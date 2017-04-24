American Airlines suspends attendant after video shows confrontation with sobbing mom

American Airlines said in a statement Friday night that it had “removed from duty” a male team member accused by a passenger of “violently” taking away a baby stroller from a mother, hitting the mother with the stroller and narrowly missing her small child.
A 2-minute, 40-second video by passenger Surain Adyanthaya posted on Facebook shows the young woman holding a child and sobbing at the front of the plane as passengers are boarding flight 591 from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Friday.
The video doesn’t show the team member taking away the stroller. The crying woman is heard saying, “You can’t use violence with baby.”
Shown in the video is the team member angrily confronting a male passenger who moves up the aisle a few rows to come to the mom’s aid.
You can’t use violence with baby.
Mother on American Airlines flight after a confrontation with an American attendant while she was boarding a plane in San Francisco
With the woman sobbing, the male passenger tells the team member, “You do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.”
The worker orders the man to “stay out of it,” according to a Buzzfeed report, and then tells the male passenger, “Hit me, come on and hit me.”
The worker says, “You don’t know the story.” The male passenger replies, “I don’t care what the story is, you don’t do that to a baby.”
WFAA.com has a report.
The post on Adyanthaya’s Facebook page says, “OMG! AA Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby. Then he tried to fight a passenger who stood up for her. AA591 from SFO to DFW.”
American issued a statement at 10:30 p.m. Friday:
“We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.
“The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate the incident.”
The altercation comes less than two weeks after United Airlines came under a barrage of criticism in how it responded to an incident where a passenger on an overbooked flight was dragged off a United plane.
___
(c)2017 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
American Airlines suspends attendant after video shows confrontation with sobbing mom,
Good — the attendant got what was coming!
Good riddance to that attendant!
Since he’s only been suspended, i wouldn’t cheer just yet.
The AA gestapo at it again. Why would anyone book a flight on this hideous airline? Air travel in America has become a masochist’s dream. Fly on any airline and forfeit your right to be treated as a human being.
I disagree. The lady was trying to bring on board and store overhead a double baby stroller. The rules are for stroller to be checked at the cabin door and stored with the luggage. It’s just one of the items that’s dangerous to store in the overhead compartment. Apparently the rules do not apply to this lady.
I agree the airlines are bad. The rules are for everyone’s safety.
Bobinms I agree with you. Like BLM with LEO’s plane passengers will be emboldened to disrupt airline safety procedures. Those of you who think AA was wrong in this circumstance, please explain how keeping a stroller in the cabin was such a necessity that the woman is willing to provoke a confrontation with the flight crew? I suspect we saw a woman who decided she was exempt from airline protocols,
Let’s wait and see what the whole story is.
It is not about the rules, it is about the ridiculous attitude of airline personnel in the enforcement. If you run a stop sign, the police officer doesn’t shoot out your tires to pull you over. Woman should have known better, there are people who assume the rules don’t apply to them. But the Gestapo attitude of flight attendants of late is unacceptable and ridiculous. Put the attendant and the male passenger in a bar, no cute little suit with his name badge, and he probably pees his pants. Follow the rules, enforce the rules sanely and with some sense of common decency, the airlines have been getting away with incredibly awful customer service for years now, how are you going to get from NY to LA for your sister’s wedding if not with them and they have finally realized it with the gift of the government making them secondary police officers.
Keep the rules, the stroller was to be checked, who the hell is she? You want peace? Be a respectable person.
Fire everyone who is suppose to enforce the rules. If the rule breaker is loud , then allow them to break rules and end up flying in zoo.
I read on another blog written by another passenger that witnessed everything. First of all, the person making the video started the video recording well after the incident started and did not get any portion of what led up to this. Second, the incident started earlier before boarding when the gate attendent asked her to check BOTH of her strollers, she had two, one smaller, and one much to large to fit in the overhead bin. She also had two children. One baby and one a bit older. When the flight attendant tried to help her put the overhead, it fell out and hit her. He did NOT throw it at her. It went sour from that point, and that’s when the recording started. The jerk that put his nose in where it didn’t belong had no business interfering with what was going on.
I don’t think AA was totally off the hook for this, but the complete facts would tell a very different story and that woman wasn’t at all cooperative. She wanted those strollers in overhead bins, even though the larger one would not fit. And, again, she was asked before boarding to check the things.
I was listening to Hannity on the way home this afternoon and he, too, went on without having all the facts, which, to tell you the truth, did not surprise me about him.
I don’t think we will ever really know exactly what happened here, but there was more to this story than what was shown on the news.
I agree, we DON’T know the whole story, but since she was not by a seat o r over head bin (by what i saw in the video), how do you know she wasn’t trying to get it vfolded up to hand to the flight attendant, and he just snatched it from her?
That plus actually SMACKING the woman while snatching it.. Wrong on so many levels.
BUT then the language in the article is also full of wrong.. “You don’t know story? Don’t hit baby”??? Sounds almost like it was wrote by a 5 yr old…
What is with these airlines lately??
There are still rules which will be followed. Stroller’s are of no use in the cabin and take up overhead space that is already in short supply.
Ask yourselves which is more likely. An Airline employee who is intent on abusing passengers, or a passenger who feels so self important she thinks the protocols that apply to all other passengers do not apply to her? It was a bloody stroller!
Do anyone really support this woman’s reaction to a crew member making a legitimate request?
If airlines give up their rights to enforce rules, what will future flights devolve too? Imagine BLM or 99%’ers deciding to stage a protest at 30,000 feet with you and your family aboard.
There is no fault in expecting people to demonstrate self control, consideration, reasonable obedience and manners for just a few hours while confined to a bus with wings.
Witneses say that the flight attendant barely missed the baby with that stroller. Would you still support this thug if he had hit the baby in the head with the stroller instead of hitting the woman with it? He could have. She was holding at least one baby.
Where do you think he would be if he had hit the baby?
Customer service is not easy. It requires convincing the customer to comply with rules, not physically assaulting them until they do. If the employee can’t convince the customer then they should ask for assistance from their supervisor or from the pilot, not physically assault the customer.
I drive a taxi in the new York metro area, generally find “Single Moms” to be rude & belligerent
From the people i know who do drive cabs, limos or with Lyft, its not just single mothers.. Its damn near ALL new mothers (first timers)..
Have these FASCIST airlines gone completely crazy? People need to STOP patronizing these VERMIN and BOYCOTT them. Enough is enough! I decided some time ago that between TSA strip-searching grandmas in wheelchairs and the FASCIST behavior of the airlines, I will no longer fly, because the “skies” just ain’t too FRIENDLY anymore!
Earth to airlines: Your FASCIST pals Obama and SHRILLARY LOST this last election, and their FASCIST globalist ideas have been RESOUNDINGLY REPUDIATED. You’re on the WRONG side of history now, and if you persist in behaving like GOOD little NAZIS, you can go down WITH them, far as I am concerned!
Strollers are not usually allowed on the plane. Did the mother try to take it on board? Why wasn’t it handed over to attendants before she boarded? Why should the the rules be different for this mother?
Cabin crew are often terse, but boarding hundreds of passengers in a short time is hard, made worse by the many passengers who bring “carry-on” bags far larger than the legally permitted size and then cause gridlock in the aisle while they try to stow them in space that rightly belongs to other passengers.
Did the woman resist when the male airline employee reached for the stroller? How did he “almost” hit the child? This has the hallmarks of a beatup.
I do not in ANY way agree with the behavior of this flight attendant, no matter WHAT was going on. Aren’t these people supposed to be trained to deal with the public? That said, back before I boycotted flying altogether, I have often been the victim of some JERK in the next seat who drags a freaking STEAMER TRUNK onto the plane as a “carry-on” and they LET HIM! And then since it obviously won’t FIT in the overhead bins, he’s required to stow it under the seats–which he does–his AND mine, forcing me to sit there with my knees up under my CHIN for the ENTIRE flight because of HIS freaking steamer trunk under my seat. Hell, the final time I flew when this happened, I was jammed in so tight because of the JERK’S MASSIVE “carry-on” that I could not even get out of my seat to go to the BATHROOM. No doubt if I had made an issue of this with the flight attendants, I would have been the “bad guy” who was thrown off the plane!
As far as I’m concerned, flying is now about as “pleasant” as taking a Greyhound BUS across country, unless you can afford to fly first class, which I can’t. That is what it has become–a BUS with wings. Inconvenient, NOISY, UNCOMFORTABLE, and UNPLEASANT! They think NOTHING of keeping you IMPRISONED in the damned plane for HOURS while they wait for a “gate” to open up in the terminal. With the INTERMINABLE departure, landing and actually getting TO the terminal, then deplaning, getting your luggage, etc. unless it’s a VERY long flight, you could probably GET there as quickly by car! I would FAR rather go by car or train than subject myself to THAT again–especially when you throw in the new FASCIST philosophy of airlines toward their passengers, the TSA groping, etc. etc. If I can’t GET where I need to be when I need to be there by car or train, I don’t go.
Eye witnesses posted on Reddit that the male attendant politely tried to ask the woman to return the strollers… there were two of them, the large one being discussed and another stroller holding second child plus the baby she was carrying. Anyway, the attendant politely asked her to give the strollers to the gate attendant, the passenger refused and escalated to screaming at the attendant within 30 seconds according to eye witnesses.
The woman was a complete jerk to try to bring TWO baby strollers on board and there is a pre board just for families with kids anyway. The first class passenger that stood up for the woman didn’t see the altercation in the back of the plane, there was a bulkhead between his seat and the economy class and we all know that first class boards first so he would have been in his seat.
The eyewitnesses claimed that the plane was delayed nearly an hour over this incident and that the majority of the passengers cheered when the crew dealt with the out of control passenger.
Check the facts before you support idiots like this. I have over a quarter million miles right now on my frequent flyer account and flight attendants might be terse at times but they are trying to herd cats and get planes off the ground on time.
So Reddit is now a news organization!? It is a site for people to post **** in the hopes of getting votes. Hardly a news organization.
First of, rededit i would NOT consider a trustworthy news source. BUT if that is the facts of the matter (and not some made up sheipct) then she was definitely i the wrong. HOWEVER that does not justify the attendant snatching the stroller from her and hitting her with it when he did so..
Al Gearhart, personally I am NOT defending the woman or HER behavior. I’m simply saying that the FASCIST attitude of the airlines and their flight attendants is INAPPROPRIATE and UNNECESSARY! Although with all those leftist liberals and snowflakes who are all about me, me, MEEEEE, I’m sure it’s quite a different world today.
THey have a tendency to get nasty, insulting, and throw CHILDISH tantrums if they are told “no” or thwarted in ANY way! So I can see why the flight attendants might get a little testy dealing with a planeload of petulant 2-year-olds, which is the emotional maturity level of most liberals! Hell, we had a PRESIDENT who acted like that for 8 YEARS. Obama would throw a screaming HISSY FIT every time somebody said “no” to him, or he didn’t get his little way in ALL THINGS.
The stroller should never have been allowed on the plane – they get checked at the plane / gangway interface. The problem with that is that the stroller is usually delivered to baggage collection and as my wife can attest when flying alone, it isn’t a lot of fun for a mom with bags, child etc etc having to walk the concourse to baggage collection.
That is probably why the mom was in tears and tried to hang onto the stroller and no doubt was trying to place in an overhead bin. Unfortunately that is not allowed and the man was only trying to follow company policy.. more to this story than some stupid testosterone driven passenger raising the temperature. Idiot.
There is a thing called a closet in the front area near the main cabin door where coats and yes even strollers can be stored during flight. In the initial report the woman said that she was told by another attendant she could store the stroller in the overhead bin. Don’t see how it would have fit.
Has your wife ever asked for assistance in carrying all that? every flight i have been on where a woman with at least 2 babies with her (similar sounding situation), at least ONE of the flight attendants called for someone to assist the woman..
When the “contract” with the airlines that comes with the ticket purchase, states that their staff has absolute power over the passengers, all of those passengers lost any right to disagree with their orders, conduct and actions, or at least that is how more and more of those little despots have interpreted that power.
It is patently obvious that these flight crews have begun to display the old saw that absolute power corrupts absolutely, and that they have lost sight of what even their job title says that they are “flight attendants”, someone who attends to their customers during the flight, not someone who wields kingly power over every second one is in their presence. What’s next, groveling? Kissing their ring?
This woman’s blubbering is ridiculous. You can’t take a stroller on the plane. It’s a hazard. As most people know, you check strollers before you enter the plane & walk down the aisle & reclaim them upon leaving the plane. There’s not enough room for strollers. But because she’s boo hooing & sobbing like a dope, people can’t even apply reason to a situation. Quit falling for sob stories & over hysterical fools. Men, you are falling for the oldest trick in the book. As a woman, she embarrasses me.
Speaking only for myself, I would prefer a bit of “blubbering” after being hit in the head by a stroller over an acid hateful tongue every time.
Others may differ.
When I had a 1 year old, and very pregnant, I took MY umbrella stroller, on the plane. They put it where they hang coats.
But, I swore to never use American Airlines again. I had set up for me, ahead of time, to get on one of those carts, with my baby, and the stroller, and my carry on. The plane I needed to get on right away, was at the other end of the airport. I was a high risk patient, and told them so. Well, they would not let me get on one of those carts. I had to try to run with the baby, and all in tow, to the other end of the airport. I barely made it, and could have lost the daughter, who was in my womb. My baby boy had just broken his front tooth, the night before, in front of the check in, of the hotel, so he was cranky, and Mom was already frazzled. I tried to complain when I got to my destination….deaf ears. This is how they treat a military (dependent) mother, of one and half children!
Yes, some airlines do accept strollers.
You know…that actually brought me to tears! Her sobbing got to me.
And to the gentleman who stood up for her, KUDOS!
And to the pilot, you need to be suspended also, for standing there and doing nothing.