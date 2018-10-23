Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likens climate change to Nazi fight

Today’s fight against climate change is yesterday’s fight against the Nazis — at least, that’s how socialist legislative wanna-be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez puts it.
This is what the Democrats are bringing to the table for the midterms, a House candidate who ties climate change to evil murderers in a potatoes, potahtoes kind of way?
Good luck with that, Dems.
Here’s what she said, Breitbart reported: “So when we talk about existential threats, the last time we had a really major existential threat in this country was around World War II. And so we’ve been here before, so we have a blueprint of doing this before. None of these things are new ideas. What we have is an existential threat in the context of war. We had a direct existential threat with another nation — this time it was Nazi Germany.”
So the takeaway from her dopey remarks is — what, trot out the firearms and tanks against climate change deniers? Throw the government science doubting bums into the gas chamber?
No. But since it’s not, why use the Nazi analogy?
Ocasio-Cortez suggests this: “[W]hat we did [in WWII] is that we chose to mobilize our entire economy, industrialize our entire economy, and we put hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people to work defending our shores and defending this country. We have to do the same thing if we’re going to get us to 100 percent renewable energy. And that’s just the truth of it.”
Somebody tell this lady that climate change policy is not a war. It’s a political agenda. Likening it to the war on Nazis makes the likener look the fool.
“It may seem very radical,” she admitted. “But the fact of the matter is we’re dealing with a radical truth and a radical reality and the more that we choose to ignore it the worse we are doing for our children and our grandchildren and frankly ourselves.”
Of course, by “we,” Ocasio-Cortez means “thee.” And bingo. That’s the problem with all these climate change policy screamers: they want the change to come from the government by way of force, with carefully crafted, oh-so-unstated exemptions for themselves forged into the regulations. After all, politicians need their cars and planes to carry them to the masses more than the masses need to say, drive them to work, right?
Hypocrites.
If Ocasio-Cortez truly believes climate change deserves as important a fight as Americans put up during World War Two, then she ought to put her money where her mouth is and lead by example.
She should give up her cars, her airplane rides, her manufactured clothing, her electric heat and coal-fired power, the stove in her home, the piped plumbing into her house — all these manmade environmental hazards that contribute to pollution, pump up greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, disturb the natural settings of land and water and so forth and so on. She should do it now, at the same time she’s telling the rest of the people of the country to do it.
She should cut back on her own footprints first.
It’s called leading by example. That’s how the best generals do it, right?
If it’s war Ocasio-Cortez wants, and if the enemy is climate change, let her show the way. Let her go as green as can be first.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
If she is speaking about the political climate of Brown skirts and Brown shirts released by her party upon the innocence of an unsuspecting, but beginning to wise up American public, her argument might make sense. NAZI stands for National SOCIALIST workers Party, similar in tactics to the American National SOCIALIST party that disguises themselves today as Democrats. First SOCIALIST Hitler offered the Germans free healthcare, then sent off the mentally challenged to ovens. He then took away the private guns of the German citizens, and unleashed a war upon the world that cost Germany 10.1 million lives and many more Russian, French, English and Americans. It is the complete lack of true historical knowledge and diminished brain matter formed by our socialist dominated Liberal education system that should be of the utmost concern to a nation soon to be run by idiots where our workable American Democracy is to turned into an chaotic American idiocracy. When you see the caliber of ditto brained humans poised to take over the HOUSE of THE PEOPLE, it makes one cringe what awaits this nation.
Yep, the Commie has spoken…….
You have to wonder if she really is that stupid, or if she is putting on an act to appeal to her brainless constituency. I tend to believe she really is that stupid.
Okay, General Cortez, round up your army of Jack-booted liberal left socialist zealots and go marching into all the countries that want a militant takeover of their nations in order to forcefully impose your bug-eyed no carbon energy policies on them that will likely keep them in total misery and in the dark without electricity till the world dies of natural causes, not man made ones, anyway.
America is far ahead of other populous nations in reducing pollution, providing clean water and air and developing cleaner energy and we did it on our own.
Time for rest of world to do same or not since we are not the boss of them and you and your militant liberal left wannabe tyrants are not the boss of Americans.
If Obama had an illegitimate child…under what rock did she crawl out of?
My father came to this country to escape a country where Nazism and Communism were threats. Climate change is NOTHING like those threats, NOTHING!
What an absolute, utterly clueless twit! The radical reality is that you are radically brain dead!
Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the darling of the left-leaning mainstream media, has trotted out the climate change straw man and invoked the specter of Nazism in a desperate attempt to galvanize her supporters and distract us from her lack of an effective platform to address the concerns of the majority of American voters. Ocasio-Cortez realizes that fear can be a powerful motivator but fear is not part of the American spirit. As President Harry S. Truman wisely observed: ” America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand”.
Well first, I want to thank her that she did not denounce WWII as a fake war that did not happen.
But, “Climate Change”, do you realize how many times now that they have had to change the “DOOM & GLOOM” Climate Fallout Date? Because their computer models were always WRONG!?
I’m sorry – but you can only cry “THE SKY IS FALLING!!!” a couple of times before we realize … we were being taken for a long ride.
ACO – is a fruitcake, but sadly I see it’s between her or Pappa’s … I’m not sure who is the lease of the two evils???
So where does she stand on nuclear power? If you insist on eliminating CO2, nothing else will work. She probably also drank the Kool Ade from Greenpeace, Sierra Club, Friends of the Earth… that nuclear power isn’t safe, that we don’t know what to do with waste, that it’s too expensive, and that it leads to weapons proliferation. All opposite from the truth.
How did this woman get a college degree? She’s so off-the-wall it’s scary!