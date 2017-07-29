Allahu Akbar: One dead in stabbing in German supermarket

One person was killed and four others were wounded on Friday when they were stabbed by a man using a large kitchen knife who stormed into a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg, AFP reports.

The attacker was detained by police. The German daily Bild published a picture of the attacker in the back of a police car with a white, blood-soaked bag over his head, and reported that he cried “Allahu Akbar” in the supermarket.

Police, however, said “there is no valid information yet on the motive” of the man, who “entered a supermarket and suddenly began attacking customers”.

A female witness standing in line at the supermarket told NTV that “as he was running out… he held up his arms and shouted ‘Allahu Akhbar'”.

A police spokeswoman stressed the “Allahu Akhbar” accounts could not be confirmed.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled the supermarket after the attack, according to AFP.

But witnesses gave chase and overpowered the man, who was slightly injured.

“It was definitely a sole attacker. The first reports about a possible motive of a robbery have not been confirmed,” Hamburg police tweeted.

Germany remains under a high-threat terrorist alert following a series of attacks on the country over the past year.

In one attack, a 17-year-old Afghani with an axe attacked passengers on a train in Wurzburg before being shot dead by security forces.

In a second incident, an attacker set off a bomb in a restaurant in Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 12 others.

The most serious attack took place in December, when terrorist Anis Amri drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48. The Islamic State (ISIS) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, German authorities shut down the popular Rock am Ring music festival because of a concrete terrorist threat.

Germany is a target for jihadist groups, particularly because of its reconnaissance and refuelling missions to support the coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, and because it has deployed troops in Afghanistan since 2001.

