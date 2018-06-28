Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s socialism makes her enemy of America

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America — a socialist — and she just won a congressional primary in New York City.
What a face slap to America.
What an affront to all the Founding Fathers forged.
Ocasio-Cortez is by socialist nature an enemy of the American way of life.
How would this woman, should she win in the general election, seriously take the oath of office? Socialism and the Constitution have nothing in common; the one cannot exist with the other.
Yes, Congress is now filled with other Democratic Socialists, either in name or in ideology. They caucus as the congressional progressives, a far-left group with around 70 members. And yes, Democrats as a party far too often these days tout what is basically a socialist style of governing; they just don’t call it that.
And yes, Bernie Sanders, a self-declared socialist who hid behind an independent label, did just run for president — and won over so many youthful converts in the process that he gave Hillary Clinton a near heart attack, figuratively speaking, that is.
They’re all enemies of America, too.
But Ocasio-Cortez actually pays dues to the DSA.
“Ocasio-Cortez [if elected] will become the only current member of Congress who is a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America,” TelesurTV.net noted.
America — real America — spits on those dues.
So how did she win this upset over her Democratic contender, Rep. Joseph Crowley?
Socialists rise through the ranks of the political world by selling promises of easy living — by basically sucking up to the lowest denominator of human kind and tossing out the victim card whenever and wherever possible. They do this for control, to grab power.
This woman, Ocasio-Cortez, wants to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She wants to implement a federally imposed $15 per hour minimum wage. She wants to ban assault weapons — as the Democrats define assault weapons, of course. But more than all that: She wants to tear down all that this country represents, all that makes this country great, all that’s been in this nation’s DNA since its founding.
What is that DNA?
Only this — which is everything: The fact that in this country, individual rights come from God, not government. Socialists don’t recognize God as the bestower of rights and freedoms. Socialists only recognize themselves — themselves and their chosen cronies — as the granters and gifters and grand bestowers of all that’s good, all that’s fair, all that’s just.
She doesn’t say that — not in so many words.
Ocasio-Cortez presents herself as if she’s all about the little guy, all for the good of the people, all against the Big Bad Wolves of corporate control and government corruption. But you can’t be a socialist and a real American at the same time.
The two aren’t compatible.
A socialist may be American by birth. A socialist may become an American by passing a citizenship test.
But a socialist can never, ever be taken for a real American.
To put it bluntly: Socialism is a rot that must be destroyed; socialists, by nature, are enemies of the American people. And that goes for Bernie Sanders, the entire membership of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and now, the latest player in this sadly growing socialist field, Ocasio-Cortez.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Excellent! This gives the republican candidate a good shot at winning the seat, and just serves to further illustrate, to mainstream America, how neo-Marxists are taking over the democrat party.
This shows one how stupid the voters are, supporting in essence, a communist!
Well, it IS New york we are on about. IMO the second most insanely liberal and thus stupid area of voters in the country!
“What a face slap to America.” This is hardly unexpected, especially in that democrat/progressive/socialist state of NY! Remember, millions of “mindless” ‘Americans’ supported, and voted for, a convicted out of her own mouth Criminal in Clinton, and an avowed Socialist/Communist in Sanders. Want scary, that’s scary! Our esteemed, vaunted, (un)educated, electorate has been so dumbed down by our LOST education system that these people continue to believe that Socialism works – although, anybody capable of reading “History” would know that system has FAILED everywhere it has been attempted!!
I channel-flip, and this morning watched MSNBC “news anchors” spend nearly a half hour explaining how the Democratic Socialists of America aren’t really socialists but rather these good people that want wealth redistributed to all. This would be hilarious … except, thanks to 40 years of indoctrination, from K through grad school, many young Americans believe that socialism is good and capitalism is what’s wrong with the world. Scarey ….
AND Till we turn that around, by exiling those liberal indoctrinators from our education system, THINGS IMO will get worse. As more and more school age kids, being brainwashed into this agenda, become VOTERS…
“Democratic Socialists of America aren’t really socialists but rather these good people that want wealth redistributed to all”
The very definition of socialism.
Libs have proven over and over that they have no idea how money works, and should therefore never be allowed anywhere near the money.
First off, wealth isn’t distributed. It’s amassed.
Amassing wealth is the basis of capitalism, which is the most powerful economic force in history for bringing people out of poverty.
Distributing wealth is the basis of socialism, which doesn’t work. It may sometimes appear to work but no. It’s a super powerful force for destroying wealth, as seen in Venezuela, Russia, Eastern Europe, North Korea, Detroit, and now California.
I see a bit of a conundrum.
The author is clear about what is in this countries DNA, and that is “individual rights come from God”. Trump won because of the religious right. A county clerk decides to not issue marriage licenses for religious reasons and gets praised by leading republicans. Religion is becoming closely linked to the party of smaller government.
The problem I see is that more Americans are becoming non-religious so the conservative message is getting lost. People tend to focus on there pre-conceived biases. So instead of focusing on limited government argument, you have also dragged religion into the argument.
Plus a lot of people, are agnostic BUT STILL conservative, and consistently bashing the bible around, turns us off..
Our DNA as a country does come from God. This country was founded by Godly people who wanted freedom to worship God apart from they way King George thought they should. It was also founded on the principle that every American is endowed with inalienable rights given by God. The Constitution is a document protecting our rights which are given by God. Not really too hard to understand that “religion” and the protection of God are two very different things.
My point is more about the math. More non-believers leads to a smaller pool of potential conservatives. A non-religious person will take those comments in a different way. It will take the conversation in a different direction. You will then be defending God instead of capitalism.
DrGadget’s comment is to the point without any chance of being sidetracked.
I consider Socialism, like Communism and Nazism to be “predatory” ideologies; they target the uneducated, the uninformed, and the naïve . They’re a cancer that deserves to be eradicated.