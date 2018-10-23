Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likens climate change to Nazi fight

Today’s fight against climate change is yesterday’s fight against the Nazis — at least, that’s how socialist legislative wanna-be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez puts it.

This is what the Democrats are bringing to the table for the midterms, a House candidate who ties climate change to evil murderers in a potatoes, potahtoes kind of way?

Good luck with that, Dems.

Here’s what she said, Breitbart reported: “So when we talk about existential threats, the last time we had a really major existential threat in this country was around World War II. And so we’ve been here before, so we have a blueprint of doing this before. None of these things are new ideas. What we have is an existential threat in the context of war. We had a direct existential threat with another nation — this time it was Nazi Germany.”

So the takeaway from her dopey remarks is — what, trot out the firearms and tanks against climate change deniers? Throw the government science doubting bums into the gas chamber?

No. But since it’s not, why use the Nazi analogy?

Ocasio-Cortez suggests this: “[W]hat we did [in WWII] is that we chose to mobilize our entire economy, industrialize our entire economy, and we put hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people to work defending our shores and defending this country. We have to do the same thing if we’re going to get us to 100 percent renewable energy. And that’s just the truth of it.”

Somebody tell this lady that climate change policy is not a war. It’s a political agenda. Likening it to the war on Nazis makes the likener look the fool.

“It may seem very radical,” she admitted. “But the fact of the matter is we’re dealing with a radical truth and a radical reality and the more that we choose to ignore it the worse we are doing for our children and our grandchildren and frankly ourselves.”

Of course, by “we,” Ocasio-Cortez means “thee.” And bingo. That’s the problem with all these climate change policy screamers: they want the change to come from the government by way of force, with carefully crafted, oh-so-unstated exemptions for themselves forged into the regulations. After all, politicians need their cars and planes to carry them to the masses more than the masses need to say, drive them to work, right?

Hypocrites.

If Ocasio-Cortez truly believes climate change deserves as important a fight as Americans put up during World War Two, then she ought to put her money where her mouth is and lead by example.

She should give up her cars, her airplane rides, her manufactured clothing, her electric heat and coal-fired power, the stove in her home, the piped plumbing into her house — all these manmade environmental hazards that contribute to pollution, pump up greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, disturb the natural settings of land and water and so forth and so on. She should do it now, at the same time she’s telling the rest of the people of the country to do it.

She should cut back on her own footprints first.

It’s called leading by example. That’s how the best generals do it, right?

If it’s war Ocasio-Cortez wants, and if the enemy is climate change, let her show the way. Let her go as green as can be first.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

