Analysis: Donald Trump may get second court pick

WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers and pundits are pushing the narrative that President Trump will get his second Supreme Court appointment in his first year in office, hinting that Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire in a matter of months.
“I would expect a resignation this summer,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said at a National Association of Manufacturers meeting last week. He didn’t mention Kennedy by name, but speculation over the justice’s future has reached a crescendo in Washington.
If Kennedy retires, it would be “the moment that Republican conservatives have been waiting for, for almost 50 years,” said Stephen Wermiel, an American University Washington College of Law professor and Supreme Court expert, saying that was the last time the court was in a position to secure a conservative majority on the court.
Despite all the broad hints being dropped, Kennedy has also given indications that he will remain on the bench beyond the end of this term in June — even hiring law clerks for the term that begins in October.
But scuttlebutt over Kennedy’s retirement began even before Trump took office, and has escalated recently. In an interview on C-SPAN, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt told a Herald reporter he expects “Justice Kennedy would retire this June and we have a five-member originalist court.”
At the annual Conservative Political Action conference in February, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said: “I think we’ll have another Supreme Court vacancy this summer.”
The last time two Supreme Court justices were appointed in one year was 1971, when President Richard Nixon’s nominees Lewis Powell Jr. and William Rehnquist were confirmed in the same month.
Replacing Kennedy, the so-called swing voter who has ruled to protect abortion rights and same-sex marriage, would give Trump a chance to appoint a conservative who could allow the court to reconsider those issues and others, including expanding Second Amendment gun rights and upholding Trump’s executive orders on immigration and climate actions.
Two former Kennedy law clerks told the Herald he has expressed a preference for retiring rather than serving the rest of his life, and he’s 81 this year. But neither confirmed the much speculated summertime timetable.
The White House has reportedly made overtures to Kennedy to reassure him his replacement would be in good hands with Trump, by choosing Neil Gorsuch — a former Kennedy clerk. The Kennedys and Trumps also have family ties: Kennedy’s son Justin is friendly with Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella attended oral arguments at the court in February as Justice Kennedy’s guests.
A name I feel that should be high on any future Supreme Court nominee list is Senator Ted Cruz. A staunch Constitutionalist, an experienced lawyer and a guy that would be on the court for YEARS! I don’t see a downside.
Too bad we couldn’t get that nitwit Ruth to retire also. Then she can fall asleep during the day as much as she wants and she wouldn’t be a complete and total embarrassment. I think she has to be about 120 by now….then President Trump could appoint 2 more justices. Think of how crazy the idiot demo-pinhead-crats would be then!!
I’d like Sotomyor, Kagan AND ginsburg off the bench..
Ditto, except that it would leave a conservative gap in the Senate, his relationship with Gov. Abbot is mercurial, sometimes great, sometimes awful, and the governor would have a huge say in a replacement for Cruz in Washington. Texas is as Red as one could think but there is a blue element (esp. around Austin) that is vocal and skillful. No chance they would get a liberal rep. in but a much less conservative???? a possibility.
I agree. We don’t need to take out any more conservative senators. Plenty of others to choose from.
With how wide spread the liberal taint in Texas seems to be, NOT just in Austin, but in houston and other areas, i certainly wouldn’t want to risk giving up a Conservative like Cruz, and have his spot replaced by a libtard..
Besides Kennedy hopefully President Trump will be able to appoint justices to fill Ginsberg and Breyer’s seats as well. And I’d like to see Thomas and Alito take “early” retirement as they’re getting up there in age and getting younger Conservative judges in their place would set up the court for several decades.
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi would be crying the days away when Trump gets to pick the next Justice. Back to the list of 20 and make another conservative choice, Mr. President.
I hope that Trump can name 3-5 judges to the supreme court so turning it to the good for decades.I see 3 that are in that age bracket now..
There is one thing Trump must be very careful of: do NOT make any attempt to appease the Democrats by appointing someone they want. It is crucial that every person going onto the Supreme Court be a rock solid Contitutionalist, and the lepers be made irrelevant. The future of this country depends on turning back the liberal extremists, not perpetuating their garbage.
I agree. With as much disrespect as the damn entire party showed him during Inauguration, he shouldn’t do a damn thing to appease them..
Ginsberg should resign if she has any class or integrity left… she is now an embarrassment to the court… she is basically incompetent and incapable of working
Find the most conservative judge you can find. Not someone who SAYS he’ll act conservatively, but someone who already has plenty of scar tissue from fighting for what’s right when all allies fled. I want someone who got in trouble for loving the Constitution too much.
Ted Cruz would be great, but it could deplete the Senate of the conservative voice. But then Cruz is young and could be there another 40 years. He’s a coin toss for me.
Judge Roy Moore would be good except he’s old.
Ted Cruz keeps popping up. He might just be the perfect choice. As a senator, he’s 1/100th of the voice. As a SCJ he’d be 1/9 of the total voice. He’s worth more in the SC.
Unless you can find someone just as young with more battle scars, we need to keep Ted at the top of the list. Beat Ted and we’ll talk.