American Reaction!

GOPUSA StaffGary Varvel Posted On 6:30 am January 24, 2020
Roger Collins
9:03 am January 24, 2020 at 9:03 am

No one is watching, except the MSM that are enthralled with the circus side show.

AzRep
9:35 am January 24, 2020 at 9:35 am

Local affiliates are loosing money hand over fist every day this kangaroo court proceeding is televised. They lost millions during the house “fiasco” and are loosing money again. They are required to carry the network coverage to the detriment of local programming and local advertising. And no one is watching – here again it’s a case of the liberal owners of the 5 corporations that control the media causing local stations to lose millions. And all for nothing. The media is the second cause of the destruction of civilization today, right behind social media. But the mass EMP will clear the field when it hits…..

    YJ772
    9:40 am January 24, 2020 at 9:40 am

    Until the local affiliates of a major MSM network band together & impact the national network’s $$$, this will continue. If I ran a local affiliate, I’d put the “fake trial” coverage on one of the digital sub-channels [in SD grade video] and run something else on the main channel, maybe yesterday’s soap which the network sent down late last night.

fredk
9:41 am January 24, 2020 at 9:41 am

There should be a Shiffhead talk bubble with “bla…bla…bla” in it.

If I see his face on the screen, I immediately change channels.

