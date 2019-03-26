Home » News

All hate crime hoax charges dropped against black, gay actor Jussie Smollett — Why?

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:57 am March 26, 2019
19

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that charges alleging he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped.

Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.” Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men.

Among the questions that weren’t immediately answered was whether prosecutors still believe Smollett concocted the attack and whether there’s new evidence that altered their view of events. Typically, a minimum condition of dropping cases is some acceptance of responsibility. In a statement, the Cook County prosecutors’ office offered no detailed explanation.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the statement from spokeswoman Tandra Simonton said.

Smollett had made a $10,000 bond payment to get out of jail after his arrest on the charges.

Police and prosecutors have said Smollett falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on “Empire” and to promote his career.

Smollett, who is black and gay, plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox TV show that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.

Previous Story: Chicago top cop – Police have ‘a lot more evidence’ against Jussie Smollett than has been disclosed so far

Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts in racist hoax

Smollett reported that he had been attacked on his way home from a sandwich shop. Smollett said two masked men shouted racial and anti-gay slurs, poured bleach on him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. He claimed they shouted, “This is MAGA country” — a reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. He asserted that he could see one of the men was white because he could see the skin around his eyes.

Police said Smollett hired two men, both of whom are black, to attack him. Police said Smollett paid the men $3,500.

The men are brothers Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, and one of them had worked on “Empire.” An attorney for them has said the brothers agreed to help Smollett because of their friendship with him and the sense that he was helping their careers.

Check presented by Chicago police as evidence of payment to the brothers by Jussie Smollet.

Police have also said that before the attack, Smollett sent a letter that threatened him to the Chicago studio where “Empire” is shot. The FBI, which is investigating that letter, has declined to comment on the investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

19 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:21 pm March 26, 2019 at 12:21 pm

“After reviewing all of the facts…….and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago….”

The City of Chicago? Are you kidding? This clown kicked all of America in the nuggets. he made a mockery of compassion.

When they wiped his record clean I hope they didn’t let him supply the bleach!

    ggfilthy
    ggfilthy
    12:36 pm March 26, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Yep… Chicago justice is best money can buy. I wonder how much the “mayor” had to do with this. It’s a good thing Smollet wasn’t white… then he’d been hanged …drawn and quartered … then set on fire, while black lives matter people urinated on him to put it out. I’ll bet President Trump and the Russians assaulted Smollet.. I guess Smollet will be the next one to throw his hat into the Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrat (RLSD) ring for the oral office spot!

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    12:47 pm March 26, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    “Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts in racist hoax.”
    Can anyone charged with felonies, just pay the parking ticket and get out of jail ??

    let’s see here: Chicago is a corrupt Liberal Democrat, Black controlled city.

    Jussie Smollett is Black, Gay, a Liberal Democrat and Muslim. All the things that satanic Liberal Democrats protect and promote. The only thing that would make sure he can do anything and get away with it, is if he was also an illegal immigrant.

    What do you think his chances of getting out alive if:
    He were White, straight, Christian, Republican and a U.S. Citizen ???

Ronald Arnott
Ronald L Arnott
1:35 pm March 26, 2019 at 1:35 pm

Guess you can buy your way out of anything in chic cago if u b da right color and confused orientation

Emma Peck
Emma
1:45 pm March 26, 2019 at 1:45 pm

He got away with it because of his connections to the Obama’s.
That’s how this got started.
Get race wars started & blame it all on Trump.
Too public. Couldn’t outright kill him. He gets to have all charges dropped in exchange for his silence as to who was behind this fraud.
Be careful Smollett. You are in their crosshairs. They don’t trust you to keep silent forever.
They know you will sell out to the highest bidder. You would have done better in prison maybe.

CaptTurbo
CaptTurbo
1:47 pm March 26, 2019 at 1:47 pm

The Hollyweirdos bought off the corrupt officials. No surprise.

mack2
mack2
2:00 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm

I wonder if the Cook County Prosecutor is now going to be the Managing Director of the new Obama Presidential Center, when it is built in Chicago, and at a seven figure salary? That’s usually how things work for Democrats.

Eugene Alexander
galex
2:04 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:04 pm

Sure makes you want to vacation in Chicago, huh! This story is far from over and I sure hope a better ending is down the road.

Apatriot2
Apatriot2
2:08 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:08 pm

This guy must have had the backing of MR. BO himself to get out of this mess!!! They are both about the same in character, only difference one is somewhat Married the other is a so-called actor. How much did the judge pocket of off this trial?????

I agree with GGFLITHY (above) but Trump was not involved in this one. Maybe the Mayor since he is buddy-buddy with X-pres.
There is NO excuse for this case to be dropped none what so ever. You just don’t wipe out 16 felony counts especially when there are more that have not even been heard.
This is total BULLS–T. Chicago at it’s best!!!

johnw1120
johnw1120
2:10 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:10 pm

Let us try and figure this out, he is a leftist, he is black, and he is a hollywood hypocrite, if you can buy your kids a spot in the so called best colleges in the country, why not buy your way out of a few felonies, makes perfect sense to me.

pMin4J
pMin4J
2:10 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:10 pm

Skin color, foreign citizenship, muslim faith and perversion will get you off any legal hook! Even murder!

Mary Bills
mbills53
2:14 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:14 pm

Thank you Attorney General Kim Fox for making a mockery of the justice system. I guess a few tickets to either the Emmy’s or Oscar’s were you price for this along with hob nobbing with the Hollywood devils. Not only does God not like ugly, but the citizens of Chicago as well. All manpower was used to investigate a hoax perpetrated because he wasn’t making enough money. His bail money won’t cover 1 hour of police investigation that was utilized while real crimes were put on the back burner for this identity confused piece of hollywood horse manure. Hey Jussie, keep telling yourself you were a victim and you may legitimately become one some day.

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
2:15 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:15 pm

I imagine they would’ve dropped all the charges on me, too.
Oh, wait! I’m a straight, non-Hollywood-type white guy! They’d have made every one of those charges stick to me like stink on a skunk.
Funny how stuff like that happens, isn’t it??

stephenjg
stephenjg
2:16 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:16 pm

Does anyone think the charges would have been dropped if he were a straight white man? I think not. Apparently everyone in the country knows he was lying except for the prosecutor.

galway
galway
2:17 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:17 pm

And Smollett was attacked coming from a sandwich shop in -5* temps…..C’mon, just how stupid do you think we are? Jussie, your career must really be hurting!

empd
empd
2:21 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:21 pm

Black Privilege?

So here are your brain teasers for today:

1. What’s the difference between a Democrat and a Communist?

2. What’s the difference between a liberal and a pervert? (Is perversion the end point of liberalism)?

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
2:23 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:23 pm

Put the spotlight on the black female prosecutor who exchanged messages with the Smollett family. There the problem lies. The Chicago Police Chief and even the demented leftist Democrat mayor are angry. The police union is angry.

Maybe some of those angry Chicago leaders can come up with a way(s) to sidestep this obviously demented prosecutor and have this lying self-centered actor charged another way?

nvrick
nvrick
2:29 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:29 pm

Well, if you want to make a false report to the Shi+cago police, just bring $10,000 to pay them off and walk out the door.

overlord
overlord
2:50 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:50 pm

What’s racism? We just saw it.
Black people go free. A white person would rot in jail.

