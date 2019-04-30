Home » Fresh Ink

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends her Christianity from Kellyanne Conway

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:43 am April 30, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the socialist lawmaker from New York, lashed out at Kellyanne Conway on Twitter, accusing the White House counselor to the president of unfairly and unreasonably questioning her Christian faith on national television.

This is somewhat astonishing. Socialists, after all, aren’t really known for their faith — or, at least their faith in God. They do have plenty of faith in government, however.

Anyway, the spat, for Ocasio-Cortez, began this way: Conway, during a conversation with Jake Tapper on CNN, wondered aloud about politicians — like Ocasio-Cortez — who are riled about attacks on mosques, yet not quite so vocally upset about attacks on Christians.

“I see officials who get a lot of airtime and ink,” Conway said, The Hill reported, “like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman, who tweets many times about the mosque (shootings in New Zealand) and never once about the Christians being killed in Sri Lanka.”

Yes — why is that?

That is indeed an interesting question. After all, more than 300 — Christians! — were killed and scores more wounded in an Easter weekend attack on churches and hotels filled with Westerners in Sri Lanka. Yet nary a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez?

Ocasio-Cortez answered this way, with her own tweet: “Hello Ms. Conway, On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response. Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV?”

OK. So Ocasio-Cortez was out of town. She couldn’t tweet. She couldn’t phone in a message.

But she did tweet while out of town…watch the video.

But doesn’t she have people to do this for her?

Particularly when you have Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton running around and calling the killed and wounded in Sri Lanka “Easter worshippers” — as if the Christians in church were actually pagans, worshipping some sort of holiday-slash-Easter-bunny, and not the risen Jesus Christ? Ocasio-Cortez, concerned as she is about her image, doesn’t have backup plans to keep in touch with her people when she’s out of town — doesn’t have a social media strategy that calls for someone on her staff to send out a quick and appropriate message in times of crisis or political necessity?

Ocasio-Cortez did write in another tweet that the Sri Lanka “massacre” “was horrifying,” and that “saying ‘Easter worshippers’ matters bc Easter is the holiest day of the year for Christians, & to be targeted on Easter highlights how heinous the attack was.”

Yes. But saying “Christians” highlights how heinous the attack was, too — and in a more truthful manner.

“You are using this as an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity + faith life, @KellyannePolls. The Sri Lanka massacre was horrifying. No one should be targeted for their religion. If you’re so moved, let’s do more to welcome immigrants fleeing religious persecution,” Ocasio-Cortez said, in another tweet.

OK. But you know what?

Democrats bring all this on themselves by sending out watery words when clarity is called for — by saying such things as “Easter worshippers” when the simple “Christian” would suffice.

By tweeting up a storm for certain victims but staying mum for certain others.

Conway, truly, was only wondering the obvious.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
8:05 am April 30, 2019 at 8:05 am

(“..,as if the Christians in church were actually pagans, worshipping some sort of holiday-slash-Easter-bunny, and not the risen Jesus Christ?..”)

Before barraging this site with copious examples of symbolism (ad naseum) by which many endeavor to bolster the necessity, …as a Christian, I too have concerns that the overapplication of former pagan influences and holiday “traditions” regarding both Easter and Christmas that have been embraced into our faith, as they have little to do with the the honoring of the Reason for those seasons….and actually DIVERT the attention from the One Whom we wish to honor and remember, replacing instead with frivolous “fluff” watering down this time of due celebration to the One Who arrived to deliver us, and the One Who has demonstrated that He alone is Lord of all conquering death, hell, and the grave. HIS remembrance has been so set aside, watered down, and encapsulated by most of His ‘followers’ that, when asking most of their children, they rave on and on about egg hunts, getting gifts, the BigBunny, Christmas trees, TheGuy in the red suit, getting more gifts, ….and He, Jesus, indeed the One Who deserves all glory and honor, is often given a quick 15 seconds of acknowledgement while many then wait fidgeting about, anxious to get back to the “me” stuff.

A very sad demonstration on our part…and a succinct reminder of our lack of due diligence in imparting what is truly of value during these times,…and of the “lemming-like” behavior which we should all endeavor to overcome.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.6/5 (10 votes cast)

    Silent Hammer
    Silent Hammer
    9:26 am April 30, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Nodis: The “pageantry” of Christmas and Easter are not evil. They are for CHILDREN. Life will get serious enough for them. Their parents will be INFORMED enough to be able to bring them up adoring God rather than the tree and the eggs. If you are as “Christian” as you portend, you would recall Jesus’ teachings about the innocence of children, and the importance of their innocent acceptance of His divinity and salvation. The Christmas Tree is for THEM. The Easter Eggs are for THEM. I hope you and I are mature and thoughtful enough to recognize this.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
      eaglecry
      eaglecry
      10:27 am April 30, 2019 at 10:27 am

      It is strange how vigorously you defend Easter bunnies. Exactly why are they so important? I am not in the set that calls them evil, but unnecessary and possibly distracting fits as an apt description. My parents never told us about Santa Claus or the Easter bunny. Since these characters are not real, my parents figured it was a bad idea to lie to us in telling us about them. They never were a part of our lives except as a joke when our cousins had to explain them to a 4 year old who had never heard of them. But my life was not damaged by not engaging in these frivolities. It was not overly “serious”. If you want to celebrate Easter with an Easter egg hunt, I don’t care. Sunrise services and an empty tomb are enough excitement for me.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    9:55 am April 30, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Before barraging this site with copious examples of symbolism (ad naseum)

    Too late! A period now and then might make your copious examples of symbolism a bit more readable. The article is not about faux Christians worshipping bunnies, eggs or Santa. That’s a valid discussion in another context but it doesn’t compare with bombers killing Christians in their churches.

    If America continues electing Islam to Congress there will be neither worship of Jesus Christ or secular fun with bunnies and egg hunts here.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
      7789361
      7789361
      11:08 am April 30, 2019 at 11:08 am

      In the muslim Quran Islam not only condones violence , but commands it. The God damned seculars and Dems know this.

      Surah 9: 5 ” Fight and slay infidels wherever you find them, and seize them, beleaguer them, and lie in wait for them in every stratagem of war.”

      Allah’s holy Quran tells muslims to do this to infidels who resist Islam, Surah 5: 33 ” Their punishment is execution, or crucifixion , or cutting off of hands and feet, or exile from the land.”

      Surah 9: 3 ” This is an announcement from Allah and his messenger , dissolve treaty obligations with infidels … , and proclaim a grievous penalty to those who reject Islam.”

      Surah 9: 29 regarding Jizya- infidel tax. Check this out yourselves Seculars and stop using adult school teachers etc. educated in secular schools to corrupt our children, by rotten Secular Dem legislation. You use secular textbooks that normalize perversion to school kids, and name call those parents who disagree with you uneducated. You make good people lie in order to pass, or loose their money. Seculars use Dems to pass legislation to proselytise our children creating the swamp-cesspool.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Kramo
Kramo
8:42 am April 30, 2019 at 8:42 am

You’re either a Christian or a communist. You can’t be both.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (9 votes cast)

LibsRvermin
LibsRvermin
8:47 am April 30, 2019 at 8:47 am

There are no Christian liberals; liberalism and Christ are mutually exclusive.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

patriot159
patriot159
8:51 am April 30, 2019 at 8:51 am

Claiming the label of ‘Christian’ does not make you one! The ‘fruit’ we bear and how we live our lives for Christ is evidence. AOC’s fruit is rotten on the vine.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (7 votes cast)

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:02 am April 30, 2019 at 9:02 am

Leftism is a mental and spiritual derangement. The bug-eyed, big mouth moron is for killing babies, even while being born, when God proclaims he knew us from our mother’s womb.

Christians are “little Christs” or “followers of Christ.” Christ Jesus is the Word (John 1:1) As the Word, the LORD is the Word throughout the Word, including in the foundation book of the New Testament Church–Romans. In Romans Chapter One, we are clearly told that homosexuality and lesbianism is of reprobate (demented) mind and in verse 32: “worthy of death”…not only those who do these things but also those who support them and their behavior. AOC blatantly ignores and violates these Scriptures.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

AZsnobrd
AZsnobrd
9:22 am April 30, 2019 at 9:22 am

I hope someone makes a response to her statement, “. . . in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s . . . ” Which WH was first responsible, AOC and which WH diverted all that money?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson
9:24 am April 30, 2019 at 9:24 am

I guess Ocassional-Cotex has tried to convert her fellow Representatives that are Muslims in the name of Jesus Christ. Yeah, didn’t think so.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Silent Hammer
Silent Hammer
9:36 am April 30, 2019 at 9:36 am

Christianity and Socialism are opposite ideas. Christianity promotes CHARITY — loving and providing for one’s “neighbor” for the Love of God. Socialism defeats CHARITY by forcibly taking from people to give to those who need. Christian giving is VOLUNTARY. Not compulsory. Saul Allinsky was a pure and simple socialist, but he USED the Catholic Church to promote his own agenda upon the people of Chicago. Look at what has happened. Socialism results in sloth, envy and wrath. Christianity preaches work, sharing and caring. Many in the Nazi movement professed to be “Christian”, but were pure socialists, using “Christianity” as a wedge to try to save their souls from eternal damnation. And YOU, Miss AOC. Where is YOUR Christianity? I have not seen it. You are a puppet of a socialist junta. You are an “actor” chosen for your acting ability, but having no depth. Go get a job.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.4/5 (5 votes cast)

phoebster103
phoebster103
10:03 am April 30, 2019 at 10:03 am

Hey AOC we don’t care about your always talking the talk…it’s your actions or lack of when it comes to Christians. Your actions seem to always go without a hitch towards the Muslim community then stops in its tracks when it comes to Christians so you can talk all you want but WE SEE THE TRUTH!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

The_Messiah
The_Messiah
10:40 am April 30, 2019 at 10:40 am

In typical fashion a democrat, aoc in particular, attempts to deflect from the actual topic, her lack of comment during slaughter of Christians, compared to how she used the mosque attack for political gain. We all know conway was indicating it was political. Nowhere did conway insinuate it had anything to do with aoc’s so-called christian faith. But of course democrats will never deal with their obvious bigotry and bias. They just attempt to create a lie about the person who dared call them out. This is their go to attack when they are lacking a solid argument. They attack the person who pointed out their hypocrisy by calling them a racist, bigot, or they claim you said something you never actually said. democrats are so completely lacking in shame or integrity.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply