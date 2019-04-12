Home » News

Amnesty? McConnell wants to talk immigration deal with Democrats

Posted On 7:42 am April 12, 2019
The Senate’s top Republican and the House’s top Democrat each said Thursday that they’re open to a broad immigration debate this year, sending the issue soaring back to the top of the congressional agenda.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he’s willing to talk about a broader legalization if it means Republicans can win stiffer border security and changes to current laws that serve as enticements for the surge of migrants overwhelming the border.

“I think it’s way past time for us to have an adult bipartisan discussion about our immigration laws and see what we can agree to,” he said.

Asked whether that means he would entertain the broad “comprehensive immigration reform” approach Democrats say is necessary, Mr. McConnell signaled an openness.

“I’m willing to enter into a negotiation to see what we can do to fix the problems,” he said.

His comments came just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s looking to tackle the thorny issue.

Speaking Thursday morning at Democrats’ policy retreat, she said she regularly asks President Trump to take up the issue.

“We cannot continue with a situation where we have 11 million people craving a path to citizenship, craving a path to being here legally and just continue to ignore it,” she said.

Both leaders were talking about their plans for their respective chambers as this Congress nears the 100-day mark, and as lawmakers headed home for a two-week spring break. When they return they’ll have a three-month stretch before their summer vacation — and that period is usually when the heaviest lifting occurs.

Both Mr. McConnell and Mrs. Pelosi said infrastructure is a possible area of bipartisan cooperation, but huge hurdles remain there.

Mrs. Pelosi envisioned a nearly $2 trillion package, though she waved aside how to come up with that cash. But without that, Mr. McConnell said, nothing’s going to happen.

“Everybody loves infrastructure in the abstract. The real issue is how you’re going to pay for it,” he said. “The only thing I’d rule out is we’re not going to do another $900 billion stimulus which, remember, was done in the first year of the Obama administration … other than a few Solyndra loans it was pretty hard to see what came of it.”

Rank-and-file Democrats did suggest some ways to pay for their plans, such as a high-speed transit fee or repealing parts of Republicans’ 2017 tax cuts, but there’s no unified party stance.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters Thursday that he and Mrs. Pelosi are set to meet with President Trump on infrastructure in “the next several weeks.”

“The bottom line is this: If they’re not going to put real money and real environmental protections we’re not going to get anywhere,” he added.

While broad health care legislation isn’t likely to clear Congress, all sides said a narrower bill aimed at lowering prescription drug prices could.

“Republicans and Democrats have got to deliver on lower prescription drug prices period,” Rep. Debbie Dingell, Michigan Democrat, told reporters. “Or everybody is in trouble next year.”

But it was enthusiasm for another immigration debate that was the surprise of the 2019 agenda talk Thursday.

The Senate has passed broad legalization bills in 2006 and 2013, and tried but failed in 2007. None of those were taken up in the House.

Instead, the House passed a similar Dream Act in 2010, but it was rejected in a GOP-led filibuster in the Senate.

Mr. McConnell voted for the 2006 reform, but has opposed the others. Mrs. Pelosi ducked the immigration debate during her previous tenure as speaker from 2007 to 2010, other than moving the Dream Act bill that died in the Senate.

Mr. McConnell has chided Democrats for failing to act when they had complete control of the levers of power with President Obama and a Democratic Congress in 2009 and 2010. Mrs. Pelosi on Thursday said she sees a chance now.

“It’s complicated, but it isn’t hard to do if you have good intentions,” she said.

Any deal will require President Trump to be on board, but that could be complicated by the other side of Democrats’ 2019 agenda: investigations.

Even as party leaders say they’re focused on legislating, rank-and-file members and key chairmen have opened myriad probes into the president and his administration.

“I don’t think we have a choice but to do both,” said Rep. David Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat. “I think there’s a way that you can conduct oversight that may be less threatening and uses less bombastic rhetoric but I think the fundamental work needs to be done.”

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:05 am April 12, 2019 at 8:05 am

No Amnesty, no surrender, no more lawlessness and ignoring of our passed laws. Amnesty is just the prelude to illegal voting and the swamping of our social programs into bankruptcy. These corrupting Democrats would rather rule in a bankrupt nation of law breakers and bankruptcy than live in a safe lawful nation of peaceful successful wealth and cooperation. They have become the enemy by choice,,,,no they were not born that way.

    drlsgt
    drlsgt
    9:06 am April 12, 2019 at 9:06 am

    Well said! If Congress continues on this track there will be no USA, we will only be like the countries they left.

Oscar Pearson
Oscar Pearson
8:31 am April 12, 2019 at 8:31 am

Two of the worst leaders in the history of our country and just know “open to discuss” immigration. Message to both of you – no amnesty, eliminate birther clause, close the border until the wall is finished.
Pretty simple yet I doubt you will do any of these. You are supposed to be representing Americans and both of you have failed miserably.

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:53 am April 12, 2019 at 8:53 am

borris and natasha of the us congress.

your fearless leader has left the whitehouse

tremors1
tremors1
9:01 am April 12, 2019 at 9:01 am

““We cannot continue with a situation where we have 11 million people craving a path to citizenship, craving a path to being here legally and just continue to ignore it,” she said”
Where in hell do they get this 11 million number? It has been used since the early 2000’s. Are we to believe that for every new illegal, one goes home or dies? I don’t think so. I would guess it is at least 20 million by now. It is way past time the worthless SOB’s in Congress get off the partisan rear ends and deal with the problem!

drlsgt
drlsgt
9:03 am April 12, 2019 at 9:03 am

No! It is time to enforce our laws, fire corrupt law breaking, law writing from the bench judges and fire elected officials that are putting law breaking foreigners in jail. How and why do these un-American members of Congress keep getting elected? We do not need comprehensive immigration reform, we need comprehensive immigration ENFORCEMENT. The judges that try to rewrite laws from the bench need to be fired and locked up for violating the Constitution and their oath of office to obey and enforce the laws and Constitution of the United States of America. These foreigners that are coming here illegally do not have Constitutional rights. It is the Constitution of the United States, not the constitution of the world. Wake up America before our country becomes like the countries they are leaving.

iu3kids
iu3kids
9:09 am April 12, 2019 at 9:09 am

This will be the third amnesty!! When is this going to stop? Three strikes & you’re out. All this is doing is saying: Keep coming & all will be ok. No one has to assimilate & fit in. Get with it.

barelypure
barelypure
9:14 am April 12, 2019 at 9:14 am

Let’s start with small steps and not some 2000 page immigration reform bill.
1st up – mandate E-Verify nationwide for all employers. Use various agency databases, IRS, Social Security, Commerce, etc. to root out employers who hire illegals.
2nd – Change asylum laws. Anyone caught crossing at other than a Port of Entry is automatically denied a hearing for asylum. Entry where they have been deported once negates their claim for asylum.
3rd – Sanctuary cities. Remove federal funding from all locales who do not cooperate with ICE.
4th – DACA. Create a path to citizenship if they have met certain conditions. Schooling, no criminal record, etc.
5th – Dreamers. No amnesty. No path to citizenship but allowed to stay as long as they have no criminal record.
6th – No benefits for non-citizens, including Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. Also, use income of non-citizens in determining if the household gets benefits.
7th – The border. We do need barriers and/or technology in many areas. This can be a bollard wall, fencing, vehicle barriers or ground sensors.
8th – Anchor babies. Bring a court case to SCOTUS to clarify the 14th Amendment as to citizenship of babies born to 2 illegal parents in the US. Then start amendment procedures to change the 14th Amendment is SCOTUS rules for anchor babies.

FrankC
FrankC
9:17 am April 12, 2019 at 9:17 am

Amnesty will destroy America and sentence our grand children to life in North Venezuela. McConnell needs to be removed from office and replaced with an American who will put our current and future security first.

artw45
artw45
9:18 am April 12, 2019 at 9:18 am

““We cannot continue with a situation where we have 11 million people craving a path to citizenship, craving a path to being here legally and just continue to ignore it,” she said”

Well you sure as hell are ignoring the tens of millions of us who want a clear path to shipping their butts back to where ever they came from!

djglover7
djglover7
9:19 am April 12, 2019 at 9:19 am

A few simple questions:

1) Will we deport those who have entered illegally after their asylum hearings (if denied)?

2) If those who have entered illegally, awaiting an asylum hearing, happen to drop an anchor baby, do we deport both or is it a guarantee to stay? Seems all they have to do is hide long enough to breed.

3) Why are we housing *ANY* at the border? Here is your asylum form, fill out it and go away.

4) Why are we *NOT* charging the adults who bring minors across dangerous deserts with child abuse?

disqus_R59uaadTS4
disqus_R59uaadTS4
9:25 am April 12, 2019 at 9:25 am

No Amnesty as part of a reform bill. Once Amnesty is given, democrats will either ignore or change all of the other enforcement provisions. The borders will never be closed and the flow of illegals will never be stopped.

Amnesty for illegal aliens can’t be part of the reform bill. Only after the laws are changed should any kind of work permit be discussed, and then as a totally different bill.

