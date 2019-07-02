Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deserves ‘Nobel Prize in stupidity,’ Holocaust survivor says

A 93-year-old Holocaust survivor said in a new interview that Rep. ­Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deserves a “Nobel Prize in stupidity” for her comments calling migrant detention facilities at the U.S. southern border “concentration camps.”

“She should be removed from Congress,” Ed Mosberg, of Morris Plains, New Jersey, told the New York Post. “She’s spreading anti-Semitism, hatred and stupidity.

“The people on the border aren’t forced to be there — they go there on their own will,” he said. “If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has faced widespread criticism for unapologetically accusing the U.S. government of “running concentration camps” at the U.S.-Mexico border. She has repeatedly defended her use of the term, saying she’s using it as it’s defined and not as an analogy to the Holocaust.

Mr. Mosberg, a survivor of the Plaszów and Mauthausen concentration camps who lost his entire family during the Holocaust, said Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s framing “hurts a lot of people.”

“Her statement is evil,” he told the Post. ” It hurts a lot of people. At the concentration camp, we were not free. We were forced there by the Germans who executed and murdered people — there’s no way you can compare.”

From the Depths, a Holocaust education group led by Mr. Mosberg, invited Ms. Ocasio-Cortez to tour the Auschwitz museum and memorial site last month, but the congresswoman publicly declined after Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King encouraged her to accept the offer.

Mr. Mosberg said he was disappointed Ms. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t accept his offer.

“She should be taught a lesson,” he told the Post. “If you’re not there, you will never know what happened. She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses. I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.

“Eventually you will see she will lose all the Jewish vote in New York,” he added.

A spokesperson for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez reiterated the congresswoman’s argument that she never compared border detention facilities to death camps.

“She made a distinction between a death camp and concentration camp,” the rep told the Post. “She’s been pretty outspoken about the issue.”

