the case. Moreover, Le Pen succeeded in establishing herself as the strongest force within the French Right, much as she proclaimed through her election campaign. The National Front is in her image; she is the party, much as her father was.
French voters stated Sunday that they are fed up with the economic crisis, with high taxation and with growing unemployment.
Some of them voted for a new hope; other voted for the candidate who offered them easy scapegoats.
It certainly looks like they are finally woken up. Lets just hope its not too late to do anything about saving their country from the mudslime scourge..
I hope for France’s sake they will vote for Marine Le Pen and take their country back. Their future hangs in the balance.
I am also hoping Le pen pulls out the win..
Vive Le France!
Vive Le Pen!
Bottom line though, the person with the most votes is the one even farther to the left than the current government. France will commit national suicide in the final ballot. Write them off, American businesses there need to begin an exit, and tourists should be required to fill out a next of kin form.
FrankC you are absolutely correct the French are gone…no hope for them as they collaborated with the Nazis they will now surrender to the Left and Islam.
Um…..what exactly makes Le Pen “far right”? Why is this author repeating the liberal media definition of what is “far right” vs. “centrist”, etc? Words and identifying descriptions mean something. Don’t you realize what impact that sort of label has on the average numb nuts reader (who votes)?
Macron seems to likely be eaten up by the establishment and keep France in the dark ages. Obviously, France has our problem with a bunch of liberals thinking everything is going well as long as they are in charge, and France continues going down hill. Good Luck, Le Pen!
And OBAMA is over there running his mouth and sticking his nose in, trying to get globalist MACRON elected. Nutty little sociopath thinks he is STILL President. Our government needs to ARREST this clown and put a STOP to his BS!
Then that is on the french for stupidly letting him IN..
The more he yaps, the more people will be disgusted by the French socialist. There’s nothing appealing about Obama, even in France. They’re having their Trump-Brexit moment. This is a “throw the bums out” year.
It’s too early for me to consider picking a winner, but the Establishment will be the loser. And it better happen at the polling booth. Let’s not forget this is France. The modern country was born in the blood coming from the necks of the royals and nobles. Anyone who looks too “elite” and steals the election might just revive that spirit.
The EU didn’t bring them the profits they were promised. All it brought was a flood of improv refugees who have no plans on leaving.
France has had enough of the “more of the same” policy. They see what it’s doing in Germany and London, not to mention Paris. I think whoever best articulates the plan to seal the borders against the invading Muslim horde will have the clear advantage.
“Some of them voted for a new hope; other voted for the candidate who offered them easy scapegoats.” And the implication is what?
“The same nationalist reasoning which propelled the Brexit vote last June – fear of growing immigration into Europe from Syria, Iraq and Africa – benefited Le Pen, even though France has welcomed many fewer Syrian migrants than Germany or even Sweden.”
“His anti-establishment attitude and direct style turned out to be a winning formula, and he managed to push Hamon down from the fourth place to fifth; a situation that profited Macron. Suddenly, Macron became the real candidate of the Left, replacing Hamon.”
Guaranteed, Macron is not anti – establishment, just trying to paint himself as such. Hope the French are not dumb enough to fall for it.
Mind you we had 8 years of Obama thanks (per Gruber) to the “stupidity of the American voter.”