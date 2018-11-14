Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins environmental activists protesting Nancy Pelosi

They’ve got a woman on the inside.
Soon-to-be Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined about 200 environmental activists Tuesday as they stormed House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office and staged a sit-in.
Ocasio-Cortez, 29, set to become the youngest member of Congress in January, echoed the protesters in calling on Pelosi and other Democratic leaders to put forward a “Green New Deal” that includes a swift transition to 100% renewable energy in line with findings of a recent report on climate change by United Nations.
This morning 100s of young people came together to ask us as elected officials to act urgently to draft a Green New Deal that gets us to 100% renewable energy ASAP.
They asked me to join them, and I did. We can embrace the energy of activism to move our party's goals forward.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 13, 2018
They also want California Democrat to give more power to a new select committee on climate change.
“I just want to let you know how pride I am of each and every single one of you for putting yourselves, and your bodies, and everything on the line to make sure that we save our planet, our generation, and our future,” Ocasio-Cortez told the group, according to video posted online by ABC News.
Incredible to have @Ocasio2018 stand in solidarity with hundreds of youth today to collectively voice our generation's demand that @NancyPelosi and Democratic leadership put forward a plan for a #GreenNewDeal to stop the climate crisis.
We got your back AOC. Stay fighting ✊🏽
— Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 13, 2018
Organizers said about 50 protesters were arrested after Ocasio-Cortez left.
Pelosi said she welcomed the protest and called on the police “to allow them to continue to organize and participate in our democracy.”
She has pledged to reinstate a special committee on climate change after Democrats take control of the House in January.
“We are inspired by the energy and activism of the many young activists and advocates leading the way on the climate crisis, which threatens the health, economic security and futures of all our communities,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Ocasio-Cortez, part of a wave of young progressive Democrats elected to Congress in last week’s midterm elections, has not said if she will support Pelosi’s bid to become Speakerm but noted that she is “looking forward to us working together.”
