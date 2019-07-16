Alyssa Milano compares Mike Pence to Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler

Alyssa Milano isn’t making any apologies after she compared Vice President Mike Pence to Holocaust architect Heinrich Himmler on Twitter.

The leftist actress tweeted side-by-side images of Mr. Pence and the late Nazi leader to her 3.6 million followers on Saturday.

Photo by @RachelMckibbens. pic.twitter.com/Yzw5RWb44O

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 13, 2019

The image of Himmler was apparently taken in 1941 when he visited a prisoner of war camp in the Soviet Union. The photo of Mr. Pence was taken on Friday when he toured the McAllen, Texas, Border Patrol facility. The comparison of the two photos was first made by California-based poet Rachel McKibbens, whose juxtaposition was later picked up by Ms. Milano.

Ms. Milano’s tweet, which has been shared more than 6,000 times, remains active and without further explanation from the “Insatiable” star. Many users criticized Ms. Milano for likening the vice president to one of the men responsible for murdering millions of Jews.

You think you are clever posting edited photos side by side. This is not a real arguendnt, anyone can do that. You mock truth everyday by touting fake outrage. The facts are we have a crisis at the border and it started long, long before @realDonaldTrump or @VP. Tell the truth.

— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) July 13, 2019

pic.twitter.com/VFVT0VUbdt

— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 13, 2019

You’re an idiot @Alyssa_Milano. How many Jews walked hundreds of miles to break into a concentration camp?

— David Webb (@davidwebbshow) July 14, 2019

This is absolutely insane. Go educate yourself on the Holocaust, and the American immigration laws, @Alyssa_Milano

— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 13, 2019

Alyssa, will you be comparing Joe Biden to the Nazis shortly? When can I expect that tweet? These facilities were used plenty during the Obama administration.

— Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) July 15, 2019

This comparison would be laughable were it not so despicable.

— Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) July 13, 2019

