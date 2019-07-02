Home » News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deserves ‘Nobel Prize in stupidity,’ Holocaust survivor says

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:52 am July 2, 2019
.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

A 93-year-old Holocaust survivor said in a new interview that Rep. ­Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deserves a “Nobel Prize in stupidity” for her comments calling migrant detention facilities at the U.S. southern border “concentration camps.”

“She should be removed from Congress,” Ed Mosberg, of Morris Plains, New Jersey, told the New York Post. “She’s spreading anti-Semitism, hatred and stupidity.

“The people on the border aren’t forced to be there — they go there on their own will,” he said. “If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has faced widespread criticism for unapologetically accusing the U.S. government of “running concentration camps” at the U.S.-Mexico border. She has repeatedly defended her use of the term, saying she’s using it as it’s defined and not as an analogy to the Holocaust.

Mr. Mosberg, a survivor of the Plaszów and Mauthausen concentration camps who lost his entire family during the Holocaust, said Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s framing “hurts a lot of people.”

“Her statement is evil,” he told the Post. ” It hurts a lot of people. At the concentration camp, we were not free. We were forced there by the Germans who executed and murdered people — there’s no way you can compare.”

From the Depths, a Holocaust education group led by Mr. Mosberg, invited Ms. Ocasio-Cortez to tour the Auschwitz museum and memorial site last month, but the congresswoman publicly declined after Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King encouraged her to accept the offer.

Mr. Mosberg said he was disappointed Ms. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t accept his offer.

“She should be taught a lesson,” he told the Post. “If you’re not there, you will never know what happened. She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses. I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.

“Eventually you will see she will lose all the Jewish vote in New York,” he added.

A spokesperson for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez reiterated the congresswoman’s argument that she never compared border detention facilities to death camps.

“She made a distinction between a death camp and concentration camp,” the rep told the Post. “She’s been pretty outspoken about the issue.”

15 Comments

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
12:50 pm July 2, 2019 at 12:50 pm

Smart old man. I wonder if her parents are “proud ” of her?

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    1:51 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Her parents are smart to stay away from her and her unacceptable behavior. Yes at 93 he is a smart old man. She is stupid and if she is an actress and playing a role for Soros money then it will finally come out. If she is working for Soros then she is getting 2 pay checks and still doesn’t know how to manage money -then she is indeed STUPID !! So does the guy she lives with pay or not pay rent?
    She and Omar are both stupid and very dis likable!

      ltuser
      ltuser
      5:03 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:03 pm

      That’s something that has shocked me. WHERE IS HER Parents? Why have they maintained their silence?

      JoAnn Graham
      oleteabag
      9:33 pm July 2, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      My guess is, Ituser, they do NOT wish to be identified in public as the genetic defectives who spawned THAT!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
1:10 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:10 pm

Cortez is just a disgusting lying stupid B–ch.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    7:06 pm July 2, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is just another hateful, deranged, idiot, Democrat.
    One would have to be awfully stupid to vote for someone like this fool to represent them in Congress.
    Well there a a whole lot of stupid people who voted for and wanted
    “Crooked Hil-Liar-y” for their misleader.

    misleader
    a person who rules or guides or inspires others. beguiler, cheat, cheater, deceiver, slicker, trickster. someone who leads you to believe something that is not true.

Fedupwithbs
Fedupwithbs
1:58 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:58 pm

Don’t use the words Nobel Prize anywhere near an idiot. Remember, they gave one to Obanana.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    5:04 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Hence why to me, getting one is as useless as being handed a roll of used up, wet toilet paper.

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    9:35 pm July 2, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    And FOREVER thoroughly discredited the value of that award, Fedup!

Denn Obren
denn84
3:34 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:34 pm

I’m still trying to figure out how such a big mouthed imbecile managed to take over the democrat congress. Then again, we got stuck with obama. The deep state works in mysterious ways.

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
4:49 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:49 pm

A spokesperson for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez reiterated the congresswoman’s argument that she never compared border detention facilities to death camps.

“She made a distinction between a death camp and concentration camp,” the rep told the Post.

How cute and clever of her to make the distinction between the two. That’s what makes her so special.

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    9:37 pm July 2, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    I guess she’s too stupid to understand that “concentration camps” WERE the “death camps!” She just makes herself sound DUMBER every time she opens her mouth!

    And PS: “Clever” is not a word I’d EVER associate with AOC, or ANYTHING that issues forth from between those hideous HORSE TEETH of hers!

MCELIE
MCELIE
7:51 pm July 2, 2019 at 7:51 pm

She didn’t make ANY statement that I ever heard! She said The facilities at the Border are like Hitler’s Concentration Camps. That says what it says. Everytime she opens her mouth HER FOOT GOES IN IT!!

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
9:31 pm July 2, 2019 at 9:31 pm

Well, he’s right–if there WAS a Nobel Prize for STUPIDITY, she’d be one of the leading contenders. And it would have been previously won by Nancy “Queen of the Moonbats” Pelosi, “Mad Maxine” Waters and several OTHER members of Congress!

ac0522
ac0522
1:46 am July 3, 2019 at 1:46 am

I think Cortez should also get an Academy Award for best ongoing Drama Queen performances that far exceeds the abilities of such notable 2nd best runner-ups as Streep, De Niro, Meathead Reiner, Milano & the entire Dem Party.

Drama Queen – Urban dictionary: girls / boys who like to blow everything totally out of proportion because they either:

1. Want to seek attention.

2. Have some emotional dysfunction & it’s their duty to make life harder for everyone around them.

3. Just simply can’t get over it.

4. Are extremely miserable & insecure.

5. All of the above.

