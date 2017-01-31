All-Out Obstruction!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are racing to respond to the wave of liberal outrage triggered by President Donald Trump, jumping into protests, organizing rallies and vowing to block more of the new president’s nominees — including, possibly, his pick for the Supreme Court.
Those steps may not be enough to satisfy their increasingly aggressive party base.
Related Story: Dems boycott confirmation votes for Trump nominees
When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017
Following a second weekend of protests, a growing number of liberal leaders are demanding a filibuster of Trump’s pick for the high court, setting the party on a path of fierce opposition to Trump and potential confrontation with their own elected officials.
“I hope Democrats will stand up and use every tool in their toolbox including a filibuster,” said former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, one of the top candidates to be the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
But Senate Democrats remain wary of a total blockade, arguing the party should hold off making a decision until it can assess the choice. Trump says he will announce his nominee Tuesday evening.
“I want to make sure we thoroughly review the record and then go forward,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who faces re-election in 2018. “We’ll need to do a lot of work on any of them.”
In the weeks after Trump’s election, Democrats debated whether the party should work with the new president on discrete policy initiatives, like infrastructure, or present a wall of opposition. As protests sprang forth across the country, their furious constituents made it clear they’re demanding nothing short of complete resistance.
Hundreds of demonstrators, chanting “Just Say No!” and “Obstruct!,” shouted down Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse at a Sunday community event, protesting the Rhode Island Democrat’s vote in favor of new CIA director Mike Pompeo.
Last week, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren faced an outpouring of anger after she cast a committee vote for Ben Carson, the former Republican presidential candidate nominated to be secretary of Housing and Urban Development. She was forced to explain her position in a Facebook post that began: “OK, let’s talk about Dr. Ben Carson.”
And more than 3,500 people have signed up on Facebook to march across Brooklyn to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s home Tuesday night to protest his support for three of Trump’s Cabinet nominees.
“We need Senate Democrats to do everything in their power to shut down business as usual in the Senate,” said Anna Galland, the executive director of Moveon.org, a liberal group that’s been involved in organizing weekly anti-Trump protests.
The national party hopes to ride the energy of airport protests, women’s marches and dozens of other actions across the country to electoral victories in governor races this year and next year’s congressional midterms.
Democratic lawmakers and leaders joined protests at airports across the country this weekend, delivering impromptu speeches and working with lawyers to negotiate legal access for detained travelers impacted by Trump’s temporary travel ban. Congressional leaders scrambled to put together a Monday night rally on the steps of the Supreme Court. And Schumer said he’d vote against eight of Trump’s Cabinet picks.
The coming fight over the Supreme Court could mark the biggest showdown between Washington Democrats and their restive party base. Unlike Cabinet nominees, which can pass the Senate solely with GOP votes, any senator can demand the Supreme Court nomination meet a 60-vote threshold — forcing Republicans to find support from at least eight Democrats.
Related Story: Trump should go nuclear on his Supreme Court nominee
So far, Schumer has refused to commit to a filibuster. But the decision may not be up to him, as any senator can move to try and block a Supreme Court nomination.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, indicated Monday that he would make such a move, sending out a fundraising email that asked people to sign a petition saying “the Senate must oppose” Trump’s nominee.
Many in the party remain furious that Senate Republicans refused to even consider Obama’s nominee to the court during the final year of his second term.
“If the Democrats do anything other than filibuster any pick, then what we’re saying is that Republicans can literally steal a Democratic appointment and there’s not going to be any repercussions for it,” said Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., another top candidate to chair the party.
Some Senate Democrats argue they have a responsibility to act in what they view as a more responsible manner.
“I do think we owe President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee the hearing and the vote that Merrick Garland never received,” said Sen. Chris Coons D-Del.
Republicans, meanwhile, see an opportunity to score political points in next year’s midterms. Conservative groups are planning to spend millions pressuring Senate Democrats to confirm Trump’s nominee, with a heavy focus on Democrats up for re-election in Missouri, North Dakota, Montana and Indiana — states won overwhelmingly by Trump.
But the political dynamics remain far from clear. Many Democrats say they haven’t seen this level of activism since the 1970s, leading some to warn that vulnerable lawmakers may face a bigger risk by running afoul of their base.
“Senators are there to vote but they’re getting a pretty strong message: If you want a future as a Democrat you better look at what these young people are doing,” said Howard Dean, who was formerly governor of Vermont and chairman of the national party.
___
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington and Michelle Smith in Providence, R.I. contributed to this report.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
All-Out Obstruction!,
I think Republicans and conservatives need to do big counter protests.
Of course you know that they are not doing this as a protest, but because they are democrats and hate Trump. There is no doubt about it. They really want him to fail at the cost of American lives.
Exactly. They never staged protests like this when Obama did similar things. These are not grassroots protests. These are all sponsored by people like George Soros.
What we’re seeing is the tantrum of one man, play-acted by a crowd of compliant idiots. It’s all pretty obvious when you see them all carrying the same professionally-made protest signs.
The tantrums of one man, spun into being the “will of the people”. All fake.
Disq. Most conservatives are too busy WORKING and taking care of their families to take the time off to do these professional rent-a-protests.
We should understand that this will be the program for years now. That’s why we have to formulate strategies to counteract the obstructionism. The opposition will simply obstruct because they can. Republicans in Congress have to become strong and band together to counteract the negative obstructionists.
The democrats have completely lost their minds. Doing what is best for the country is just not something they seem capable of doing. And the democrats up for re-election are caught between a rock and hard place. democrats are so petty. And I think it would be great to have some counter-protests against these idiots. Not all Republicans back down when a lunatic gets in his/her face. If the stupid democrats come across enough of us who will stand up to them, they will run and hide.
IMO dems have NEVER been able to just shut up and do what the COUNTRY needs..
I believe we are entering a new era in American politics. There is no more Democrat Party, it has already allowed itself to be taken over by liberal Socialists. The Republican party is now bifurcated with 2 distinct arms, the old “establishment” folks, who will “go along to get along,” and the new “radical” conservative folks, who won’t. It will either split into 2 parties or one arm will overpower the other, the same way the Socialists have overpowered the traditional Democrats. The Socialist Democrat party is ideologically driven and willing to do anything to further their agenda of making America socialist. The new conservative arm of the GOP is flexing its muscles and will soon be willing to begin counter-protests. What is missing still, is the ideological component and drive of the conservatives. As soon as they rediscover the traditional values of “Americanism” they will be powered by that ideology, and neither party will be willing to compromise with the other on anything. I see little point in the GOP’s compromising with the Socialists now. Harry Reid set up the “Nuclear Option” now in effect, and I think the GOP should use it and steamroller in their nominees, as well as anything the Socialists attempt to pass in the future. If the people don’t like what the GOP does, then they can, and will, elect somebody else next time around.
IMO since the 60s we have not had a democrat party but the commies of the US party!
I vaguely recall that Obama nominated someone for the Supreme Court almost a year ago that was blocked by a bunch of senators. Could this be where they got the notion to block Trump’s nominee?
You are almost right. Actually, Obama attempted to stack the SCOTUS with liberal activist judges by nominating one such in the last few months of his lame duck presidency. The GOP senators said they wanted to wait until after the election and let the next President fill the SCOTUS vacancy, and the Democrats went along with the delay. Of course, they all expected Hillary to be the next POTUS back then. Harry Reid also changed the Senate rules (the so called “Nuclear Option”)to allow a simple majority of 51 votes, rather than the, then existing, rule of 60, to be sufficient to stop a filibuster or approve a nominee. Now the Democrats are stuck their own rules. Oh, how the mighty are fallen, eh? Or, as we used say in the Navy, “What goes around, comes around, and payback is a “MF”-er!”
it was never blocked as it never came up. harry reid set the gold standard in this methodology by not allowing republican legislation to come to the floor of the senate. the agenda is the domain of the majority leader–so a bit of ‘monkey see, monkey do’ on the part of both parties. would that they exert their energies in actually doing the people’s business instead of playing childish games with one another. . .particularly as they don’t appear to be very skilled at either. . .
You forget, during Bush’s last year, they threw a big fit about him not being able to nominate a Supreme Court Judge. Biden was their cheerleader so during Obama’s last year, the Republicans returned the favor and demanded the same thing. The Democrats just couldn’t live with that and now they are going to throw a temper tantrum again and try to obstruct and obstruct and obstruct. That is one thing I don’t understand about Democrats. They do something and its ok but Republicans do the same thing and the Democrats go ballistic.
Ah, Jimmy, me lad ye be a remindin me of an olde sayin: None be so blind as ye who not be a seein……..But like all TRUE liberals, you don’t want to be bothered by real facts, but don’t hesititate to take half truths and come in here and try to pass them off as facts….BTW your avatar is a good impersonation of Trump behind bars, where did you get the mask????????
Jim.. Have you ever heard of the phrase to be “Borked”?? THAT came into being all cause of DEMOCRATS Blocking Reagan’s nomination of Judge Bork to the supreme court back in the 80s. THEY DID it a 2nd time with one of Bush’s nominees, and guess who led that charge.. BIDEN!
So they’ve done it TWICE to republicans.. SO WHY SHOULDn’t Republicans have responded in kind to the dems??
OR should dems be immune to having something happen to THEM that they do to everyone else?
““We need Senate Democrats to do everything in their power to shut down business as usual in the Senate,” said Anna Galland, the executive director of Moveon.org, a liberal group that’s been involved in organizing weekly anti-Trump protests.”
Well, first of all, “Moveon.org” is a FRONT organization owned and FUNDED by George Soros, and as such, a SUBVERSIVE leftist organization that should be given NO credence whatever, and GOP-USA does the country a BIG disservice by NOT outing the Moveon/Soros connection. Anything that evil old globalist SPIDER is involved in or pouring money into is, by definition, BAD for this country1
And secondly, the reason Merrick Garland was “denied a vote” by the Republicans is probably because Obama and company LIKELY had Scalia MURDERED precisely so Obama could run another of his radical-left STOOGES into the Supreme Court in the 11th hour of his last term, thereby turning the Supreme Court into ANOTHER radical left STRONGHOLD for decades to come!
These leftist VERMIN need to sit down and SHUT UP. Their toxic, anti-American ideology was SOUNDLY REPUDIATED by American voters in the last election, and all their hissy fits, protests, riots, weeping and wailing, etc. will NOT change that. You LOST. You DESERVED to lose for what you have done to this country for the past 8 years. So GET OVER IT. Sit down and SHUT UP and let the GROWN-UPS fix the MESS you have made of our country.
Strange, ain’t it? A judge dies while on a hunting trip, staying in friend’s cabin in Texas. Found dead with a pillow over his face….. No autopsy performed by order of a registered Democrat judge. Cause of death- in reality- unknown. Move on folks, nothing to see here is there, Jimmy me lad????????
[Well, first of all, “Moveon.org” is a FRONT organization owned and FUNDED by George Soros, and as such, a SUBVERSIVE leftist organization that should be given NO credence whatever,]
TO me CAUSE of soros funding it, Moveon.org should be SHUTDOWN forcibly if needed, for being a SUBVERSIVE organization..
Democrats want rule by popular vote not by the Electoral College that gives every state representation. Just because 100,000 people march does not give them exclusivity on electing a president nor obeying just the laws they like. What we see now is anarchy and democrats politicians are complicit. The Constitution must prevail.