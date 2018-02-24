All-gender bathrooms coming to every public school in Madison, WI

Every Madison School District building soon will have at least one easily accessible, single-stall, public bathroom open to students of all genders under a district-wide project now nearing completion, district officials said.
“This is just good to do for all people but it really is going to be essential for some of our kids,” said Sherie Hohs, the district’s social worker for LGBTQ students and project co-coordinator with school operations chef Karen Kepler. “It’s a big deal. It’s something we’re proud of.”
Within a few months, all 48 regular district schools will have a specially designated all-gender bathroom, as will the rented or owned space where alternative education programs are based and district headquarters. Only a “handful” of bathroom projects remain, Kepler said.
The effort, begun about a year ago, also includes staff training and development of a student video. Similar to family or all-access bathrooms at a store, the all-gender bathrooms can be used by any students, visitors or family groups, such as a mother with small children with her.
“We’re just trying to normalize it,” said Hohs, who works with district students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning. “It’s like going to a coffee shop, but we’re being very intentional with the language around it, that this is for all genders.”
But students who identify as transgender or “non-binary” may most appreciate the option, district officials said. People who are trans believe their true gender doesn’t match their birth sex, while non-binary refers to a gender identity that is not exclusively masculine or feminine.
“Having this district-wide is sending a message that we recognize that we have students of many different identities and we want to provide them with all-inclusive restrooms that are safe and available,” Kepler said.
District policy already lets trans and non-binary students use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity, but not all are comfortable doing that. Providing a secure, private alternative enables better learning, too, Hohs said.
“You can’t learn if you’re worried about not being safe,” she said.
The project began with a survey of existing options at each district location. Many schools already offered at least one single-stall bathroom open to anyone, but consistent signage, locks and locations also were required.
“We were (asking), ‘Is (the bathroom) accessible to kids,’ and ‘Is it in a safe and supervised location,'” Hohs said.
The initiative also ended the practice of requiring a user of a designated all-gender bathroom to get a key from the school’s front desk, wherever that was happening. Doors of the all-gender bathrooms now are always unlocked if no one is inside, while showing whether the bathroom is vacant or in use from the outside, like plane bathrooms.
The project didn’t require installation of new plumbing in any schools, official said, though a few bathrooms formerly reserved for staff had to be converted, Hohs said, and in one case part of a wall had to be moved.
“It’s a large-scale project, but it’s something our superintendent (Jen Cheatham) supports wholeheartedly,” Hohs said. “Despite the federal backlash, we’re still committed to having equitable and inclusive facilities.”
President Donald Trump last February repealed federal rules that had required public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms in keeping with their gender identity.
___
(c)2018 The Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, Wis.)
Visit The Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, Wis.) at www.wisconsinstatejournal.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Why just a single stall, why not open to everyone for group therapy, mass sexual re-assignment and group indoctrination? Why, because when you bite into a rotten apple, you cannot swallow it all at once, nor pay for the resulting lawsuits for sane student invasion of privacy. It is the equivalent of declaring an entire school a gun free zone, and soon it is open season on the unprotected, and now self-identifying confused. You think they feel isolated now, just wait until they get a taste of what a confused Liberal promises to be acts of Inclusiveness but delivers the opposite to the promised social victim when seen entering one of these restrooms followed by “No REST for the wicked” experience who might as well paint a sign on their back for future humiliation and isolation. I thought the job of schools was to teach kids how to make their way in the world, comply to agreed upon proven workable social norms and standards, not become social experiMENTAL guinea pigs and shoot themselves in the foot in undesirable, unworkable social division disguised as Liberal inclusiveness. Again, you always get the opposite in results in what they promise in Dreams and Speech, and unworkable programs, which is the definition of “Liberal Love:, where the confused children rule and get to define not only what sex they are but in their imagination what defines a learning institution. Just more cheese for the Liberal rat traps where social death awaits.
From the article above: “Sherie Hohs, the district’s social worker for LGBTQ students”……. “District policy already lets trans and non-binary students use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity,”…….. Just wait until some girl or woman is beaten and / or raped and / or murdered because some guy who says he is a transgender, but is not a transgender, follows a girl / woman into the bathroom. This is why students no longer learn reading, writing, arithmetic, science and history, they are preoccupied with what gender they are (the snwflakes have over 100 genders), how their feelings are always hurt and what safe space they need to go to! Snowflakes!
So they can go to all the trouble and expense of installing a brand new bathroom in every school building designated as the whichever/whatever/whatchamacallit bathroom and the sky’s the limit on what just one new bathroom for .ooo1% of the population will cost. God forbid anyone questions the wisdom or economic feasibility of it they will get branded a homophobe, Islamaphobe, xenophobe. But to spend money where it might actually make a difference and save some kids lives by having an armed officer in a school building, they’ll slap you upside the head and tell you there’s no money in the budget for it. They sure do bend over backwards for these “special” snowflakes don’t they. If it ended there I would probably be inclined to say go ahead and do it but then they’ll be another “special” perc they demand followed by another and another. It never ends with these people. It’s not equality they want with the rest of us. They want to be elevated to some special class and have the rest of us jumping through hoops catering to them.
this is pure and simple MADNESS.
the moral compass has been smashed by 8 years of the clintonistas and obamas 8 years of racial
strife and catering to the lgbt freaks.
we are in deep deep dododo.
We need another civil war. To make us civilized again. Or, we are going down in the next generation.
I don’t know about the rest of you but should a tranny show up in a men’s room that I am using I plan to pee all over them as a form of welcome.
Like that tingle Chris Mathews felt run up his leg when Obama got elected?
“We’re just trying to normalize it.” (Hohs) How can you “normalize” something that is not normal? Do you think it is “normal” for a female that is dressed like a male to “normally” use a urinal? The reason you should not attempt to “normalize” certain conduct is because it is not normal to begin with.
As a born again Judeo-Christian Baptist, I cannot, in good conscience or through my beliefs, go with any of this. I am at least, glad they are setting up special bathrooms for the, slap in the face to God and Christianity. . God’s own word says it is a SIN, and a ABOMINATION to him.
Deuteronomy 22:5, Romans 1:26, 27,32, Leviticus 18:22-25, Leviticus 20:13,
At least they are not allowing them to go into male and female bathrooms, and show their abominations to the innocents