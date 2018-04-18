All 8,000 Starbucks locations to close for racial-bias training

(UPI) — All 8,000 Starbucks locations are scheduled to shut down one afternoon in May so that all employees may undergo racial-bias education, the company announced Tuesday.
The news comes as a Starbucks in Philadelphia has become the scene of daily protests over accusations of racism since last weekend. That’s when a video was released of police arresting two black men who refused to leave the coffee shop. They had been sitting inside the restaurant waiting for a friend without ordering anything and the manager called police.
“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said. “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”
The company said it would train nearly 175,000 employees and require all new employees to undergo the same training. The company-wide training was scheduled to happen the afternoon of May 29.
Starbucks said it was developing the training protocol with the assistance of representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Demos, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and the Anti-Defamation League.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations said it was investigating other reports of misconduct at the Philadelphia Starbucks. Mayor Jim Kenney said the commission would “review the firm’s policies, guidelines and procedures, including whether Starbucks has written policies, whether the policies are enforced uniformly, and how much discretion is left to individual employees.”
“This is not just a Starbucks issue. This is a societal issue. People can react differently to others based on skin color, and that is wrong. We have work to do, and we need to do so productively,” Kenney said.
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
I am surprised the Manager called the police, since some Starbucks in the past refused to serve police officers. Hypocrites! Oh, how I love companies with their “diversity” nonsense!
And if i was a cop, i’d certainly be putting ALL STARBUCKS on my ‘do not ever go to’ list, and maybe even put them on a 9/11 black list..
I guess this means no more ‘blond’ coffee…
Yes, henceforth, Starbucks will only serve BLACK coffee, because anything ELSE would be, you know, “racial bias”–at least, according to Eric Holder who they have hired to teach this class! It boggles the mind how such an IDIOT as the CEO of Starbucks HAS to be can be in charge of a huge company and instigate nonsense like THIS.
How many cops have they refused to serve? How many of their clueless snowflake barristas have been rude to Conservatives, or written nasty comments on their cups? And yet the entire company goes into hysterics and SHUTS DOWN for an entire DAY for “training” against bias over a couple of black thugs who were loitering in one of their stores and not buying anything (and likely being menacing toward actual customers) being asked to leave a Starbucks store!
Add to that, they PUNISHED THE manager for doing his bloody job. I hope to hell he’s got a good lawyer by now, so he can sue the PANTS Of the ceo for wrongful dismissal!!
whoopee, who cares?
they get not one red cent of my money and they never will.
racial bias training is in itself racist.
So…loitering is now a racial issue? Had the non-patrons sitting in Starbucks been White, Hispanic, Samoan, or Asian, would asking them to free up a table and wait outside for their friend have been “racially insensitive” as well? How does one ask someone to leave in a “racially sensitive” way? Actually, how does race enter into the picture at all? Unless the store has a propensity and history of selectively asking only those of a certain races not to loiter, this is a common business practice; not a racial issue.
I’ve been in a café; checking my email while waiting for someone, when an employee of the restaurant asked me to either order something or wait outside…because, she explained, it was the store’s policy. Somehow it never dawned on me that this was an act of racial disrespect. I guess I just wasn’t racially sensitive enough to know I was being insulted.
Well, DougV, in Obama’s and Eric Holder’s (whom they hired to teach this class) universe, saying “no” or thwarting in ANY WAY the whims and desires of a black person is “racial bias.” Both of them have GIGANTIC chips on their shoulders and are CONSTANTLY daring some white person to knock it off, while being EVER on the lookout for even the most infintesimal evidence of “bias” against them, while they are supposed to get a “pass” on THEIR obvoius and PERVASIVE racial bias!
Even BEING BLACK, asking another black to leave the premises or get your butt to the counter and order something, would be seen as ‘racially biased’ to these race husslers..
The normal procedure when waiting for a friend in a counter serve restaurant is to place your order and take it to a table. If there are two of you waiting you can certainly take turns visiting the restroom while the other person holds the table.
Many restaurants post that restrooms are for customers only. If you haven’t ordered anything you are NOT a customer.
Yup. Heck, i’ve been in a restaurant that way, and within one minute of sitting down, just waiting for my comrades to show up, i got asked “Sorry sir, but you need to order something to sit here”.. SO bought a 1 buck burger.. Only had 8 min to wait before everyone else showed up..
In NYC there are signs on just about every restaurant ‘Restrooms for paying customers ONLY’. I guess they are all racially or otherwise insensitive. It drove me crazy when I was pregnant and needed to find a restroom quickly but I didn’t sue because they were biased against women and specifically pregnant women.
Saw the vid on BBC — a non-customer who not even planning to buy anything but wanted to use the washroom vs a customer who ordered (but didn’t yet pay for) a drink, saying he’d do so after using the washroom; so non-customer sues claiming CharSux discriminated based on his ethnicity (when he really had no business sitting there, as he was a complete non-customer).
And CharSux’ response, really stupid — rehash already-given (for basic work) barista training!
Gawd strewth.. So they had a NON customer sue, over this, and the workers had to do training cause of it? This just goes to show how LITTLE loyalty workers can expect FROM THE BUSINESS they work for.
Yeah, I read they have hired Eric Freaking HOLDER to teach this class, so OBVIOUSLY it is going to be training in how to PRACTICE racial bias. Against WHITE PEOPLE, which Holder and the top dog holding HIS chain, OBAMA–for the entire time that unholy pair colluded to dispense justice by skin color (if you were the wrong color, you weren’t GETTING ANY from THAT pair!).
Can you BELIEVE this A$$ intends to run for POTUS in 2020? SMH
When they do something about that coffee maybe I’ll go in there. Starbucks advertises their coffee is double roasted. In other words ‘first we roast it then we burn it’. Tastes like it too.
I see an interesting part of Mayor Kenney’s statement “People can react differently to others based on skin color, and that is wrong.” Strange…Progressives want and DEMAND you react differently to others based on skin color. No such thing as Racial Equality in the Progressive’s World.
“Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Demos, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and the Anti-Defamation League.”
They couldn’t have found a more unsavory bunch.
And 3 months from now, when the vast majority of employees have turned over – this will be for naught. But behold – Progressive love a show of ‘doing something’ when the end result is often either worthless or the exact opposite.
THe day i hear starbucks is closing for good, cause they are bankrupt, will be a day i CHEER so loud, i lose my voice for a few days.
So liberal-progressive Starbucks that makes over-priced AWFUL coffee fires a manager for doing her job and decides to close 8000 stores for training on “racial bias”. Sounds just about right.