Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s socialism makes her enemy of America

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America — a socialist — and she just won a congressional primary in New York City.

What a face slap to America.

What an affront to all the Founding Fathers forged.

Ocasio-Cortez is by socialist nature an enemy of the American way of life.

How would this woman, should she win in the general election, seriously take the oath of office? Socialism and the Constitution have nothing in common; the one cannot exist with the other.

Yes, Congress is now filled with other Democratic Socialists, either in name or in ideology. They caucus as the congressional progressives, a far-left group with around 70 members. And yes, Democrats as a party far too often these days tout what is basically a socialist style of governing; they just don’t call it that.

And yes, Bernie Sanders, a self-declared socialist who hid behind an independent label, did just run for president — and won over so many youthful converts in the process that he gave Hillary Clinton a near heart attack, figuratively speaking, that is.

They’re all enemies of America, too.

But Ocasio-Cortez actually pays dues to the DSA.

“Ocasio-Cortez [if elected] will become the only current member of Congress who is a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America,” TelesurTV.net noted.

America — real America — spits on those dues.

So how did she win this upset over her Democratic contender, Rep. Joseph Crowley?

Socialists rise through the ranks of the political world by selling promises of easy living — by basically sucking up to the lowest denominator of human kind and tossing out the victim card whenever and wherever possible. They do this for control, to grab power.

This woman, Ocasio-Cortez, wants to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She wants to implement a federally imposed $15 per hour minimum wage. She wants to ban assault weapons — as the Democrats define assault weapons, of course. But more than all that: She wants to tear down all that this country represents, all that makes this country great, all that’s been in this nation’s DNA since its founding.

What is that DNA?

Only this — which is everything: The fact that in this country, individual rights come from God, not government. Socialists don’t recognize God as the bestower of rights and freedoms. Socialists only recognize themselves — themselves and their chosen cronies — as the granters and gifters and grand bestowers of all that’s good, all that’s fair, all that’s just.

She doesn’t say that — not in so many words.

Ocasio-Cortez presents herself as if she’s all about the little guy, all for the good of the people, all against the Big Bad Wolves of corporate control and government corruption. But you can’t be a socialist and a real American at the same time.

The two aren’t compatible.

A socialist may be American by birth. A socialist may become an American by passing a citizenship test.

But a socialist can never, ever be taken for a real American.

To put it bluntly: Socialism is a rot that must be destroyed; socialists, by nature, are enemies of the American people. And that goes for Bernie Sanders, the entire membership of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and now, the latest player in this sadly growing socialist field, Ocasio-Cortez.

