Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meltdown after worst week ever? Border chaos as DHS secretary resigns

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a really bad week, and her responses show that she doesn’t get it at all. From pandering to a black audience to inflammatory statements about what’s going on at the border to not understanding basic economics, AOC hit all the bases. Plus, there’s chaos at the border as migrants continue to push an overloaded system, and the secretary of Homeland Security suddenly submits her resignation. All that and more.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a terrible week! She does just fine when she is calling people names and saying conservatives are immoral, but she has a very hard time when things are thrown back at her.

Does she really expect to be taken seriously? She was slammed for botching the Amazon deal, but she keeps right on talking about it. She obviously pandered at Al Sharpton’s event, and then tried to cover it up by saying that’s her REAL accent. Then, she stepped over the line by blasting the existing border policy with inflammatory and wrong rhetoric. Check it out…

Also, there is chaos at the border, and Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen is out. She resigned on Sunday, effective immediately. Check out today’s show for all the details.

