Aliens find noncitizen voter registration easy

Abdel showed up at his local Pennsylvania motor vehicle office to take his driver’s license test — and walked out having registered to vote, even though he is not a citizen.
He said his command of English isn’t good and the computer system was unclear, but he somehow managed to sign up even though he knew he shouldn’t.
Then there was Angelo, who figured he could vote because he joined the U.S. military, even though he wasn’t a citizen. He, too, signed up at the Pennsylvania motor vehicle bureau and registered as a Democrat. He then voted nearly every year from 2001 through 2014.
He finally wrote to Allegheny County asking to be stricken from the rolls, saying he had been ineligible all along.
Angelo and Abdel are some of the more than 130 people the county has nixed from its voter lists in recent years after discovering they weren’t U.S. citizens and should never have been allowed to register, much less vote, according to a report being released Thursday from the Public Interest Legal Foundation.
Of those, nearly 40 went on to vote in elections before they were removed from the lists, the foundation found.
The vast majority of the people reported themselves only when they did try to seek citizenship or some other immigration benefit — and learned that illegal registration or voting, both felonies, could be hurdles for their applications.
J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, said it’s impossible to say how many others haven’t been caught because they haven’t reported themselves.
“There’s no doubt that there is far more and far worse. These are just the people who wrote in [saying], ‘Since I’m not a citizen, take me off the roll.’ These are the people who wanted to fix it,” he said. “If you deny this is happening, you’re part of the problem at this point.”
Indeed, while it’s not the massive level of fraud that President Trump complained about last year, the 139 cases in one county in one state are more than the near-zero level that the president’s critics have postulated. One local official in Pennsylvania has estimated that 100,000 illegitimate voters are on the state’s rolls, thanks to problems with PennDOT’s system and its inability to weed out fraud.
Muddied lists
Under the 1993 federal “motor voter” law, people who show up to renew licenses or transact other business at motor vehicle bureaus are supposed to be asked if they want to register to vote. The form relies on the honor system for people to swear they are citizens.
The goal of the law was to boost election participation — but it also muddied voting lists.
Allegheny County officials spotted evidence of the problem as far back as 2008 and alerted state officials. The Public Interest Legal Foundation said there is no evidence that the state corrected the mistakes or alerted local officials that they may have thousands of bogus registrations on their lists.
Pennsylvania’s Department of State said it has worked to correct the situation, which a spokeswoman said dated back two decades, or well before the current Democratic governor’s administration.
“At PennDOT driver licensing centers, non-citizen legal residents are no longer given the option of registering to vote. This eliminates the possibility that a non-citizen will inadvertently apply for voter registration because of limited English proficiency or any other reason,” said Ellen Lyon, deputy director of communications for the department.
The department has disputed the 100,000 number, but they did acknowledge there were some problems, sendingnotices to 7,702 registered voters questioning whether they were in fact eligible voters.
The noncitizen voters identified in the foundation’s report described how easy it was to get listed in the first place.
Abdel, whose last name was redacted in the report, registered in 2009 and then realized his mistake when a voter ID appeared in the mail. With the help of his wife and attorney, he fired off a letter saying the PennDOT computer’s instructions were in English and, since he didn’t have a good grasp of the language, he “did not comprehend that I was registering to vote.”
Turan registered in 2009 as a Democrat and then quickly canceled, saying he was stunned that the motor vehicles bureau staffer encouraged him to sign up.
“I don’t speak English nor am I NOT A Citizen![sic]” he said in a letter he dictated to his son. “She should not offer any voting registration to any foreign person who doesn’t speak English.”
Several noncitizens said state employees gave them the impression that their registration was just an application and figured someone would verify their answers to determine whether they were eligible.
Following policy
Mark Wolosik, the manager of Allegheny County’s elections division, said that someone isn’t him. He said he is just following state policy when he approves all the applications that come to him.
In a statement to The Washington Times, he also said it’s not his job to police the people he later learns had voted fraudulently. He said he figured the federal citizenship agency would do that.
“The information/self-reporting came through the application for citizenship and, as such, that information and details is already in the hands of any agency which would pursue such prosecution,” he said in his statement.
His explanation, though, doesn’t track with the county’s documents, which show some of the cases were reported directly to him and weren’t prompted by the federal citizenship agency.
Mr. Adams said it doesn’t matter how he learned about them and that Mr. Wolosik should feel a duty to report election lawbreakers.
“State elections officials are abdicating their responsibility as custodians of the election system,” Mr. Adams said.
He said he had to battle Allegheny County for the registration data, and he is still involved in a legal fight with the state for a broader set of information. He said that rather than working against him, they should be working with him to clean up their records.
“The better approach for the local and state election officials is to say we’ve got a problem and we want to fix it. But Pennsylvania and every election official I’ve seen in that state is in a state of denial,” Mr. Adams said.
The Allegheny County report, titled “Steeling the Vote,” joins similar Public Interest Legal Foundation reports on noncitizen registration in Virginia and New Jersey. The foundation is also involved in legal battles with officials in Texas and California to get a look at their data.
The report found that the noncitizens in Allegheny County remained on the rolls an average of six years before they were removed.
Of the 139 bogus voters, 74 registered as Democrats and just 23 signed up as Republicans. The others were undeclared or identified with a third party.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
100,000 illegal aliens in Pennsylvania, who are registered to vote, could sway a Federal election, let alone state elections. What a joke! Corrupt politicians at their finest!
“One local official in Pennsylvania has estimated that 100,000 illegitimate voters are on the state’s rolls, thanks to problems with PennDOT’s system and its inability to weed out fraud.”
And these corrupt politicians can’t tell any of us that this sort of thing was by accident. It was purposeful and intended by so-called motor-voter laws that had people signing up to register as they applied for drivers licenses. California alone has thousand of such illegals signed up as registered democrats who got there via the DMV.
Well, yeah–FIRST the Commucrats voted to give illegals DRIVERS LICENSES in the states they control. THEN they added the “automatic” motor voter registration, just to make SURE those illegals with drivers licenses were registered and all set to ILLEGALLY vote in our elections. I imagine they started working on this when it seemed like “voter ID” laws were likely to be enacted in a lot of states–you know, as insurance that they’d STILL be able to commit VOTER FRAUD on a massive scale to STEAL elections. And NOW they are agitating to make it LEGAL for ILLEGALS to vote–how STUPID and illogical is that? Not to mention, you know, UNCONSTITUTIONAL.
“Aliens find non-citizen voter registration easy”
This is EXACTLY what the our enemies the Liberal Democrats and their fools have been working towards! The traitorous Liberal Democrat party has been fighting to allow illegal immigrants into our country and supporting them with Money, food, housing, free health care and has made it easy for these illegal immigrants to vote for the ones who support them illegally.
When will the voters wake up and see that the Liberal Democrats are a very corrupt, dangerous Enemy of our country, our freedoms and our way of life?
That can’t be as the democrats say no one can find any evidence of illegal voting. How about some of the Florida districts that had more democratic votes then the total population or districts where not one single vote was cast for a republican. I blame the wimpy republicans as they knew when Johnson was elected to the senate he did so with votes from the grave and their only comment is they didn’t want to raise a stink. Look at the disaster this nation could have avoided if they had taken him out like they should have.
That’s more than enough, all the Dems need. They will steal the next elections in November and then crow how much “Americans” (aka noncitizens and illegal aliens) want the Dem party.
Very simple solution. You must present a birth certificate when registering to vote and you must register in person. This will handle a great percentage of illegals voting. Of course there will be many who will get a false certificate. Have long jail terms for those using and those issuing false certificates.
You should present your social security card. Only citizens have them.
That’s not a true statement. Social Security Cards are bought and sold all the time. Birth certificates aren’t a sure thing either. Perhaps if both were required that would be an impediment to fraud. But this is why we need voter ID laws. A person is less likely to vote if they have to show an ID with their picture on it.
Not true, B–there is a THRIVING “black market” buying and selling FAKE SS cards. Social Security cards are not that hard to fake. ANYBODY with a PC and photo editing software can scan in a “real” Social Security card and edit the name. Or create a FAKE one with a FAKE NUMBER using the same method.
Not only in person, but not at the DMV or MVC or whatever the states call their motor vehicle departments. They should go to some government office that would be responsible for voter registration.
Good example of getting a birth certificate when needed – Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro.
cgretired show me a government office that is responsible for anything and only then will I agree with you.
Like I have said before, Congress needs to pass national laws, require proof of citizenship when registering to vote . Also to present a current photo ID and finger print before voting. Write, call, fax, your Congress members till they get the laws passed. There are no good reason not to get this passed NOW.
Wow, and the Dems are worried about Russia!!
They aren’t worried about illegals – they all vote democrat. Ask Obama who encouraged them to vote – literally.
Isn’t a birth certificate still required when applying for a drivers license? If so, then doesn’t the employee at the DMV see this before asking a person about registering to vote at DMV?
I don’t have the official report at hand; however, I distinctly remember reading a legitimate source stating in writing that Mexifornia had just at 802,000 illegal aliens on their rolls registered to vote during the last presidential election. That’s just who they knew about! Can you just imagine … that if we had a truly accurate count minus the illegal voting that has been routine in this country for over a decade–what the TRUE numbers would show about President Trump’s victory?! Who knows what a REAL margin of victory we had?!?!
Democrats are the most corrupt people in the USA. Vote without a picture ID, people voting 12 times and in different states. Yes it is a joke. Crime does pay, look at the wealth of our Democratic politicians. It will take more than God to save our country!
Do the math, Allegany county population = ~72,000 & ~180 illegal voters turned themselves in when stronger voter ID law passed. Now extrapolate that to all 3140 counties with an average population of ~100,000, that = potentially ~900,000 illegal voters, not counting those who don’t turn themselves in when stronger voter ID laws are instituted. Alternatively, Pennsylvania claims it has at least 100,000 illegal voters registered. It all 50 states have an average number of illegal voters to that of Pennsylvania, that = > 5,000,000 illegal voters.
In reality, just the 10 Democrat bastions of LA, San Fran, Seattle, Tacoma, Chicago, E St. Louis, Houston, Dallas, Detroit & NYC are capable of producing at least 1,000,000 fraudulent votes in national elections, but on average, only ~ 100,000 votes for each state, which isn’t enough to swing the state in the electoral college
Thank God for the electoral college or we would all have to listen to the droning on of mainstream media talking heads & late night comedians singing the praises of President Clinton as she enriched herself by selling America to foreign oligarchs.
And the Democraps keep telling us there is no voter fraud. And won’t permit an investigation so its scope can be discovered. Those who chastised Trump for complaining about non-citizens voting should be slapped about the head and face before being kicked out of office.
hunterforlife said exactly what I was thinking. Extrapolate the averages across the country and it comes out to 5 million. Two million more than Pres. Trump was ridiculed for talking about. This is what happens when you have Dems trying to steal elections by including illegal voters, that they constantly belittle the president for talking about.
Every time a LYING Commucrat claims there is “no evidence” of voter fraud, they need to be shown a picture of Abdel. We ALL know this is happening in “Sanctuary states” all over, and yet the LYING Commucrats continue to LIE about it. (Big surprise. They lie about everything ELSE–why WOULDN’T they lie about THIS?) Especially since they’ve gone so far off the Loony Left deep end that NOBODY with any sense will vote for them, and the ONLY way they can win an election is to STEAL it through voter and election fraud!
This is how Obama got 2 terms as President. We lived in PA in 2012, saw buses full of people we never saw before crowding the polling places, waited in line over an hour to vote in Monroe County!
Then in 2014 we moved to Florida, and learned in 2012 St Lucie county had over 100,000 more voters than citizens! Corrupt, you think?