Allen Jones, World War II veteran, snags invitation from Trump to visit Oval Office

It’s not often that a 94-year-old veteran of World War II gets on the same stage with the president of the United States.

So when the moment came for retired Sgt. Allen Jones of Pennsylvania, he decided to take advantage by asking President Trump for an invitation to visit the Oval Office with his family.

Mr. Trump called the veteran to the stage during his speech at the annual national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City. An appreciative Mr. Jones, a VFW life member who had four brothers serve with him in World War II, told the crowd that he hoped his children were watching so they could see that “their dad got to stand beside the president of the United States.”

Then Mr. Jones turned to the commander-in-chief at the podium and said, “Mr. President, I want to ask you something.”

The president smiled patiently as the crowd tittered.

“I’m going to be 95 years of age on April 11 of next year,” he told the president. “Hopefully, you will allow me to bring my family into the Oval Office to meet you.”

“Yes!” Mr. Trump said instantly, to cheers from the crowd.

Mr. Jones wasn’t finished.

“One last thing, Mr. President,” he said, displaying a photograph. “I ask you to autograph this picture personally because this was taken with you when you were running for election as president of the United States.”

Mr. Trump reached into his pocket for a pen, commenting, “That’s so beautiful,” and autographed the photo.

“God bless you, Mr. President, and I wish you well in the future,” Mr. Jones said.

The president walked him to a staircase at the end of the stage as the audience cheered again.

“This is a president that will have you in the Oval Office … with honor,” Mr. Trump told him as he departed the stage.

