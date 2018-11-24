Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks Sarah Palin for ‘bringing out the big guns’ in civics tweet

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took Sarah Palin to task on Twitter this week after the former Alaska governor mocked the newly elected Democrat for flubbing a statement about the “three chambers of government.”

Mrs. Palin, who ran unsuccessfully for vice president alongside the late Sen. John McCain in 2008, tweeted a dig at Ms. Ocasio-Cortez on Monday that read, “YIKES: Ocasio-Cortez Fumbles Basic Civics TWICE In 1 Statement.”

The tweet linked to a post on Mrs. Palin’s website that quoted Ms. Ocasio-Cortez from one of her Instagram videos, in which she claimed incorrectly that the “three chambers of government” include “the presidency, the Senate and the House.”

Mrs. Palin’s tweet pointing out Ms. Ocasio-Cortez ‘s mistake was heavily “ratioed” by angry commenters on Twitter who pointed out her infamous gaffes on the 2008 campaign trail.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Mrs. Palin on Tuesday, mocking the former governor for “bringing out the big guns” before she’s even sworn in as congresswoman.

Now that’s *TWO* fallen GOP Vice Pres candidates going after a freshman Congresswoman that’s not even sworn in yet. Isn’t it a little early to be bringing out the big guns? Especially when they look like the FWD:RE:FWD:WATCH THIS grandpa emails from the ‘08 election they lost https://t.co/TijjLgJ0MI

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 20, 2018

For those asking who’s the other one: Lieberman (😂)

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 20, 2018

For those who need their jokes explained to them: surprise! This tweet thread is humorous! The 😂 emoji in the original tweet signals that humor is indicated in the statement. :)(You know, because Lieberman killed the public option for healthcare and endorses Republicans)

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 21, 2018

Mrs. Palin has issued no public response to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.

