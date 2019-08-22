Alyssa Milano reveals she had two abortions in one year; says choice was hers and ‘none of your f—g business’

Alyssa Milano has a personal tie to the restrictive abortion legislation to sweep the nation these past few months.

The actress and prominent #MeToo advocate revealed on Monday’s episode of her “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast that she had two abortions in 1993, despite being on birth control at the time.

“I knew I was not ready to be a parent,” Milano said, citing her burgeoning post-“Who’s the Boss?” career, “sometimes crippling anxiety” and her use of the acne drug Acutane which is “so likely to cause birth defects if taken by a pregnant woman.”

“I still got pregnant,” Milano said. “It was devastating. I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith. … I knew at that time, I was not equipped to be a mother,” the “Charmed” actress said. “And so I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me.”

Regardless, Milano, who was in a serious relationship at the time, says, “It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is.”

Despite her continued use of birth control and doing “what I knew to do to prevent pregnancy,” Milano got pregnant again that year. “So once again, I made the right decision to end that pregnancy,” she said.

If she hadn’t had the abortions, Milano says, “My life would be completely lacking all its great joys.”

Among said joys, she noted her two “perfect” children “who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them,” her “amazing husband” David Bugliari, her career, and platform.

“I would never have been free to be myself. And that’s what this fight is about: freedom. … Freedom for women to live the life they were meant to have, not just the life that is thrust upon them by a pregnancy that cannot exist in their life.

My reasons for having an abortion are real,” Milano continued. “The reasons of all women who have had abortions are real. … And they are none of your f—g business.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









