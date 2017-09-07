An Appeal to the GOP: Get the Republican House in Order!

When Barack Obama was elected and re-elected president in 2008 and 2012, the GOP went out of its way to reach across the aisle to the Democrats and extend to President Obama two sequential honeymoon periods. Conservatives waited and hoped for the political pendulum to swing their way. But the future did not look bright.
Yet, despite the odds, conservative voters turned out in record numbers and elected a Republican President, Donald Trump. Incredibly, instead of getting together and working with the president, the GOP-controlled Congress became intransigent and rudderless, a party unto itself, hostile and obstructive to the Trump administration, cocky and overly fastidious about its legislative prestige and congressional prerogatives.
The Republican Party, in short, has been torn asunder with its executive and legislative branches pulling in different and seemingly capricious directions —and therefore highly ineffective. The Democrats drubbed in the 2016 election are sitting back gloating. The conservative political agenda, despite GOP control of every brach of government, even the majority of state legislatures, has become bogged down. ObamaCare was not repealed, much less replaced; immigration reform is a mess; the filling of vacancies in the lower courts is lagging behind; North Korea with the hydrogen bomb on ICBMs is threatening to use them on the U.S. territory of Guam and our allies, South Korea and Japan. The Democrats and their toadies in the Republican Party, Senators John McCain and Lyndsey Graham, have managed to create tensions with Russia, who should have been our ally in Syria and elsewhere.
Trump may be difficult to work with, but he’s still the President of the United States. And frankly, I don’t think the Republicans could have won the presidential election of 2016 without Trump and his vitality, his message to those who had felt ignored, and the support he built for himself with blue collar workers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, etc.
A magnificent 2016 GOP victory has up to now been squandered by ludicrous quarrels within an aimless GOP. This needs to stop. The President must go to Congress and fix the problem. Feathers of the fastidious and proud GOP leaders of Congress may need to be unruffled and smoothed — but be that as it may, cooperation is needed to get the work done for the good of the nation.
Republican and conservative voters waited and roamed in the wilderness for eight years, and except for the filling of the Supreme Court vacancy with a great jurist, Neil Gorsuch, much work still needs to be done.
Instead of carrying out a conservative agenda and making “America Great Again,” as Trump and the Party promised, Americans are witnessing an untenable and infantile situation between the GOP Congress and the President.
Trump also needs to consider what happened politically in the first “American dynasty.” John Adams (1797-1801), a great American patriot, lawyer and Founding Father, floundered as U.S. president. He could not lead his own party. Both he and the Federalists went on to defeat. He was a one-term president; the Federalists went into extinction. A quarter of a century later, his gifted son, John Quincy Adams (1825-1829), was elected president. He could not work with his own administration or Congress. He also was defeated at reelection, another one-term president. John Quincy Adams was also the last president of the Democratic-Republican Party of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.
The next major political party to form, the Whigs, was a party of ideas and to win presidential elections chose victorious generals, William Henry Harrison and Zachary Taylor, as candidates. They won but unfortunately died too early in office to carry forward their party’s platform. The man who should have lead them, Henry Clay, who had a clear vision for the party, was never selected to run for president and the party went down the path of extinction after 1853. From then on, it was the Jacksonian Democrats, the Democrats of today, opposed by the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln (1860).
One man, even if he is the U.S. President, without a political party behind him accomplishes nothing — and becomes a one-term president. Likewise, a party without a working president is doomed to extinction.
It is high time President Trump invites the GOP leadership to Camp David, iron out differences, and trace a winning plan for the good of the nation.
Miguel A. Faria, M.D. is a retired clinical professor of neurosurgery and long time medical editor. He is the author of Vandals at the Gates of Medicine (1995); Medical Warrior: Fighting Corporate Socialized Medicine (1997); and Cuba in Revolution — Escape From a Lost Paradise (2002). His website is http://www.haciendapub.com.
Miguel Faria, Great commentary. The RINOS are rudderless, because they are nothing but communists, just like their twins in Congress, the DemoRATS!
I agree but I would first like to have all the constituents of John McCain, Linsey Graham, etc….all the Republicans that are making it difficult for the conservative agenda and Trump to hear from us. We do not think they have our interests at heart. They need to be booted out of office come the next election. John McCain should have gone long ago. His personal vendetta against Trump is hurting the nation and was a very selfish vote. Trump is trying to do what he promised and all REpublicans should be on board. Those that are not…..get rid of them and the sooner the better.
how about using 4 ounce gloves in a squared ring????????????????????????? The doctor has an excellent suggestion, which I doubt the lilly-livered RINOS would accept……
Ryan should have had a tax reform bill ready to go on day one. That and other issues.
My great grandfather on my mother’s side became a Republican in 1860, he had been a Whig. On my father’s side my great grandfather upon arriving from Germany in 1873 asked, “Which party owned the slaves?”, he quickly registered Republican. I am disappointed, as would they, this new crop of ‘Republicans’ cannot make up their minds on the key issues we elected them to deal with. The only one who seems to know what we THE PEOPLE elected them for is the President and they are fighting him. We should not suffer fools easily or graciously, if they won’t or refuse to do the job they should be dumped at at the ballot box.
As much as I hate to say it, a conservative Majority in Congress is a joke. Most of them are RINOs and all they have done is to join with Democrats against Trump at every turn. They have done everything to disappoint me and nothing to impress me. They work hard. I will give them that. They are working hard to make sure that two of the biggest campaign promises of 2016 will not be kept.
I believe their 2016 promises were just to try and earn brownie points with the voters. I don’t believe there was any intention of a repeal of Obamacare or border security at all. I think Trump winning the White House caught everyone flat footed because they expected a Hillary win. Now they seem to be trying to find the right spin.
George H. W. Bush said “Read my lips” in 1988? We all know what happened in 1992 as a result of that broken promise. The voters may give the Democrats full power over Congress, and the White House by January 2021. Then we the people will again be left holding the bag. All because of a bunch of crybaby RINOS!
The Republicans are NOT “rudderless”. They are CAREER POLITICIANS protecting their privileged “turf” against a determined reformer, and their obstruction of Trump is QUITE deliberate! The career politicians of the “Republican” Party are no better than those in the “Democrat” Party. ALL of them put their OWN interests–that of continuing to get re-elected, and sucking up to the special interest lobbyists who fund their campaigns to GET re-elected–ahead of the interests of this country and its people. They are TERRIFIED that President Trump might throw a monkey wrench into their special interest “status quo”, and therefore are doing everything they can to ensure that he FAILS. It’s just that simple.
The fastest way to fix this is to REPEAL the 17th Amendment and return to the Founding Father’s method of having state legislators elect Senators. That would break the STRANGLEHOLD of special interest money needed to survive the overly long and EXPENSIVE primary system to even get NOMINATED. The current method of electing Senators is so OBSCENELY expensive that candidates for the Senate have to sell their souls to special interests just to get ELECTED. Unfortunately there seems to be a shortage of BILLIONAIRE business people willing to SELF-FUND their own campaigns for Congress–so we need to put a STOP to this “popular vote” election of Senators to fix this mess.
There was also a Know Nothing Party that was a political blip. The Republicans, if they don’t soon quit whining and align themselves behind Trump, will become the Do Nothing Party and suffer the same fate!