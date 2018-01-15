Alveda King: Trump is not a racist

After allegations from the Democratic Party that President Donald Trump referred to some African countries as “s***hole nations,” Alveda King, the niece of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., contended that the accusations of racism against the president are nothing short of “outrageous.”

“Racism is just a word that is being bandied about and thrown … at the president unjustly,” King told Fox & Friends Saturday in an interview, according to Fox News Insider. “President Trump is not a racist.”

Under unwarranted fire …

Late last week, Trump became the focus of yet another media firestorm after Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) publicly charged him with crudely addressing a Caribbean nation and several African countries by a crude term.

“President Donald J. Trump fell under a barrage of criticism this week, after a Democratic senator alleged that he referred to Haiti and several other nations as ‘****hole countries’ during immigration reform negotiations,” Townhall reported.

But King – who is a former member of the Georgia state House of Representatives and taught as a college professor – insists that the Democratic Party and the left-leaning mainstream media is just jumping on the latest opportunity to bash the president. She asserted that if there is any truth to the allegation against Trump, she is confident that his words were directed toward the corrupt leaders of those nation’s oppressive governments – not the people as a whole.

“Some of their own leaders have taken advantage of them,” the African American Christian leader shared.

King was quick to point out the positive strides Trump has made for the African American community in the United States, alluding to the economic viability that has blacks have gained with the 45th president in charge … after eight lackluster years under the administration of former President Barack Obama – who many Democratic leaders have lauded as the champion of minorities and civil rights, despite the escalating racial tensions during his two terms.

“It is outrageous to call a man a racist who continues to acknowledge the significance of Dr. Martin Luther King – Reverend Martin Luther King, my uncle – in a positive way, and he puts his money where his mouth is,” the outspoken evangelical leader continued, according to Townhall. “He puts his energy behind it.”

One of the instances of Trump’s efforts to lift the black community that King said has worked to forward the civil rights strides that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., made through the movement he started about half a century ago was the park the first-year president opened in her iconic uncle’s name.

“She said that Trump has done excellent work in highlighting the important accomplishments of her uncle, including officially declaring his Georgia birthplace a national historic park,” Fox News pointed out. “She also criticized American Urban Radio Networks correspondent April Ryan, who repeatedly shouted, ‘Are you a racist?’ at the president during the King Birthplace park signing ceremony.”

MLK and Trump champions of the preborn

With Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday being celebrated Monday, his niece pointed out that his legacy continues today through the pro-life movement – a movement that has been forwarded by Trump, who has worked in Washington, D.C., to defund the world’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

“As the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – and I emphasize the ‘reverend’ because history has not always recorded his spiritual aspects – I have been mostly impacted by his messages of unity, of racial reconciliation, of course nonviolence, and the strongest has always been and will always be for me the agape love message,” King shared with The Daily Signal in an interview on Friday. “One of the things that we would say [is], ‘We must learn to live together as brothers,’ and I’ll add, as sisters, ‘or perish together as fools.’”

Serving with Priests for Life as director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, King stressed that Dr. Martin Luther King was always mindful and expressive of his devotion to the sanctity of human life.

“He said the Negro cannot win if he is willing to sacrifice the futures of his children for immediate personal comfort and safety,” the pro-life activist added. “Abortion, of course, forces us to do exactly that.”

The conservative Christian leader then lamented about two abortions she had in her youth as a result of being deceived by those promoting abortions decades ago in the early so-called “pro-choice” movement that culminated in the notorious Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide.

“I actually had a miscarriage that was related to those abortions during my younger life, and so, of course, through the years, I have become a born-again Christian, repented, and been healed and delivered, but I always think about those words from my uncle,” King said.

She also addressed an issue concerning MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King – who in 1996 received an award from Planned Parenthood on behalf of her husband – impressing that her uncle would have firmly stood against the abortion giant’s pro-abortion agenda that it has agressively carried out over the decades.

“His wife accepted that in his stead – because she was like me – she had accepted that agenda without understanding, I believe, but my uncle would have been very pro-life today,” King explained to The Daily Signal.

And with the 31st annual March for Life being held this coming Friday in Washington, D.C., King stressed that the ongoing civil rights crusade to which her uncle dedicated his life extends to the leaps and bounds made by today’s pro-life movement.

“I really believe that if my uncle were here today, he would encourage us to find solutions to the problems – even women’s problems, and all problems – without having to do violence to babies in the womb,” King impressed. “I am just convinced that he would agree with that.”

