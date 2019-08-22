- Advertisement -
Alyssa Milano reveals she had two abortions in one year; says choice was hers and ‘none of your f—g business’

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 6:50 am August 22, 2019
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Alyssa Milano has a personal tie to the restrictive abortion legislation to sweep the nation these past few months.

The actress and prominent #MeToo advocate revealed on Monday’s episode of her “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast that she had two abortions in 1993, despite being on birth control at the time.

“I knew I was not ready to be a parent,” Milano said, citing her burgeoning post-“Who’s the Boss?” career, “sometimes crippling anxiety” and her use of the acne drug Acutane which is “so likely to cause birth defects if taken by a pregnant woman.”

“I still got pregnant,” Milano said. “It was devastating. I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith. … I knew at that time, I was not equipped to be a mother,” the “Charmed” actress said. “And so I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me.”

Regardless, Milano, who was in a serious relationship at the time, says, “It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is.”

Despite her continued use of birth control and doing “what I knew to do to prevent pregnancy,” Milano got pregnant again that year. “So once again, I made the right decision to end that pregnancy,” she said.

If she hadn’t had the abortions, Milano says, “My life would be completely lacking all its great joys.”

Among said joys, she noted her two “perfect” children “who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them,” her “amazing husband” David Bugliari, her career, and platform.

“I would never have been free to be myself. And that’s what this fight is about: freedom. … Freedom for women to live the life they were meant to have, not just the life that is thrust upon them by a pregnancy that cannot exist in their life.

My reasons for having an abortion are real,” Milano continued. “The reasons of all women who have had abortions are real. … And they are none of your f—g business.”

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

9 Comments

DanfromNewhampshire
DanfromNewhampshire
8:41 am August 22, 2019 at 8:41 am

Her parents must be very proud.

FrankC
FrankC
8:43 am August 22, 2019 at 8:43 am

You are morally bankrupt, with nothing but diseased rot between your ears.

Charlie
Charlie
9:05 am August 22, 2019 at 9:05 am

Two abortions in one year? Sounds like a serial killer to me.

DrGadget
DrGadget
9:22 am August 22, 2019 at 9:22 am

HEY EVERYONE!!!!!

I JUST HAD TWO ABORTIONS! MAKE SURE EVERYBODY KNOWS ABOUT IT! FORWARD THIS TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW!

.

P.S. It’s none of your business…

disqus_Kae4EjT6et
disqus_Kae4EjT6et
9:24 am August 22, 2019 at 9:24 am

Well, we already know she’s really messed up, but she says her abortions are none of our business, sooooo, why did she tell us?

She did really well as a child actor, doing what she’s told and saying what’s she’s told. Now that she’s trying to use her own brain we see that she’s really a completely depraved, sick moron. Was it drugs or just mental instability?

    Pat Altentaler
    Pat
    10:15 am August 22, 2019 at 10:15 am

    I wondered the same thing. It’s none of our F’ing business, but she had to tell us. If she reads this, know that I don’t F’ing care!

YourKidding
YourKidding
9:47 am August 22, 2019 at 9:47 am

“My life would be completely lacking all its great joys.”
What about the lacking of great joys of those kids she aborted? Selfish, spoiled brat. And that is not the worst that could be said and which she would deserve.
Also, she says it is not our business (not exact words), but she is announcing it to the world. Go figure.

overlord
overlord
10:04 am August 22, 2019 at 10:04 am

What, is this some kind of way to get accepted into a group? If it’s none of our business then why are you telling us?
Hard up for attention. All washed up. What a tramp.

Leonidas
Leonidas
10:09 am August 22, 2019 at 10:09 am

Depraved and disgusting women like this one would not be in the position she is in if it were not for the audiences that pay to go see the movies or that watch the TV shows they star in.

I wonder how many men commenting here were big fans who watched her because she was so sexy and turned them on so much?

You didn’t know she was killing her babies as fast as she could just like a black widow spider, did you? Do you still want to pay to see her parade that sexy butt across a stage?

The same goes for the girls and women who wanted to be just like her so they could be famous and attract all the men they wanted. She didn’t care how many babies she killed. She wasn’t going to deny herself the sex she wanted because of a little thing like getting pregnant.

She has children now. Children that she chose not to murder. I wonder if they ever think about the siblings she killed and realize that it could just as easily have been them. Isn’t that something to know about your own mother. It gives me chills.

Abortion is murder. If we don’t believe in it then it’s time to stop supporting those that promote it. Milano is certainly not the only star that supports abortion. Most, if not all of them do.

