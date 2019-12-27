Alyssa Milano blasts ‘fake Christians’ for mocking anti-Trump impeachment mantras

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano says “fake Christians” should be exposed for mocking her anti-Trump impeachment mantras.

The former “Charmed” activist recently encouraged her 3.7 million Twitter followers to adopt morning mantras aimed at aiding House Democrats’ impeachment efforts against President Trump.

Ms. Milano’s idea was first pitched on Sunday.

“I need your help manifesting a change-of-guard in Washington,” she wrote. “For 7 minutes a day, I’ll be chanting the following mantra: ‘Believe in believing. The impossible is possible.’ As I do this I’ll be thinking of the special world we want to create. JOIN ME. We’re stronger together.”

The actress’ fans were instructed to “lay in shavasana [pose]” and chant for seven minutes.

“Say this mantra: Believe in believing. The impossible is possible,” she added Sunday. “And then out loud say, ‘We’d like to create a changing of the guard.”

Negative feedback from critics and news outlets prompted her to lash out on Monday.

“Conservative right wing media bashing meditative collective prayer is what’s hilarious,” she tweeted. ” Thoughts and prayers, fake Christians. Thoughts and prayers. #ChristiansAgainstTrump.”

The actress told comedian Dana Goldberg over the weekend that criticism of the mantra would not “pierce the armor” of her faith.

Conservative right wing media bashing meditative collective prayer is what’s hilarious. Thoughts and prayers, fake Christians. Thoughts and prayers. #ChristiansAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/0sjgW8GsJF

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 23, 2019

Conservative right wing media bashing meditative collective prayer is what’s hilarious. Thoughts and prayers, fake Christians. Thoughts and prayers. #ChristiansAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/0sjgW8GsJF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 23, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)