Allegations unproven, but Lindsey Graham prefers a Democrat in Alabama

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that President Trump is throwing a lifeline to Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore and warned that a victory by Mr. Moore would be baggage for the Republican Party.
The South Carolina Republican said his party would continue to face questions about Mr. Moore’s conduct with young women if he were to win the Senate seat.
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Roy Moore: "If he wins we get the baggage of him winning and it becomes a story everyday about whether or not you believe the women" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/5x3B4bVKdB
“The moral of the story is don’t nominate somebody like Roy Moore,” Mr. Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “From a party perspective, we got to look long term not short term.”
Mr. Moore’s chance of filling Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat is in jeopardy after several women have come forward over the past few weeks to allege that Mr. Moore pursued and molested them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.
Mr. Moore has denied the allegations, and President Trump hasn’t ruled out campaigning for him ahead of the special election on Dec. 12, sending out tweets against Democratic nominee Doug Jones.
“The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Sunday morning.
The president posted a second tweet, noting that he had supported interim Sen. Luther Strange during the Alabama Republican primary.
“Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD!” Mr. Trump tweeted.
South Carolina’s other GOP senator joined Mr. Graham Sunday in expressing disapproval of Mr. Moore, saying the best move for the country would be for the former Alabama judge to move on.
“In my opinion — and in the opinion of many Republicans and conservatives in the Senate — it is time for us to turn the page,” Sen. Tim Scott told ABC’s “This Week.” “It’s not about electing Republicans versus Democrats. This is about the character of our country. I want to be on the side of right when history writes the story.”
Hey Lindsey, why didn’t you say anything when Hillary was bashing women that were raped by Billy Bob? Lindsey hypocrite, why haven’t you said anything about the DemoRATS like John Conyers, settling with a woman and walking around in his underwear in his office, in front of other women?
You’re right Backpacker. Grahamnesty just like most of the RINO’s in the senate are too gutless to speak anything ill of democrats accused of perverseness with women. I do believe there is more to it though. It appears republicans will do anything they can to insure they are NOT the majority party is either the house or senate. When they are the minority party they have the perfect excuse for never accomplishing anything conservative. The only difference in democrats and republicans is republicans are too gutless to admit they are democrats who hold the same desire to see this nation destroyed. Perhaps grahamnesty’s coming out for the democrat in the Alabama senate race will serve to awaken the voters of SC and they will finally throw the pinko commie grahamnesty out once and for all !
Moral people and parties in a nation of declining morality are always at a disadvantage because when forced into a dirt fight they refuse to throw back the dirt or even get into the mud, which is why our swamp keeps expanding. This is POLITICAL WAR and even good moral people are forced to do things in war they would never do in times of peace. Nobody would kill another person in times of peace but if you don’t do it in war then everyone and EVERYTHING good you stand for is gone. Lindsey is a liberal dreamer if he thinks it is better to endure a Democrat and lose the Senate, all because he refused to soil his hands with the lessor of two evils. But for him and fools like him we would have Hillary as our President and it would be high tide today in the Washington swamp with Lindsey and THE PARTY still stuck in the quicksand. Thank God Trump is not afraid to get down and dirty with then. When forced into a mud fight you need to hire a mud wrestler, not a Marques of Queensbury Queen.
What kind of wimpy man is Grahamnesty?
Jones would be a disaster for Alabama and the USA. Another demented Democrat to join the RINOs McCain, Grahamnesty and others?
We need the anti-Obama, anti-statist, anti-leftist and anti-pervert. We need Roy Moore.
This shouldn’t surprise us; Graham was one the Republicans who was outspoken in voting for Hillary.
“The moral of the story is don’t nominate somebody like Roy Moore”
No, the moral of the story is don’t nominate someone like Graham or McCain. I’ve been shouting for years that the primary is the real battle. If a John McCain wins the primary we lose no matter what.
This year, Alabama picked the perfect candidate in the primary. For years now, Moore has been my example of the kind of candidate we need. He’s already gotten in trouble repeatedly for doing the right thing, and has paid a personal price. This is not the kind of man who will cave under pressure or turn coat like John McCain or Lindsay Graham. Roy Moore is ready to fight for what’s right no matter what.
I can’t think of any other candidate more qualified for office. Any office.
Pansy graham, the sniveling democrap in a republican suit, has convicted and sentenced the Judge without any real evidence. Kind of like they do in communist countries.
Senator Graham where is your outrage against Franken and Conyers? You are nothing more than an establishment RINO … How is working with the Democrats going so far? We need term limits …
Also Graham is NOT a resident of Alabama. Lindsay, as an actual Alabama resident I must say: Who asked you? I don’t recall you being the one whose opinion matters.
And let’s all take a step back for a second here. Graham – not an AL resident – is becoming VERY outspoken against Roy Moore.
Exactly how is this not “election tampering”? And if not that, what would you call it? He’s an outsider trying to tamper with the election within a state where he has no authority.
Worse than that, his name is mud in AL. Nobody likes LG. We see him as John McCain’s boyfriend, and not exactly the “groom” in that relationship either. He’s not a real American, nothing he likes is any good, he’s a useful idiot mouthpiece for the Democrat Machine, and his very existence screams out for our need of term limits.
That’s what AL thinks of LG. We love Roy Moore. Graham, not so much.
Well, again Graham shows he is a democrat in republican clothing and his future extremely dim in Congress as part of the establishment creeps of the 2 parties in 1 who think they own us but are finding out they don’t and no longer will. Go home, Lindsey, and hide in the closet and shut your mouth. You are a big part of the problem along with your very close friend McCain. No values, no skills, just want more money and ignore us. Only dummies listen to what you have to say and this statement you made shows that you are a democrat and deserve to be kicked out by us asap!
Duh — already known that LG is basically a Dhimmicrud-barely-lite!
Do not trust that establishment rep….if he says its bad, then it is good.
Graham is the baggage. Don’t these RINOS read. The yr. book purportedly carrying Moore’s signature is followed by DA. Moore wasn’t a DA the yr. of the signature. The accuser’s other details are at odds with facts provided by other employees. Moore must be worth while because he has the GOP swamp running scared.
Graham is just upholding a grand S Carolina tradition of lynching men based on women’s accusations of sexual impropriety. The only difference now is the skin color of the real victim.
By the way, whatever happened to the 4 women who tried to destroy Herman Cain’s reputation because he had committed the horrible crime of being conservative presidential candidate while being black?
Why have elections? It is enough to get someone to accuse the candidate of something. The lemmings then rush in with self righteousness and demand the candidate withdraw. No trial, no hearing, no right to confront the witness – NO RECOURSE whatsoever! Even Pelosi defended due process – but only when it applied to Conyers. By God I think the Democrats just invented a new way to win elections without the problem of having to run. What if it is all false? A setup? How does Moore clear his name? How does he regain the seat lost. REMEMBER Sen Stevens? Wonder how Sen. Graham would have got Stevens’ reputation back!
I have had it with Lindsey Graham!! I used to like him, but with people like him on “our side”, who needs Democrats!! You don’t see Dems turning on their own, but Graham joins them in destroying conservatives! We need strong fighters on the conservative side if we are ever going to move this country forward!! So far, we’ve only had ALLEGATIONS against Moore. Left loving idiots are already judging and condeming Moore. The left has PROVEN sexual offenses, but the likes of Graham are silent about them! Franken and Conyers need to be kicked out of office NOW! They are part of the swamp that is polluting this nation! Graham should spend his energy on getting THEM kicked out, rather than joining the left rat pack in knawing away at what is good for our country!
First of all Lindsey graham is very much a DEMOCRAT, whether he admits it or not ! Second, Those allegations against Mr Moore are just that, “Allegations”, nothing more. Third, several people, have come to his defense, and said that what the accuser’s said was NOT true !
LG only cares about LG so who cares what he thinks.
No proof on Moore yet, Franken and others yes. Dems. are bad enough we don’t need Graham ‘s approval.