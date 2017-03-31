WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is not proposing a separate count of LGBTQ Americans for its 2020 Census.
The category had been sought by gay rights advocates.
The bureau counts Americans according to race, gender and other characteristics. In its proposal to Congress, the people-counting agency is not asking for a separate category for LGBTQ Americans. The Census Bureau had no immediate comment.
But gay rights advocates say it’s more evidence that Trump is going back on a campaign promise to protect the gay community. Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services removed questions on sexuality from two of its surveys.
The Trump administration also has cancelled an Obama administration directive that students should use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Alphabet genders upset they won’t be counted separately in census,
I’m glad they won’t be counted. I don’t want a fake census.
The census counts by sex, not by gender. When “gender” can be 57+ varieties, tabulating the “genders” becomes meaningless.
Enough is enough. Get over it and yourselves.
If you were born with a penis your a MALE, if not your a girl.
What I don’t get is if someone says they are a daisy and demands to be watered we send them for therapy, but claim your really a girl when you have a penis, not only do we not send you for therapy, we pretend there is nothing wrong with you
At least this way, they can over inflate the true numbers of them in the country. There wouldn’t be any way to counter their claims. You’d think they’d be happy for that.
Good. L and G would not survive evolution. I cannot believe T even exists. The sex chromosomes XX and XY do not change even after surgical mutilation.