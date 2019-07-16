Home » News

Alyssa Milano compares Mike Pence to Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am July 16, 2019
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Alyssa Milano isn’t making any apologies after she compared Vice President Mike Pence to Holocaust architect Heinrich Himmler on Twitter.

The leftist actress tweeted side-by-side images of Mr. Pence and the late Nazi leader to her 3.6 million followers on Saturday.

Photo by @RachelMckibbens. pic.twitter.com/Yzw5RWb44O
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 13, 2019

The image of Himmler was apparently taken in 1941 when he visited a prisoner of war camp in the Soviet Union. The photo of Mr. Pence was taken on Friday when he toured the McAllen, Texas, Border Patrol facility. The comparison of the two photos was first made by California-based poet Rachel McKibbens, whose juxtaposition was later picked up by Ms. Milano.

Ms. Milano’s tweet, which has been shared more than 6,000 times, remains active and without further explanation from the “Insatiable” star. Many users criticized Ms. Milano for likening the vice president to one of the men responsible for murdering millions of Jews.

You think you are clever posting edited photos side by side. This is not a real arguendnt, anyone can do that. You mock truth everyday by touting fake outrage. The facts are we have a crisis at the border and it started long, long before @realDonaldTrump or @VP. Tell the truth.
— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) July 13, 2019

pic.twitter.com/VFVT0VUbdt
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 13, 2019

You’re an idiot @Alyssa_Milano. How many Jews walked hundreds of miles to break into a concentration camp?
— David Webb (@davidwebbshow) July 14, 2019

This is absolutely insane. Go educate yourself on the Holocaust, and the American immigration laws, @Alyssa_Milano
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 13, 2019

Alyssa, will you be comparing Joe Biden to the Nazis shortly? When can I expect that tweet? These facilities were used plenty during the Obama administration.
— Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) July 15, 2019

This comparison would be laughable were it not so despicable.
— Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) July 13, 2019

Scruffy_USN_Retired
7:11 am July 16, 2019 at 7:11 am

Why would I care what a Liberal Democrat actress says?

    barbaranaples
    8:19 am July 16, 2019 at 8:19 am

    I don’t think anyone cares about what she has to say.

    captjellico
    8:36 am July 16, 2019 at 8:36 am

    Seriously… I’m with our President 100% when he says, if you don’t like it here then LEAVE!

    oldguy39
    9:27 am July 16, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Who is she? There used to be a kid on TV with that name, but I thought everyone had forgotten about her. Can’t be her though, she was a cute kid, not the case with this person.

D S
truthbeknown
8:24 am July 16, 2019 at 8:24 am

Alyssa Milano should stick to acting until she gets better at it.
She obviously never took a realistic history class or read a book about WWII and the Nazis.
What a complete lefty balloon head!

overlord
8:28 am July 16, 2019 at 8:28 am

Wonder who told her to say that. I can’t imagine she found it by herself.

pwarczak37@yahoo.com
8:35 am July 16, 2019 at 8:35 am

At one time she was cute, then pretty, now has become a bitter old hag. Alyssa, you do not know history and your comments qualify you as, “a pimple on the *** of progress”. If your socialist ideas and desires are so good, may I suggest, moving to either Russia, China or Argentina.

Robb5986
8:42 am July 16, 2019 at 8:42 am

Fading career. Fading looks. Desperate for attention. Don’t give her the satisfaction. She’d picket her grandmother’s house if a TV news crew would show up. Just another uneducated, arrogant, self-delusional hack.

    oldguy39
    9:31 am July 16, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I’ll bet she has sawdust in her hair, from crawling out of the woodwork.

proudrealamerican
8:43 am July 16, 2019 at 8:43 am

She is showing that she has the IQ of a bag of rocks and is nothing more than a disgusting arogant ignorant elitist scumbag. A hsitory lesson might be good for her.

Robb5986
8:47 am July 16, 2019 at 8:47 am

Milano probably cannot even spell “Heinrich”, let alone know who Himmler was, unless of course a handler talked her through it. Phony rich girl.

myhairymolegmailcom
8:52 am July 16, 2019 at 8:52 am

Another FAKE American, just like her boobs!

Danny Noble
8:57 am July 16, 2019 at 8:57 am

Who is she exactly? I’ve heard the name associated with radicals but is she some had been actor or something?

PoliticalWoman
9:05 am July 16, 2019 at 9:05 am

Surprising she even knows who Himmler was. Someone must have told her and she’s repeating what she heard. Not enough cards in the deck to know herself.

Mark Kuykendall
9:13 am July 16, 2019 at 9:13 am

She’s desperate for attention.

Gary Burger
9:19 am July 16, 2019 at 9:19 am

Why are you giving her air time? Let her and her followers believe in lies. Who cares?

Denno
9:30 am July 16, 2019 at 9:30 am

The “herpes queen” has spoken…..I’m impressed.

itscookie
9:31 am July 16, 2019 at 9:31 am

THIS HAS BEEN NO TALENT liberal seems to enjoy wasting her time talking cr@p. She has to know not many people with an ounce of brains cares what the hell she thinks. I guess she thinks she is important and has some kind of influence, NEWS FLASH ALYSSA, no one cares about you. your an idiot

pumpkinjack
9:34 am July 16, 2019 at 9:34 am

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
Alyssa Milano – what a misguided individual you are. That’s a nice way of saying, “you’re dumb”.

