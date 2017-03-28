Alien Crime: Zimbabwean National to Face Charges for 16 Bank Robberies

The so-called “Incognito Bandit” suspect — a Zimbabwean national who was arrested in Virginia last week — is set to be shipped to Massachusetts, where he could face charges for 16 Bay State bank robberies, according to court documents.

Albert Taderera, 36, of Brighton will be brought to Massachusetts in the custody of U.S. Marshals, according to documents filed after his initial appearance in Virginia yesterday. It is unclear when he will arrive in the Bay State, but federal law requires that he be delivered “without unnecessary delay.”

Taderera was arrested Friday night at Dulles International Airport while attempting to board a flight to South Africa, federal officials said. He agreed to detention yesterday, and the U.S. Marshals immediately took him into custody, according to court records.

Taderera is accused of demanding cash while brandishing a semi-automatic gun during a September 2015 Woburn bank robbery.

Authorities say the Incognito Bandit was seen on surveillance video wearing a dark hoodie pulled over his head, a mask, sunglasses, gloves, dark pants and socks that covered his shoes.

During a separate robbery in Wayland, he took off with more than $8,000, court records state.

During the course of its investigation, the FBI increased its cash reward for information leading to his identification from $10,000 to $20,000.

Between February 2015 and March 2017, 16 banks were robbed in the Metro West and Greater Boston area by a robber disguised in a dark hooded sweatshirt with a dark facemask and sunglasses, according to court documents. In most of the robberies, the suspect was holding a black semi-automatic handgun, authorities say.

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]