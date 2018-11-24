Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks Sarah Palin for ‘bringing out the big guns’ in civics tweet

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took Sarah Palin to task on Twitter this week after the former Alaska governor mocked the newly elected Democrat for flubbing a statement about the “three chambers of government.”
Mrs. Palin, who ran unsuccessfully for vice president alongside the late Sen. John McCain in 2008, tweeted a dig at Ms. Ocasio-Cortez on Monday that read, “YIKES: Ocasio-Cortez Fumbles Basic Civics TWICE In 1 Statement.”
The tweet linked to a post on Mrs. Palin’s website that quoted Ms. Ocasio-Cortez from one of her Instagram videos, in which she claimed incorrectly that the “three chambers of government” include “the presidency, the Senate and the House.”
Mrs. Palin’s tweet pointing out Ms. Ocasio-Cortez ‘s mistake was heavily “ratioed” by angry commenters on Twitter who pointed out her infamous gaffes on the 2008 campaign trail.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Mrs. Palin on Tuesday, mocking the former governor for “bringing out the big guns” before she’s even sworn in as congresswoman.
Now that’s *TWO* fallen GOP Vice Pres candidates going after a freshman Congresswoman that’s not even sworn in yet. Isn’t it a little early to be bringing out the big guns? Especially when they look like the FWD:RE:FWD:WATCH THIS grandpa emails from the ‘08 election they lost https://t.co/TijjLgJ0MI
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 20, 2018
For those asking who’s the other one: Lieberman (😂)
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 20, 2018
For those who need their jokes explained to them: surprise! This tweet thread is humorous! The 😂 emoji in the original tweet signals that humor is indicated in the statement. :)(You know, because Lieberman killed the public option for healthcare and endorses Republicans)
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 21, 2018
Mrs. Palin has issued no public response to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.
Since liberals snapped off the Judicial Branch of government from the American Tree of government, having killed it in social disease, Ocasional-Cortex may have been more right had she stated only two branches of government left for socialist conquest. Having conquered/neutered the courts, all they see left before them is the Presidency, House and Senate.
Cortex definition is – the outer or SUPERFICIAL part of an organ or bodily structure (such as the kidney, adrenal gland, or cerebellum or a bone); especially : cerebral cortex
She seems to not know about branches at all. She thinks they are chambers
“If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress. Rather, all three chambers of government, the presidency, the Senate and the House …. ” – Ocasio-Cortez
Which shows an appalling lack of knowledge about the fundamentals of the very government she will swear to support and defend. Which apparently will be a lie
We require people to have more knowledge about how to operate their car than to run our government
“We require people to have more knowledge about how to operate their car than to run our government”
That would be nice.
What type or morons elected this ignoramus to serve? She needs to go back to school and take Civics and American Government as it appears she has not idea of either.
That is why imo there needs to be a PROPER civics and constitution test for EVERYONE running for office..
” …. going after a freshman Congresswoman that’s not even sworn in yet.”
How will it be possible to be sworn in to support and defend the Constitution of the United States when you don’t have a clue what is in it?
This is why people fall for socialism you don’t need to know how it works because it can’t, but this one does but not with ignorant people
So true. IF ONE knows not what X is, how can anyone ever trust someone’s oath to uphold and defend it?
Ocasio-Cortez has asked for every reply she has received. This will be her pattern and her ignorant or maybe it is STUPID behavior will continue and so will all replies -to her ignorance.
Well, she can fire off all the cutesy, smart-a$$ Tweets she wants, but the fact is, this girl is EPICALLY DUMB, and shows it every time she opens her mouth and stupidity and ignorance about j ust about EVERYTHING spills out. She had better get used to being mocked, because she gives us SO much material to work with!
Take a good look people! This is what the schools are turning out. If something isn’t done fast, it’s too bad for all of us.
Dumbassio-Cortez be sportin’ glasses now? Good move. It makes her *appear* to have an IQ of 80 now!
I only see a picture of Sarah Palin accompanying this story. She’s the one wearing the glasses. However, I have seen a picture of Ocasio-Cortez wearing glasses, and I think “IQ of 80” is giving her WAY too much credit!
Palin is so far above Cortez. We’ve gotten another piece of valuable information. Cortez will most likely spend her congressional career (and the rest of her life) weaseling out of responsibility.
.
In this case, she’s been an attention wh0re shooting off her mouth about all sorts of things. A normal person would hold back somewhat until they got the lay of the land. She’s already been elected; there’s no reason for additional campaigning. And for her to not know what the three *branches* of government are is an indictment on her constituents and education.
.
At any rate, watch for her to try to get a pass any time she makes a mistake. She will never accept responsibility for anything.
Attilia, when have liberals EVER accepted responsibility for any mistakes they do?
Occassional-Vortex hasn’t seen anything yet. Sarah Palin took a whole boatload of cr*p from the Democrats and remained graceful and lovely.
Look for a career of being buried by the media. Fingers in their ears: “La-la-la-la-la!”
Almost as cool as Obumtard’s “57” states. All these damn liberals must have failed their civics classes.
They were never taught civics.