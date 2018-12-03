Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reports from the abyss

Who knew a freshperson congressperson could so shake the foundations of the republic, and rattle the world beyond. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won a seat in the Bronx last month, sees her victory as “a watershed moment in world history akin to landing on the moon.”
She said Friday that the United States is “at the brink, at the cusp of an abyss” that requires citizens of a special kind of mettle. Such an elite group exists, she says, and she and other newly elected Democrats are it.
“This is not just about a Green New Deal, this is about a new deal for the United States of America. Because in every moment where our country has reached the depths of darkness, in every moment, when we were at the brink, at the cusp of an abyss, and we did not know if we could be capable of saving ourselves, we have.
“We’ve done what we thought was impossible. We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country. We dug deep and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won an election this year. That’s what so many of us did.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I think the abyss is the vacant space between her ears
Which is just like what 90% of all other liberals suffer from..
AND THE abyss we just got saved from, was the one TRUMP SAVED us from. The one Hillary would have kept dragging us into.
Got just what it takes to be new speaker of the house…..
From her quotes the other day, and now these, I see that she’s upgraded the level of the person ( people ? ) who write her stuff for her.
The various references to historical events & accomplishments were beyond her ability, just a couple of short weeks ago.
Ocasio-Cortez does not report from the Abyss, she comes from the abyss. If our country has reached the bottom of the abyss it is she and her party that have brought us there, their safe zone. Saving themselves on their own time and talent is not what a socialist does. They save nothing on their own, only redistribute that earned by the life force and efforts of productive others. “We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country. We dug deep and we did it.”,,,,,,now wait a minute I thought Obama told us “You didn’t do that, The government did”?…they and Obama dug deep alright, deep into the deep pockets of the American productive to shock and electrify America into death by debt, in unnatural, uncivil rights, in uncivil political criminal behavior, and disenfranchised all productive people of profit in their mindless wealth redistribution. It was not her generation that sent Americans to the moon, but the one that grounded our shuttles, turned NASA into a political organization disguised as a scientific endeavor, and substituted/celebrated a drug induced Michael Jackson Moon-walk for the actual real thing. Were it not for the power of gerrymandering she would be a footnote on a speck of flypaper
Well, in a sense, she is right. She is, unquestionably, the DUMBEST in a SEA of DUMB Democrats who have been elected to and STILL INFEST the House of Representatives: Nancy “Queen of the Moonbats” Pelosi, Mad Maxine Waters, Shirley Jackson Lee, Al “Neanderthal” Green, Elijah Cummings, Frederica Wilson–just to name a few!
Methinks that is not exactly something to brag about!
She equates the 2018 Dem blue wave to the Moon Landing? Historically, the blue wave was a near statistical certainty, and the Dems did nothing to earn it. The Dems didn’t win the House. The GOP lost the House. Fact.
Had the GOP stood by its own principles and not spent all day whinging about Trump they would have retained the House. Balance the Budget. Fund the Wall. Really, what did the 2016 House actually accomplish?
Trump was single-handedly closing trade deals, bringing back jobs, and working wonders day-in and day-out. Where was Paul Ryan? Where was the House?
I’ll tell you where the House was. Trump was taking flak daily for every perceived attack on some snowflake’s feelings. He was constantly in the news cycle as the worst literal Hitler of all time. The cowards in the House didn’t want any of that heat. Instead they hid from the spotlight and distanced themselves from Trump as much as humanly possible.
Trump is a man’s man. The GOP geeks in the House are not. They waffled and whined until America voted them out of power. This is what happened.
And really, no big loss. Nearly all of the seats lost were those of never-Trumpers. Who needs them? They’re just taking up space and breathing my air.
It was clear after the 2016 elections, that Trump had the monopoly on a positive vision for the country. You either got on board the Trump Train or you defected like John McCain. The never-Trumpers showed their true colors.
And so did the American people. We’re the never-never-Trumpers. We never want to see those losers again.
This Commie has no soul.
She has no BRAIN, either, ConservativeSarge, so she is DOUBLY impaired!
Aren’t we glad we don’t have another arrogant White male in Congress? AOC thinks her election to provide more free stuff for her district is equivalent to the moon landing? Such humility! And she thinks the Pentagon “wasted $21 Trillion” over a ten-year period? Yeah, we need more economic genius like that (this 500-billion department hasn’t spent $18 Trillion in its entire history.
For some reason, Leftists have convinced us that color of skin, ethnicity, and membership in the Social-Democrat Party is all it takes to make good decisions. If that were the case, Boards of Directors all over the world would have fired the executives and put the janitorial staff in charge. AOC could not even keep her small business afloat, and now she wants to run the finances of the greatest nation in the world. Now there’s some arrogance for you!
As a fiscal conservative, I want to warn my ideological brothers and sisters against underestimating the threat this young socialist firebrand poses to capitalism. Although her understanding of economic policy is distorted by her socialist bias, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is intelligent, resourceful, charismatic, determined, energetic, and quite capable of rallying the radical Democrats to push the party even farther to the left. It is truly a shame that this young woman’s talents are focused on implementing policies that will damage our economic system instead of enhancing it.
Especially when you see just how many useless morons, colleges are cranking out, year after year..
I’d agree with all that you said, except the “intelligent” part, Ron Hood. I’m sorry, but this girl is DUMB. There is no kinder way to put it. EVERY time she opens her mouth, her ABYSMAL stupidity spills out for the entire world to witness! But then, apparently, “intelligence” is not something that is required for Democrats to succeed–I can cite any NUMBER of examples from the House of Representatives as proof of what I say!
The REASON she is a danger is that the Milennials and snowflakes who are drawn to this mentally-challenged Pied Piper are JUST as dumb and ill-educated as she is!
Let’s hope she is a flash in the pan. She will not do much in her first term, because she wants to be reelected for all the wrong reasons.
All of the scientists believed we could go to the moon, and the MSM only reported that there was a concern about the ability to do so. She says that socialism works, but she can not name a place where it works for the people of the country. The elite get goods and services, and the rest get subsistence, or less.
Why, hell, fredk, she not ONLY can’t tell you where it works, she can’t even tell you what it IS! She has that in common with the REST of the abysmally ignorant, history-challenged, ill-educated Millennials, who, when asked to define this “new” Democratic Socialism of which they speak so glowingly, while assuring rest of us that it is like, TOTALLY different from that bad OLD socialism, if you ask them to tell you what “socialism” is, you get one of two answers:
(a) A blank stare
(b) a vacuous “word salad” that says nothing and CERTAINLY doesn’t define what “socialism” is!
Who is this “we” she speaks of? Hate to break it to her, but all those accomplishments she mentions, are courtesy of the white males she and her ilk so despise.
Don’t we love our self!
” … in every moment where our country has reached the depths of darkness, in every moment, when we were at the brink, at the cusp of an abyss, and we did not know if we could be capable of saving ourselves, we have. …”
She’s factually correct – her words that I quoted represented our nation under 8 years of the Obama (criminal) organization. We saved ourselves by electing Donald Trump, instead of continuing on our descent with Hillary Clinton.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez – before your head gets too big, please remember that you won in a district of around 700,000 people with a vote count of around 16,000 votes. And your opponent only got around 12,000 votes. So your watershed victory was accomplished by getting less than 3% of the votes of a district that is comprised of 50% Hispanics.
If you want to read about a landslide, see Reagan vs. Mondale in the 1984 presidential election. Mondale, a fellow Democrat of yours, won his home state and the District of Columbia. Reagan won the other 49 states.
Stay in your lane ..