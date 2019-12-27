Alyssa Milano blasts ‘fake Christians’ for mocking anti-Trump impeachment mantras
Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano says “fake Christians” should be exposed for mocking her anti-Trump impeachment mantras.
The former “Charmed” activist recently encouraged her 3.7 million Twitter followers to adopt morning mantras aimed at aiding House Democrats’ impeachment efforts against President Trump.
Ms. Milano’s idea was first pitched on Sunday.
“I need your help manifesting a change-of-guard in Washington,” she wrote. “For 7 minutes a day, I’ll be chanting the following mantra: ‘Believe in believing. The impossible is possible.’ As I do this I’ll be thinking of the special world we want to create. JOIN ME. We’re stronger together.”
The actress’ fans were instructed to “lay in shavasana [pose]” and chant for seven minutes.
“Say this mantra: Believe in believing. The impossible is possible,” she added Sunday. “And then out loud say, ‘We’d like to create a changing of the guard.”
Negative feedback from critics and news outlets prompted her to lash out on Monday.
“Conservative right wing media bashing meditative collective prayer is what’s hilarious,” she tweeted. ” Thoughts and prayers, fake Christians. Thoughts and prayers. #ChristiansAgainstTrump.”
The actress told comedian Dana Goldberg over the weekend that criticism of the mantra would not “pierce the armor” of her faith.
Conservative right wing media bashing meditative collective prayer is what’s hilarious. Thoughts and prayers, fake Christians. Thoughts and prayers. #ChristiansAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/0sjgW8GsJF
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 23, 2019
Conservative right wing media bashing meditative collective prayer is what’s hilarious.
Thoughts and prayers, fake Christians. Thoughts and prayers. #ChristiansAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/0sjgW8GsJF
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 23, 2019
© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
OK so she’s even nuttier than we thought. “Believe in believing.” Stuff and nonsense.
Christians aren’t hypocrites for mocking her “prayers”. We’re mocking the fact that she’s praying to nothing. She believes in believing. That’s her god apparently.
Remember when Elijah mocked the prophets of Baal, as they were praying to their false god?
1 Kings 18:26-28
[26] And they took the bullock which was given them, and they dressed it, and called on the name of Baal from morning even until noon, saying, O Baal, hear us. But there was no voice, nor any that answered. And they leaped upon the altar which was made.
[27] And it came to pass at noon, that Elijah mocked them, and said, Cry aloud: for he is a god; either he is talking, or he is pursuing, or he is in a journey, or peradventure he sleepeth, and must be awaked.
[28] And they cried aloud, and cut themselves after their manner with knives and lancets, till the blood gushed out upon them.
Baal never did answer their prayers. But the Elijah prayed to the real God, and God sent down His holy fire, which consumed the sacrifice, wood, dust, the water in the trench, and the very stones they used to build the altar.