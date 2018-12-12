Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan call for ‘Green New Deal’

Two key liberal leaders on Tuesday signed onto Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call for a “Green New Deal” in the new Congress next year, as progressive activists warned that Democrats will pay an electoral price among young voters if they don’t get behind the plan.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said climate change has emerged as a must-fight issue for Democrats and the Green Deal is one way of advancing that agenda.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s plan would have the House create a special committee tasked with guiding the anti-global warming project, which includes the goal of shifting 100 percent of U.S. power demands onto renewable sources within a decade. Renewables, including solar and wind, fueled 17 percent of U.S. power production in 2017, according to the Energy Information Administration.
“There are so many champions here of taking on climate change,” Ms. Jayapal said at the Capitol. “So many of us have introduced bills and feel the urgency around it, and we want to help move this forward, and this urgency from the young people is amazing.”
Incoming House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, of Massachusetts, enthused activists who confronted him Monday by backing their cause.
“I am committed to the select committee,” he told them. “I want to make sure that it happens.”
All told, 31 Democrats have signed onto the plan to establish what would be known as the Select Committee for a Green New Deal. It borrows its name from the sweeping overhauls and work projects that President Franklin D. Roosevelt deployed in response to the Great Depression.
The plan envisions a 10-year push to overhaul the nation’s power grid to make it more efficient.
Homes and offices would see more solar panels, electric vehicles would hit the roads, and communities would invest in local agriculture to reduce greenhouse gases.
It also seeks to make green energy services and know-how a major U.S. export, so other countries can transition to cleaner sources.
The committee would have nine Democrats and six Republican appointees.
The issue of climate change took on new urgency in the wake of an October report from the U.N. that said greenhouse-gas emissions must decrease by 40 percent to 50 percent by 2030 to stave off catastrophic effects of climate change.
Activists seeking to drive the issue have staged sit-ins at Democratic leaders’ offices on Capitol Hill. Monday’s protests resulted in about 140 arrests.
Activists moved their protests to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s offices in San Francisco on Tuesday.
The Democratic leader, who is poised to become House speaker, supports reviving the climate change panel she launched as speaker about a decade ago, before the GOP disbanded it in 2011. As new members transition in, she wants to have caucus-wide discussions about the “appropriate way forward,” said spokeswoman Taylor Griffin.
“Addressing climate change remains a top priority for Speaker-designate Pelosi,” she said.
Yet liberal activists want a bolder commitment this time around, namely a mandate to transform the economy through a Green New Deal instead of just calling attention to climate change.
“It’s now time to move on from investigating and reporting to action,” a draft amendment to House rules says.
Activists say any White House candidate who ignores their plea for sweeping changes will be sorry.
“Any politicians, especially 2020 presidential contenders, who want to be taken seriously by our generation need to show they have the courage to stand up to the fossil fuel billionaires who bankroll Congress, and back the Green New Deal,” said Varshini Prakash, co-founder of the Sunrise Movement.
While House Democrats figure out how to push new legislation when they seize the majority, any effort is sure to run into a wall of opposition from Republicans who say the plans will cost trillions of dollars, without guaranteed results.
“This thing is so absurd it’s not going to go anywhere. There’s a reason they don’t talk about the cost of something like this,” said Sen. James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican who once threw a snowball on the Senate floor to dispute human-made climate change.
Activists acknowledged the opposition and said their goal is to have a plan ready to go when a new Congress convenes in 2021 — one they hope will be more sympathetic to their mission.
Democrats of all stripes appear to agree that aggressive action is needed, though they’re still discussing the division of labor and timelines for slashing emissions or other goals, before Congress settles on a rules package that would establish a new panel.
Rep. Frank Pallone, the incoming Energy and Commerce Committee chairman, has tried to head off activists’ plans by promising his own panel will take bold steps on its own.
“The ideal of getting to a carbon-free America is certainly something I agree on,” he said. “How long it takes to do that, how we would get there and the details of the legislation, all that has to be worked out. But the idea is a good one.”
Ms. Jayapal said organizers of the effort recently made tweaks to try to accommodate Mr. Pallone and others. Whatever plan the select committee devises will still need to refer the policies to existing committees to pass them.
WHY does this person ALWAYS look as if sitting on a tack?
Who bug eyes?
Why are others joining with and all not knowing a thing about solar and windmills, both of which are problematical – solar is causing more heat!, and windmills do not have ROI because if no wind they don’t work and they are killing many important birds/bats, etc. Communists no matter whether they call themselves democrats or progressives are so mentally disturbed and can’t even tell daylight from night lights. These newbies will actually cause the DNC to truly die but in the interim will have a big fight on their hands with Pelosi, the boss, and others such as Schumer, etc. They are so naive and ill educated just like those who voted for them. Green? Get real!
“Sit DOWN, rookies!” I hate being lectured to by complete fools.
If they wanna go green, let them. I SAY TURN IN all their cars, planes, cell phones, tvs etc and go live in tents in the woods…
And no showers or bathtubs because of water is diminishing as well, no fine clothes as fabrics can’t be found that are made by grass except in Hawaii, and sewing by hand went out of style when the sewing machine came into existence, so will you look good in green grass clothing, staying warm in winter? Will you cook outside on wood, which is also a no no to you, because no electricity which is made by fossil fuels you don’t like, what about washing machines and irons, and Lord forgive foam in mattresses! Good grief and they are results of the DNC owning the educational systems for some 6 1/2 decades teaching nothing of value but plenty of brainwashing. By the way, I get the feeling someone is financing their stupidity and could be our usual Soros or some other globalists or some idiots in NY. Which ever do they really expect to get good results from these airheads?
And what happens to all the workers in the non green energy fields? Oh in Cortez the comedians words, just pay them!
California is the EnvironMENTAL canary in the American political coal mine. They the Democrats promised cleaner air if you voted them in and only delivered burned out homes and massive smoke clouds of carbon inhalation, right after they first taxed you to death. When you work in the Democrat coal mine, they ignore YOU, their unconscious mind-indoctrinated passing out canary, as you and your employment pass out from the fumes of their incompetence and failure. Come Xmas it is only coal you get in your “Shut the government down” stocking.
How will they handle the long haul trucking companies? One hundred miles at a time?
How will they handle diesel-electric locomotives? One hundred miles at a time?
How will they handle airliners? One hundred miles at a time?
How will they handle the trucks, trains, automobiles, and airliners that cross our borders?
What about ‘how will they handle their private jets’??
“Democrats of all stripes appear to agree that aggressive action is needed….”
Mostly Democrats who “deserve” stripes. Don’t forget the ones in orange pantsuits.
I dislike Socialist, immigrant, Black/white, hispanic, Muslim Jews from the Bronx. Or was it Brooklyn this month?
Max, must be the water and/or filth in NYC and other parts of the state. Nothing matters due to colors, the type of jews that we in the MidWest could never stand as get rich and stupid and hate our Republic, muslims, well we all know they are for killing us off so nothing new there either. There are some rational areas in the state, but the larger areas are full of the most braindead citizens you can imagine, and since she is from the rich WestChester, for sure they have no clues about real life and reality in any format.
You can bet that anything she is pushing is just the easiest way she could find to make some waves. She, and the other sponsores of their Green Deal are blind to the environmental issues that really should be getting attention.
Hey Green Deal activists-Islands and coastal cities are taking barges of their garbage out to sea and just dumping it, and pocketing the money they got for properly disposing of it. Now we have huge islands of plastic garbage circulating in the oceans, killing off the ocean life that our lives depend on. When is the UN going to do something about it!!!
The activists will be dealing out everyone else’s hard-earned green for their pet projects which in the long run will be cost-ineffective and benefit no ones except the Al Gore types who only preach but never practice!