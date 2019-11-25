America, where believing in Christ is now bad for business

And the beat goes on with yet another corporate giant — Chick-fil-A — crying “Uncle!” when confronted by zealots who demand those who demur not only accept their views, but stow their own lights beneath a bushel in acquiescence to whatever they deem politically correct.

Founded by a devout Southern Baptist who led it to become one of America’s largest fast food chains, Chick-fil-A was cut from a different cloth, such as closing its doors on Sundays while the rest of the retail world pushes workers to maintain a 24/7 schedule.

Believing much should be expected from those to whom much has been given, CEO Dan Cathy, like founder S. Truett Cathy, has poured millions into various charities and causes, including some who frown upon homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

Has this become an America in which only sanctioned views are allowed? And if so, who’s to do the sanctioning?

Chick-Fil-A’s new stand on donations begins to pay off for company.



One of Chick-fil-A’s longtime beneficiaries is the universally acclaimed Salvation Army whose mission statement is “preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name.”

A few years ago, when several local malls tried to ban the Sallies’ bell rings during the Christmas shopping season, it sparked widespread outrage.

One indignant reader was a Braintree resident named Al Riloff.

“This is crazy,” he said. “You can argue Bosnia or the budget, but how do you argue the Salvation Army? I don’t see them as Christians because I know that if I’m ever hungry, broke or burned out they won’t see me as a Jew. They’ll just see me as someone in need and respond the way they always do. There are no litmus tests with these people; that’s why I love them.”

But now the Sallies will have to get along without support from Chick-fil-A because critics claim they exclude LGBTQ groups from their list of beneficiaries, which the Salvation Army denies.

Is this how it works now: You’re hateful if you don’t let others do your thinking for you? There was a time when holding fast to what you believed was seen as commendable; like a tree planted by the water, you made it clear you could not be moved.

In announcing the Salvation Army will no longer enjoy its support, Chick-fil-A not only moved; it collapsed.

The squeaky wheels of disenchanted activists triumphed once again.

They were like those knuckleheads who stormed the field at halftime of Saturday’s magnificent Harvard-Yale game in New Haven to let the world know they were in a snit over the schools’ endowments from fossil fuel companies.

Don’t you get it? Only their opinions matter.

What insufferable gall.

There’s a time and place to stir a ruckus, but Christmas and the 50-yard-line aren’t among them.

Most galling, however, is the reluctance of so many to tell these jerks to get lost.

___

(c)2019 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings

0 Shares









