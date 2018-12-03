Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” after listeners said the song heard on countless holiday playlists is inappropriate.
They’re certainly not the first to question the song’s undertones and criticize the duet, in which one singer tries to persuade the other to stay and their exchanges include lyrics like “What’s in this drink?” and “Baby, don’t hold out.”
WDOK-FM midday host Glenn Anderson says he recognizes that society was different when the song was written back in 1944, but he doesn’t think it has a place today, especially in the era of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.
He announced on the pop music station’s website this week that the song would no longer be in its around-the-clock rotation of holiday music.
Men are going to do what men were designed and created to do. When women try to degrade, control, or feminize them into something they are not, it’s not only cold outside, it’s cold inside,,,both METOO for men and women and a cold, cold world just gets a lot colder place to be where even a snowflake is afraid to melt into the proper Creator designed arms, to warm, comfort and protect them from a now even colder world.
But it’s perfectly fine to teach kids in grade school about varied sex acts with ILLUSTRATIONS? We’ve got this entire ideology bass ackwards! Put the Bible and Bible scholars back in the schools (as they are doing with allah, the moon god from Babylon), teach morals, principles, decency, honor, compassion, honesty, kindness, and basic common sense in raising our children! It makes me angry that our Government can completely control the education of our youth, future leaders of our country without even the BASIC knowledge of how to survive and succeed by their own efforts! Government should NEVER have anything to do with education, PERIOD! Their primary goal is: New World Order where every living being, human, animal, plant, is strictly monitored and controlled! Complacent, compliant, non-complaining robots! Oh; And VOTE the way you’re TOLD! Come quickly, Lord Jesus!
Isn’t it funny they are banning this song but who censors all these startlets that go around with their bodies half covered. I have heard this song over the years and never was offended by this song.
When will they censor 99% of rap music, which imo is WORSE towards women than anything this song could be..
I was. It’s annoying and really has nothing to do with Christmas. I don’t mind bucking the trend.
Long before the $MeToo movement, I considered this song much too rapey. It’s pretty blatant and reflects Hollywood’s value system, and not real American values.
Look at the lyrics.
LINK
I picked just two of the woman’s lyrics.
“Say, what’s in this drink?”
“At least I’m gonna say that I tried”
In the song, the woman clearly knows the guy is trying to seduce her, and only wants her to stay for sex.
If you guys want to find a radio station where they still play this 74 year old lecherous song* go right ahead. I always change the station when it comes on. I never liked it.
* and two years later Bill Clinton was born, who is now the 72 year old lecherous ex-president.
This ain’t a masterpiece like Walking on Sunshine or Tiptoe Through the Tulips. The world will be perfectly fine if nobody ever hears this song again.
I would certainly stop listening to that radio station!!
No one’s forcing them to listen, but they have no business keeping others from doing it. Where’s all their lofty talk about the first amendment now?
Remember, liberals are ALL about “ITS good for me, but not for Thee!”
Dorks!
Have any of you heard the music being put out there now by rap artists that they make to sound seductive? What these idiot rappers say about women and what they do to them is more for concern than a innocent Christmas song that has been around forever. Geesh get real and get right!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Crazy stuff…sick feminazi waste time on crap, in the meantime women are getting mutilated in the Muslim world without a single word of condemnation by the FemiNazi