America’s faith is a beacon, and must not be extinguished

Sometimes, the merry-go-round of false narratives deserves to be stopped, history reasserted. America’s religious roots are under intense pressure today from the media, state governments, educational institutions and litigious atheists. We are at a time of reckoning — and so is our role in the world as a beacon of religious freedom.
Founded by persecuted Christians, America remains the one nation in the world with an unbending, immutable commitment to the right of peaceful worship, paired with a civic duty not to impede any other citizen’s free exercise of the right.
From 1791, when our Bill of Rights was ratified, to now Americans have been secure in knowledge that protections afforded by the First Amendment are inviolate. Specifically, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
From 1620 until today, we have had a special respect for personal, religious convictions. Most Americans recognize the hand of providence in our past. Fully 62 percent of Americans, 240 million, count themselves Christian, 5.5 million Jewish and approximately 3 million each Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu. Taken together, three-quarters of America attests to belief in God.
In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed America’s constitutional commitment to freedom of faith. In Trinity Lutheran v. Comer, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a 7-2 majority that “the exclusion” of a church “from a public benefit for which it is otherwise qualified, solely because it is a church, is odious to our Constitution and cannot stand.”
Despite these facts, the right of every American to the free and peaceful exercise of religious convictions is under siege. Our rich historical, legal and ecclesiastical tradition of protecting and respecting religious faith in America is battered by those who would remake America in their secular image.
In February 2018, ABC television personality Joy Behar boldly disparaged Christianity as a “mental illness,” eliciting a rebuke from Vice President Mike Pence: “To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong,” a distillate of “religious intolerance.”
Soon thereafter, Harvard University placed a Christian student club on probation for its internal decision to require all club officers subscribe to traditional Christian values.
After that decision, a 75-year-old Christian student group at a Michigan college, in March 2018, was kicked off campus “solely because it required its religious leaders to embrace Christianity.” Imagine if any other club were booted off campus for requiring members to subscribe to the club’s purpose, chess club members play chess, thespians embrace theater, French clubs speak French.
Then add a matter of conscience, say tenets of a student’s religious faith — as a basis for excoriation and excommunication from the college campus. Is that America?
In March, another assault: A federal judge ruled that the cross-shaped monument in Bladensburg, Maryland, built 100 years ago to memorialize 49 men who died in World War 1, must come down.
Can religious markers in public cemeteries be far behind?
Finally, California has just introduced an anti-religious bill aimed at banning Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu or other religious books, including the Bible and Koran, if they refer to sexual orientation.
The saddest fact is that all the world is watching as we disassemble the long-standing right to religious liberty on which our country was founded — and to which persecuted Christians and others look with hope.
In 2004, I was assistant secretary of State, serving under President George W. Bush. On a trip, I touched down in Laos. Soon, I was face to face with the country’s Communist leaders.
Given America’s current drug epidemic, my mission was to help that nation battle theirs. But Laos had a pernicious history of persecuting Christians. So, against State protocol, I bluntly raised the cases of persecuted Christians with the Communists, connecting their fate to our support.
Freedom from drug abuse is important, but so is freedom of conscience. The Lao government seemed to absorb the point, once made.
We agreed to support their drug treatment programs, but made clear we expected greater attention to freedom of conscience. For a time, things improved — then slipped again.
Today, flagrant violation of an individual’s religious liberty, and persecution of Christians and other religions globally, is pervasive. Globally, one in 12 Christians is persecuted, bringing the number to roughly 215 million, and 600 million are prevented from practicing their faith.
America is an essential beacon for religious liberty, and we — of all people — must not be complicit in dimming that light.
If we do not draw the line here, supporting faithful Christians, Jews, Muslims and others in their morally protected right to freely believe and live by tenets of a sincerely held faith, what does the First Amendment mean? If we do not respect every American’s faith, what do we respect?
And if we do not live by fidelity to such founding principles, where do the persecuted around the world look for hope?
This is a time of reckoning, of America with itself. Religious Americans, which is most of us, should be unafraid to stand for a historical, legal, ecclesiastical and moral tradition that is unique in all the world. We must resist religious intolerance, from the media to madcap book banning. Time to stop the merry-go-round.
• Robert B. Charles served as assistant secretary of State under George W. Bush, and served in the White Houses of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
If it were not for the Word of God influencing this nation, this country would be a 3rd World country. Great countries like this one do not happen by accident. This country was not formed by people who worship statues. They, in turn supported the idea of worshiping any God you want, any way you want. The worship of “any god you want, any way you want” is a benefit freedom gives, however it is not the direct cause of it. Freedom comes from the Word of God. “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” Those are the Words of Jesus. Jesus is the Messiah. He is God. He is God manifest in the flesh. Jesus is the Word of God made flesh. Jesus is the almighty God. He is the everlasting Father. He is the prince of peace. In Him “dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily, and you are complete in Him which is the head of all principality and power.” All you need is Jesus. Jesus is all you need! He is the “King of kings and the Lord of lords”! You will find salvation in no other name! “He who has seen me has seen the Father.” (John 14:9)
“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of the things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.” (Philippians 2:10) He is the King of heaven and earth!
“Divine providence” played a MAJOR role in the formation of this country. George Washington was DIVINELY appointed to lead the Revolutionary War effort and to lead this country in its early years. He had holes shot in his clothing, horses shot out from under him, etc. ALL THROUGH the fighting, and yet was NEVER wounded.
What are the odds that the confluence of great men with great ideas and the depth of wisdom and experience to create our Constitution and form of government would all come together in that place and time?
And there is NO question that God has RICHLY BLESSED this nation, and put a “hedge of protection” around it. Because we have descended into sin and immorality and the shedding of innocent blood (MILLIONS of innocent unborn chlidren slaughtered!) he has REMOVED that hedge of protection, just as he warned the ancient Israelites he would do, and finally DID because of their adopting the ODIOUS Canaanite “religion” that practiced INFANT SACRIFICE. Again, it was the shedding of INNOCENT BLOOD that caused God to remove his “hedge of protection” and allow the Israelites to be CONQUERED and carried off into captivity. Hence the PERIL we find ourselves in now!
Further, President Trump was elected AGAINST ALL ODDS, and DESPITE massive voter fraud on the part of the Commucrats–the SAME voter fraud that allowed Obama to win the White House for TWO TERMS–to ensure a victory for Obama’s handmaiden, Hillary. I call THAT another act of DIVINE INTERVENTION! I know MILLIONS of Christians were praying DAILY that Hillary would NOT win, and that Trump WOULD. I believe our prayers were answered, and God has given us one last chance to return to our Christian roots and be the country He always meant for us to be.
Is Pres. Trump a perfect man? NO! But God has OFTEN used very FLAWED men to carry out His will. David was both an adulterer AND a murderer–and yet God used HIM to build a mighty nation called Israel in the ancient world, and to be the bloodline/root of His Son when he came to earth to be born and to die for the sins of all humanity.
Sadly the fault here is with our fellow Christians. We did nothing and allowed this to happen.
2 Chronicles 7:14
I know we like to blame “them” and there are indeed a lot of them out there causing trouble. They’re everywhere and they work through the night spreading evil. But God says the problem is “us” not turning to Him.
We need to pray for our nation. Yes I know many of us prayed very hard in 2016 for God to prevent Hillary from winning. God answered that. But where have we been since? How many of us are still praying for our nation?
Getting Trump in office was a good start, but we have decades of evil to undo. Even under the most optimistic scenarios, Trump won’t be able to fix it all in 8 years. And in case you haven’t noticed, we don’t exactly have 1000 more Trumps ready to attack evil head-on. We have Paul Ryan, John Kasich, and Jeb Bush.
Ewww.
As we see with the Deep State, there is entrenched evil at multiple levels. We need Christians praying fervently for our nation while we still have one.
Let’s not underestimate the Left. They won’t stop until America is wiped out. They despise our nation with a white hot hatred. We know this. They’ve shown this.
We need to be crying out to God.
“Founded by persecuted Christians, America remains the one nation in the world with an unbending, immutable commitment to the right of peaceful worship, paired with a civic duty not to impede any other citizen’s free exercise of the right.”
EXCEPT Islam. Because Islam is neither a religion, nor is it PEACEFUL. Islam is a FASCIST movement aimed at world conquest and domination, and wraps itself in religious trappings in order to HIDE BEHIND the “religious rights” of Western countries whle they plot to destroy and CONQUER us. Hello–they were ALLIES of Hitler in WWII, and they are STILL FASCIST to the CORE!
And just like HITLER’S Fascist empire was ANNIHILATED, Islam’s would-be FASCIST empire will have to be ANNIHILATED to put an end to their invading other countries and imposing their 7th Century BARBARIAN “culture” on the rest of us!
America was founded by Christians; several were leading pastors. Even the few non-Christian founders held deep respect for the Christian church, Jesus Christ, and the Creator of the Universe.
Read anything written by David Barton, an American historian and solid Christian leader.