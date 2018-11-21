Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, here’s why you’re wrong

The newly elected self-declared socialist congresswoman for New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, just hit at Republicans for so-called “drooling” at the chance to criticize her and said that instead of standing at the ready to go public with all her mistakes and missteps, they ought to instead “actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make.”
OK. Invitation accepted. So here goes: Socialists don’t belong in American politics.
Socialists don’t even belong in American society.
President Donald Trump may call the media the enemy of the people. But that title, that badge, that phrase of scorn and derision, more rightly belongs on the chest of those who say they’re American but at the same time claim political adherence to socialism, either formally — through the party, and its various offspring parties — or informally, in ideology.
Drum them out.
Yes, that’s right, socialists are the enemy of America, the antithesis of the American dream, the bold-face opposers to all that the Founding Fathers represented — to all that patriots over the long, sometimes bloody decades have fought to preserve.
A pretty smile doesn’t change that fact. An engaging personality doesn’t change that. A pretended compassionate concern for the working guy doesn’t change that, either.
Neither do polls showing certain segments of U.S. society, like millennials, actually see socialism as a favorable form of government.
Socialists. Don’t. Belong.
Ocasio-Cortez, as part of her congressional duties, has to take this oath — and, ostensibly, adhere to its principles during her years of service: “I, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
How can she seriously utter those words when every fiber of her being stands in direct opposition to their original meaning?
It’s bad enough when Republicans and Democrats use the elastic clause — Article One, Section Eight — to stretch and tear and shape and bend the Constitution to personal political will, for personal political ends. Most of America’s modern politicians are quasi-socialists by Founding Father comparison, anyway.
But taking the next step and allowing open socialists to serve as our political representatives?
That’s an abomination.
It’s an abomination to the Constitution, it’s an affront to the brave patriots who risked all to fight the tyrannical king of England, it’s a face-slap to the scores and scores of military members and families who gave everything for the cause of individual freedom and it’s a stomach-churning, spit-inducing ‘diss to the millions upon millions who’ve fought in their own quiet ways to keep America the land of the free.
America is about the individual — about the God-given right.
America is not about the “for the greater good” collective.
So when Ocasio-Cortez tweets this — “Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-[time], they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare” — the proper, American response is this: Nice spin.
But the truth — the American truth, the non-socialist true American truth — is that U.S. citizens have all the rights in the world to purchase and obtain health care for their selves and families. They just don’t have the right to demand government via taxpayers provide or pay for it. Once again, for those in the back of the room: Government-provided, government-paid health insurance is not a right.
Ocasio-Cortez certainly isn’t the only politician these days who doesn’t get that.
She is one of the few who touts her openly socialist leanings as fueling her political platforms, though.
And that alone makes her ineligible to represent this country by serving in public office.
America was never intended to be a socialist country. Americans should never, no, not ever, tolerate openly socialist individuals serving us in office. Once again, it’s an abomination to all in this country that is dear.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The Constitution is NOT a socialist document. If Alexandria says she will uphold it she is a bare faced liar. Good commentary Cheryl. You hit the nail on the head, again.
And we should upfront her? Hey, ignorant and stupid, we have been that but you in lala land and hear and do what you want, meaning your stay in Congress will be short.
Just like no muslim should be able to hold office, because they put their religion and the Koran/Sharia law, ahead of all other laws.
“Socialists. Don’t. Belong.” Well, maybe not in government as policy makers, but as citizens or lawfully admitted immigrants, sure. Even though the Naturalization Oath requires a statement supporting the Constitution, the rights of freedom of thought protected (not granted) by that same Constitution still allows anyone to believe in socialism. Whether they can act on that belief is a good question.
The real statement that Cheryl alluded to should be that socialist agendas are inherently unconstitutional and even if passed by Congress and signed into law by the President, they should be shot down by a reasonable Supreme Court.
What folks like AOC don’t understand is that the US is not a democracy, but a Republic, where the foundation of our laws is fixed by a moral standard that is not malleable.
Thank God President Trump has already appointed two judges to the Supreme Court!
And hopefully once Ginsburg goes, he gets a third nominee.
Not only are we not a socialist country (although in some respects we actually are) we are not a country who believes in Sharia law. And since Sharia law does not believe in any laws other than those of the Koran, how are the Muslims elected to Congress going to swear allegiance to the Constitution.
Taquiya. Taquiya very much!
Precisely, and that is why all muslims must be removed. They hate our flag and Constitutional laws and already have set up some no go zones of sharia. That needs to be stopped and all sent back to the ME that we have made livable again for them. To elect themi n a state or national is the nose of the camel under the tent.
IMO they’ve had their nose under the tent for years.. ELECTING one to office, gets their entire neck under the tent.
Is it wrong to say this woman is crazy-cute?
If you cover up her eyes, most of the crazy is hidden and she is actually quite cute. When you look deeply into those eyes, even a combat veteran (like myself) shudders in discomfort at the sheer depth of crazy looming in there. When she smiles to a crowd, does she look like she might be willing to eat some of them?
Cute she ain’t but obviously you have not looked at her teeth. Will be interesting how she acts in Congress, and probably just as stupid as Kamala. Gee, the DNC is scraping the bottom for the worst candidates ever. Going to love the young vs. the elder democrats, which I think Trump knew what would be taking place as he is miles ahead of many of the 2 parties in 1 who are our hired employees and time to remind them of that and remove/fire them in order to Drain the Congress Swamp, which for the democrats is getting deeper and deeper until they drown.
Dr’s warn parents that if their young kids suck their thumbs too much, their teeth may look that way. I wonder if she had other things in her mouth too much.
She looks like a cross between a donkey and a rabbit. I guess if you are into that sort of thing, it’s cute.
Cover her head then. Bodily she is not that bad.
“It’s bad enough when Republicans and Democrats use the elastic clause — Article One, Section Eight — to stretch and tear and shape and bend the Constitution to personal political will, for personal political ends. ”
Excellent point – the US Constitution is NOT a lump of Silly Putty®, although those on the left treat it as such. Silly Putty® stretches, picks up & temporarily copies whatever the manipulator wishes. This is NOT who we are.
Nor is it who we should be..
The Constitution is NOT a stretchable document. Never has been, never should be.
They, (the courts, congress and president) patently ignore the “forgoing powers” part of Article I, Section 8, Clause 18 of the Constitution as if it wasn’t even there. Thanks to black robbed vultures, mistakenly identified as “judges” and a spineless congress that allows this to happen it’s interpreted as an unlimited grant of power where none existed.
Though I may be excoriated for saying this, I am actually a little bit happy to see this woman elected. Some democratic socialist was likely to win that seat. We have now been gifted with a leftist so loony she rode into DC and harassed/protested against her own leader. She says stupid stuff all the time and whines when people talk about her stupid statements. This woman is a gold mine FAR richer than Dan Quayle (“Great Gotham batman …”) was for the dems. She might be fun for a while.
I think you have a point, Gwintee. She is SO stupid that even the MOST DENSE among us will be hard-pressed not to see it! Every TIME she opens her mouth, STUPID spills out! She’ll be the gift that keeps on giving–to Republicans–and can’t help but further diminish whatever passes for “credibility” among the Leftist LOONS of the Commucrat Party these days!
Let’s face it you can’t educate STUPID nor can you point out mistakes to STUPID!. Save your words and breath, this chick will be the demise of Pelosi, Schumer and all the other dinosaurs because she is already protesting against them in public with her little band of socialist/communist followeers and newly elected twenty-something peers. Watch out your outdated old liberal cronies, you are about to be schooled and dismissed by your students.
Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received her liberal undergraduate education from leftist professors at Boston University. After graduation, she started working in the office of Senator Ted Kennedy where she was further indoctrinated with the ultra-liberal views of the Senator and his staff. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who self-identifies as a community organizer (sound familiar?) is the perfect poster girl for our nation’s ideologically left-leaning system of higher education.
IMO its no longer worthy of being called “Higher education.”
Cortez is dummer thab a box of rocks! The problem is not only is she dumb but ignorant. It is a terrible combination.
What then, does that say about all the hundreds of thousands, who VOTED for her!
In an odd sort of way I actually kind of admire her. She’s just simply being honest enough to admit to being what the Democrats really are at heart. It’s just that the old fuddy duddies like Nazi PeeLousy and Maxine Mudbrain Waters are too hypocritical to admit it.
Take your dog and pony show to Venezeula.
Makes sense, don’t know the practical implications. How will this be enforced / implemented?
But, can’t wait.
The 1st individuals to be dealt with are the Mohammedans (Moslems) in U.S. House. Islam is anti-U.S. Constitution. Islam has it’s own law, the Sharia, which is at odds with U.S. law, custom, and values. Islam is a totalitarian ideology. It is socialism and fascism to a fare-thee-well. Of course it preceded fascism by more than 13 centuries. In fact, Mussolini could not have found a better model for fascism than Islam.
Good job, Ms. Chumley, but you were a bit too kind, the silly twist is the definition of a member of the party known as “enemies domestic.”
I agree with every word this article says, and would ADD that MUSLIMS, as well as Socialists, do NOT belong ANYWHERE in our government, and for the SAME reason–they will NOT live by and support our Constitution AS WRITTEN, and any oath of office they take swearing to do so is a BOLD-FACED LIE. So, I agree. DOWN with Socialists, and DOWN with conquest-minded Islamic invaders who are their NATURAL bedfellows, since BOTH of them are the ENEMIES of individual freedom!
And PS, even when she corrects her stupid utterances” in real time,’ she gets it wrong. She is COMPLETELY IGNORANT about our form of government and pretty much everything ELSE to do with American heritage and culture. And she’s not very bright on top of that. BAD combination, and NOT somebody we need up there voting on laws that are enacted upon the rest of us!
So are we declaring open season on socialists in the USA because they really don’t belong?
I’m in!