Alleged MS-13 gang members accused in satanic killing

HOUSTON — Two men believed to be Salvadoran MS-13 gang members appeared in court Thursday after they were accused of killing a female victim in a satanic ritual in Houston, according to media reports.

Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 22, were accused by a 14-year-old girl of kidnapping her and holding her for weeks against her will, along with another female victim, according to KHOU-TV. The men are illegal immigrants from El Salvador and alleged members of the violent Salvadoran MS-13 gang, reports said.

Police are seeking information from the public to help identify the teenager or young woman they allegedly killed as a “satanic sacrifice,” reports said. She is described as Hispanic, around 15-25 years old, about 5 feet tall and a little over 100 pounds.

The 14-year-old told prosecutors that gang members kidnapped her Feb. 2 and held her captive for 18 days, sexually assaulting her and forcing her to ingest drugs and alcohol so she was always intoxicated, KTRK-TV reported. Alvarez-Flores allegedly tattooed an image of the Grim Reaper on her leg, from her knee to her foot.

The girl was reportedly moved to different apartments, including one with a shrine dedicated to satanic beliefs.

Another female victim whose identity and age were not known spoke against devil worship, reports said. Alvarez-Flores was offended and offered a lit cigarette to a satanic statue, but said “the Beast” wanted a soul rather than a material offering, according to reports.

The female victim was taken away and fatally shot once in the head and once in the chest on the side of the road in southwest Houston, reports said. The body was spotted by a passerby on Feb. 16, KHOU-TV reported.

It is not known how the 14-year-old victim was found, KHOU-TV reported.

The suspects were charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping and were each being held on $150,000 bond. They also have an immigration hold, according to KHOU-TV. Just before their hearing Thursday morning, they turned and smiled at TV cameras, and one waved.

___

(c)2017 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait… Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating