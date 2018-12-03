Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reports from the abyss

Who knew a freshperson congressperson could so shake the foundations of the republic, and rattle the world beyond. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won a seat in the Bronx last month, sees her victory as “a watershed moment in world history akin to landing on the moon.”

She said Friday that the United States is “at the brink, at the cusp of an abyss” that requires citizens of a special kind of mettle. Such an elite group exists, she says, and she and other newly elected Democrats are it.

“This is not just about a Green New Deal, this is about a new deal for the United States of America. Because in every moment where our country has reached the depths of darkness, in every moment, when we were at the brink, at the cusp of an abyss, and we did not know if we could be capable of saving ourselves, we have.

“We’ve done what we thought was impossible. We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country. We dug deep and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won an election this year. That’s what so many of us did.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (5 votes cast)