Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hiring: Might I suggest a historian?

Newly elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seeking to fill 13 slots in her soon-to-be congressional office and has sent out an ad for interested applicants to apply.
Might I suggest a historian?
After all, with tweets like the one she just penned, comparing the migrant caravaners to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany, surely someone with solid historical sense could lend a frequent office hand.
“Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime,” Ocasio-Cortez just tweeted. “It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany. It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda. It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria. And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America.”
Sigh.
This certainly isn’t Ocasio-Cortez’s only history-related gaffe.
The self-declared socialist — a gaffe-and-a-half in itself, given America’s founding in democratic-republicanism and limited constitutional governance — recently spoke of the “three chambers of Congress” and the “three chambers of government” as the “presidency, the Senate and the House.”
But comparing these economically deprived migrants from points south to the persecution, gassing and murder of Jews by the minions of evil during Adolf Hitler’s reign seems off-the-chart, well, ignorant.
The congresswoman just put out an ad for passionate and creative types to fill the shoes of a deputy chief of staff, legislative director, district press secretary, digital content manager, scheduler, staff assistant, district director, caseworker, community organizer, financial administrator and intern.
A historian who could brief Ocasio-Cortez on basic civics and catch her gaffes before they get to print could prove worthwhile, too.
Sure, the online job description says the congresswoman wants people who frequently think “against the grain,” Newsweek reported. But that creativity shouldn’t extend to “against the truth.”
Some historical facts — like the atrocities committed by Nazis against the Jews — just shouldn’t be glossed and watered and used as moral comparatives for sloppy and skewed political points.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Are you embarrassed yet new yorkers? You sent an imbecile communist to represent you. My kindergarten granddaughter has a better understanding of government and history than this dullard does.
Why does anyone need 13 assistants is beyond me, and we are expected to pay those salaries too? Time to close down Congress NOW and start fresh and as I have repeatedly said: an elected to either house must work out of their state/city/districts and do business with real time video, and where we can keep our eyes on them. No more outsider money, no more illegal insider trading, no more forgetting they are our employees, no more lifetime benefits nor annual salary increments for having done noting worthwhile, no more useless committees, and no more DC expenses and becoming zombies of the Congress DC drug. Time for us to take back the reins as WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE GOVERNMENT AND THEY ARE NOT, BUT MERELY OVERPAID UNDERWORKING EMPLOYEES. 95% of Congress members have failed in the job, and sadly so many of us think they are the government while they are not, but merely one of the 3 departments allowed to operate (altho Cortez has no clue what the 3 departments are because the newest elected democrats are dumber than rocks), so wake up, REAL Americans and let’s get the Congress closed down NOW and save huge amounts of money to pay down the huge national debt they have helped before and especially under Obama to grow, grow, grow and nothing we need done.
Oh don’t worry, Soon enough she will have as many assistants as moochelle did, and we will pay for them all. Limo driver, hair dresser, and so on..
And, no doubt by the end of her term, she will probably want to run for President.
I agree with cgretired her 13 slots are really a clothes stylist, make up artist, hair stylist, personal chef, personal shopper, chauffeur, dog walker, manicurist, travel agent, financial advisor, seamstress, wig maker, life coach, and therapist. I am assuming that one of the requiements is an IQ no higher than hers, so she won’t be shown up by her hirees. You got what you paid/voted for New York. You and California are becoming the laughing stocks of our country.
Yeah, but she still needs a civics teacher…
chros: Yes, 13 assistants will be needed.
No one really expects Ms. O-C to actually WRITE potential legislation; let alone to READ and UNDERSTAND the bills she’ll be voting on.
She’ll be a vocal DEM fundraising face out-front. She’ll spout socialist platitudes; advocating sensitivity, caring, generosity, and all things both “good” and sufficiently nebulous to not be accountable for failures. She’ll denounce GOP racism, sexism, nationalism, homophobia–for as many years necessary to age-qualify for a Senate run. She has to be 35…in about 8 years from now.
As a related aside: Chuck was first elected in 1999. He was last re-elected in 2016. His current term ends in 2022. He’ll will be 74 in 2022. I can EASILY see Chuck winning re-election and then announcing he’ll step down so a Dem can be appointed and run in 2028 as an incumbent. In 2024, Coumo & DeBlasio will both be 68. Neither one has the years remaining year to garner any seniority in the Senate; at least not before age catches up with them.
Ocasio-Cortez is an empty enough suit that (if she’s still around politically) Shumer may just step down to permit Coumo to appoint her; permitting the Dem establishment to continue to run things in NY with her as their electable puppet.
IMO she shouldn’t even get 5 assistants…
Ocasio-Cortez should change her name to Occasional-Cortex. The greater the number of folds in the cerebral cortex, the smaller the number of folds in political ideas and campaigns.
They don’t have to be totally embarrassed as long as WA State has Patty Murrey.
Yeah and California has Mad Maxine and Peloser.
A sad truth is that those two have forgotten more civic law and procedural rules and facts due to “experience” than Ocrusted Cortex will ever read, let alone comprehend.
I hope this “idiot”, is a one-termer, & then fades away into the background.
“Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime,” and just who do you see doing that? Also, if the long practiced use of teargas is distasteful to our blighted leftists, would they prefer bullets? I suggest that all who wish to be so welcoming to anything that can walk should open their garden gate, fly any flag they like (preferably Latin American – any or all) and print up a big sign in Spanish and Arabic that say “welcome! Please come in!” Start with Waters and Pelosi. They have lovely gates and gardens.
The fact she needs “13” aids is NOT a good sign! Why not 12 or 14? She doesn’t have to worry about taking her precious time interviewing our second ranked employees, her assistants! Mr. Sorrows has already taken care of it! After ALL, girl, he got you in so HE’LL set you up! Literally! The way HE wants it to be, just like he ( ET Al) did for the Puppet! Go wide open girl, he’s got your back! Sides, head, heart, and soul, as well! Which you won’t need anyway! Your mouth is sufficient!
I recommend hiring a person with an IQ above freezing.
She won’t want to hire people who are smarter than her, that’s her problem: anybody that has had a lobotomy gets moved to the front of the line!
How about a civics teacher with an IQ above freezing (in degrees C)
In THAT case, she’ll have to hire Conservatives! Unless you’re referring to celsius! Even that, would be pushing it! With only two brain cells needing batteries, they’re ALL clueless! The next two years will be very entertaining! Like watching marbles in a blender! Going Mach 3 with no benefits, just action! Hatfield and McCoys on steroids!
Oh she’s just getting warmed up……
She may be silly and ignorant but she is one of our rulers now. Thanks to Republican quitters and Republican women who voted Democrat for abortion rights, well, elections have consequences. We are going to pay big time for this mistake.
The Democrats are pretty much Soviet style communists, and will rule that way. They are coming for your rights, in all forms. This twit is just a baby taste of what’s coming. Say bye bye to the nice economy.
Americans now abort the innocent kids and keep the corrupted politicians. Hopefully we will start to keep the innocent kids and abort the corrupt politicians. Thanks to the corrupted fake news media, and secular socialist conquered educational systems, we now only get to listen to our darker Angels instead of the better Angels of our nature. We will NEVER get back our country until we take back the schools and the media.
This Ocasio-Cortez twit needs to learn civics and American Government ASAP. She says she’s a socialist, she probably don’t even know what socialism is. She certainly don’t know about WW2 and Nazism and to compare the border intruders to the holocaust Jews is ridiculous. NY must have run out of people with brains to elect this moron.
She knows all she thinks she needs to know about socialism – “FREE STUFF”! Who cares how we will pay for it? Who cares where the money comes from? It’s FREE! That’s the selfish, entitled and lazy millennial generation for you!
Cheer up; Danny! For the next two years they will be playing tag, time-outs, competing for space! Aged; aggressively, “depend” crowd trying to appease the Tantrum-Two’s “diaper” brigade! By the time they settle down to work (really?), it will be 2020! President Trumps second term! Fur will really fly, and blanket the earth like cheap carpet! Our ‘deficit’ will be hanging somewhere above the space station, and all the money printing machines will be wrapped in asbesto’s! Twenty four months of fireworks!
Don’t belittle her, she is stupid but charming. She was elected because of being charming by stupid voters. She will gather more stupid followers.
Charming? Hmmm… I guess idiots can be charming, but I wouldn’t necessarily call her charming.
I’m seeing a pattern here – isn’t the stupid but charming routine what got Obama elected to the presidency? Was it his awesome teleprompter reading skills? Or was it solely because he’s black?
It was all the reasons that Joe “Fingers” Biden listed….right before they unplugged, wiped down and smashed the offending microphone.
Nope; He only told the black communities he was black (you are my sisters and brothers) so they would vote for him AND send their grocery money for his campaign! He had to have a “cover” to explain how he amassed multi millions ( of foreign money via “one use” credit cards! He’s half white, 25% Arab, 25% black! Had NEVER used his mixed race during his two times as Senator! Unknown, unvetted, undocumented, and unexplained! Not a single piece of paper, document, record, legal ID, to verify who he was, where he came from, and HOW did he become President when he had NEVER had a JOB! No skills, education (sham), talents, career, certification credentials, or even past history! Never before in the history of the world has a country been snookered the way we were! By BOTH sides! One complacent and greedy, the other side aggressive and greedy!
AND; we allowed the pattern to happen AGAIN, even with PROOF of depravity and deceit, on November 6, 2018!
“she is stupid but charming”
Don’t be fooled, it is actually an old white man in drag.
This is how they will worm their way back into politics masquerading as Latino women.
Those devils are everywhere, BEWARE
Only kidding, old white men actually have a brain that is how you can tell the difference
“Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime.”
Illegally entering a country that has denied your invalid request is.
A historian would be able to tell this proud Socialist that the Jews were fleeing the Socialist regime that was Nazi Germany. But let’s not ruin a good comparison with inconvenient facts.
Wonder if SHE knows; The American “Gun Control Act” of 1968 was copied verbatim from Nazi Legislation;
“Nazi’s Weapon Law” of 1938!
If I remember correctly FDR, the patron saint of the democrap party, denied entry a shipload of Jewish refugees (real ones) fleeing Nazi Germany.
Last month she couldn’t afford an apartment in Debauchery Central, now she wants to hire 13 zombies who will also be living in DC at those unaffordable prices?
I’ll bet BU is wondering how she ever managed to qualify for a degree in Economics and International Relations. She can’t do basic arithmetic and she is clueless about international relations. They need to rescind it.
What is it about her that makes her look like an escapee from an MK Ultra program gone terribly wrong?
“Asking …. ”
Is not
forcing your way in is
A subtle distinction for the morally challenged
On has to do with us lifting them up the other with bringing us down
I would donate a calculator to her if she would promise to learn how to use it.
This child now has an office, for what?
That being said, this child needs to be sent to her room with dinner.